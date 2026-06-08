Match details Pagariya Strikers vs Bharat Rangers T20 Vidarbha Pro T20 League 08.06.2026

T20

PAG
PAG

183

BHA
BHA

182

Match Info

Match:Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 08, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pagariya Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bharat Rangers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet