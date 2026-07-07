Squads Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Allison Ben
bowler
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
De Lange Marchant
bowler
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Finch Adam
bowler
Hammond Miles
batsman
Home Jack
no information yet
Jansen Duan
bowler
Hose Adam
batsman
Miles Craig
bowler
Libby Jake
batsman
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Mir Usama
bowler
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Taylor Jack
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Taylor Matt
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Match has not started yet