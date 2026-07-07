Match details Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

WOR
WOR
GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Allison Ben, Brookes Ethan, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Finch Adam, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Raza Sikandar, Roderick Gareth, Taylor Tom, Waite Matthew
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Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Hammond Miles, Jansen Duan, Miles Craig, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Short D'Arcy, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, van Buuren Graeme
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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