H2h Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026

T20

YOR
YOR
SOM
SOM
Yorkshire vs Somerset

First class, County Championship

SOMSomerset

(50 ov.) 201/3

YORYorkshire

162

First class, County Championship

SOMSomerset

(42 ov.) 155/3

YORYorkshire

List a, One-Day Cup

YORYorkshire

247

SOMSomerset

252