5.1 1lb On a good line and length from Hill again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye. YORKSHIRE appeal, however umpire Middlebrook is unmoved.

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Kohler-Cadmore pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

4.4 W On a good line and length from Hill again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye. YORKSHIRE appeal, however umpire Middlebrook is unmoved.

3.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Rew. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Banton rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. YORKSHIRE appeal, however umpire JD Middlebrook says not out.

1.2 1lb Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Banton moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend behind point, resulting in one leg bye.

18.1 W OUT! Ball breaks through! Full, pitching outside off stump. Tye gets forward and edges, and is caught by Rew

16.4 W OUT! Sams gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Revis gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Overton on the on side.

16.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Van Beek goes back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

13.3 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Lyth rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Meredith back behind point.

12.3 W OUT! Sams breaks through! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Hill. He moves onto the front foot and inside edges, and is caught by Rew

7.3 2 Good length from Goldsworthy, outside off again. Hill gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

5.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lyth moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Good line and length from Overton. Lyth rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 W OUT! Meredith gets one through! On a good length, outside off. Bairstow gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.6 W OUT! Ball gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Luxton gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a pull, and is caught by Rew