Squads Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026

T20

YOR
YOR
SOM
SOM

Playing

YOR
YOR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Hasan

bowler

Abell Tom

batsman

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Ball Jake

bowler

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Banton Tom

batsman

Bess Dom

bowler

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Hill George

all rounder

Lyth Adam

batsman

Rew James

wicket keeper

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Smeed Will

batsman

Root Joe

batsman

Thomas Joshua F

all rounder

Vagadia Yash

all rounder

Bench

YOR
YOR
SOM
SOM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet