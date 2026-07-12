Squads Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 15.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Hasan
bowler
Abell Tom
batsman
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Ball Jake
bowler
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Banton Tom
batsman
Bess Dom
bowler
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Lammonby Tom
batsman
Hill George
all rounder
Overton Craig
bowler
Luxton William
batsman
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Lyth Adam
batsman
Rew James
wicket keeper
Milnes Matt
bowler
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Smeed Will
batsman
Root Joe
batsman
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
Tye Andrew
bowler
Vagadia Yash
all rounder
van Beek Logan
bowler
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Match has not started yet