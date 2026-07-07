Match details Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 10, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Worcestershire Squad
|Players
|Ali Kashif, Allison Ben, Brookes Ethan, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Finch Adam, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Taylor Tom, Waite Matthew
|Bench
|no information yet
Gloucestershire Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Daz, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Hammond Miles, Jansen Duan, Miles Craig, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Short D'Arcy, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, van Buuren Graeme
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet