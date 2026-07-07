Squads Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO

Playing

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Libby Jake

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Bench

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet