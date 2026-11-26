3.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Ghazanfar, on line. FH Allen rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. FH Allen gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

3.4 3w Wide. Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. FH Allen pushes forward and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, however the ball beats the keeper and runs away for three wides.

3.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. FH Allen gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

2.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Gulbadin Naib moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive shot umpire review for no-ball

2.5 W MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Fletcher. He pushes forward and edges for 6 runs behind point.

1.6 . Yorker, on line. Fletcher gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Fletcher. He pushes forward and edges for 6 runs behind point.

19.6 6 And again! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Pollard moves onto the front foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

19.5 6 SIX MORE! Dropped in short by Holder, outside off stump once again. Pollard moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Gulbadin Naib down the ground.

19.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Rutherford brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Holder comes over the wicket to Rutherford. Holder drops one in short, outside off. Rutherford rocks back and cuts for six runs.

19.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Rutherford brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Holder pitches one up, outside off. Rutherford gets on the front foot and lifts a drive back through point for a half dozen runs.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

18.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

18.5 2 Full, pitching outside off. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

18.4 6 And another! Short of a length, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for six runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

18.2 . Full toss, outside off. Rutherford backs away but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

17.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward and drives for one run.

17.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. Rutherford gets forward and drives for a pair of runs.

17.3 . Russell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

17.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and drives for four runs back behind point.

17.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Rutherford pushes forward and drives for six runs on the on side.

16.6 . Good line and length once again. Pooran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 . Good line and length from Narine again. Pooran gets on the front foot and defends

16.4 . Good line and length from Narine. Pooran goes back and defends

16.3 . Narine pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pooran pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

16.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

16.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Rutherford pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a sweep for a run.

15.6 . Yorker, on line. Pooran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

15.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Pooran gets forward and edges

15.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and edges

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Rutherford pushes forward and defends on the off side for one run.

15.1 1lb Full toss, outside leg and angling across. Pooran gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a scoop, resulting in a single leg bye. ABU DHABI KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for LBW, however Pooran is given not out. ABU DHABI KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

14.6 1 Holder now coming around the wicket. Dropped in short by Holder, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.5 1 Holder now coming over the wicket to Rutherford. On a good length, outside off stump. Rutherford gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

14.4 1 Dropped in short by Holder, pitching outside off. Pooran goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

14.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Holder, too wide outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

14.2 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pooran advances and drives through the off side field.

14.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Pooran moves down the pitch and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

13.6 W OUT! Tarakhail gets the wicket! Short, pitching outside off stump. TS Dhillon moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Holder

13.5 4 FOUR! Tarakhail now coming over the wicket to TS Dhillon. Good line and length. TS Dhillon pushes forward and flicks a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran rocks back and plays a late cut for a single run through point.

13.3 2 Tarakhail pitches one up, on line. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

13.2 4 FOUR MORE! Free hit, and Pooran makes the most of it. Dropped in short by Tarakhail, outside off. Pooran gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

13.2 1w Wide, which will queue up another free hit for the batting team. Tarakhail pitches one up, too wide outside off.

13.2 nb No ball. Full toss, on line once more. Pooran gets forward and flicks a glance for a couple of runs.

13.1 . Tarakhail pitches one up, outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

12.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. TS Dhillon goes back and defends

12.5 2 On a good line and length from Narine once more. TS Dhillon moves onto the back foot and guides a glance on the on side for two runs.

12.4 2 Short of a length, on a good line. TS Dhillon rocks back and drives on the leg side for a pair of runs.

12.3 1 Narine pitches one up, on a good line. Pooran moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for a run.

12.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

12.1 1 Back of a length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. TS Dhillon moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. TS Dhillon moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

11.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. TS Dhillon rocks back but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Fletcher

11.3 1lb Short, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

11.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Pooran gets forward and drives

11.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and edges behind square for 4 runs.

10.6 . Good length from Tariq, outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

10.5 . Tariq comes over the wicket to Muhammad Waseem. Pitched up, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

10.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Pooran goes back and defends for a single run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Tariq comes around the wicket to Pooran. Full, outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

10.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Tariq pitches one up, outside off again. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for six runs.

9.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for a run.

9.5 1 Good length from Tarakhail, outside off. Pooran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.4 . Dropped in short by Tarakhail, outside off stump. Pooran goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

9.3 2 Short of a length, outside off. Pooran goes back and defends for a run. Some poor fielding allows MI EMIRATES to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

9.3 1w Wide. Tarakhail comes around the wicket to Pooran. Dropped in short by Tarakhail, on a good line but angling across. Pooran moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Muhammad Waseem goes back and leg glances back behind square for one run.

9.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Pooran gets forward and defends for a single run.

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

8.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and drives poorly for 1 run on the off side.

8.4 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Perera gets on the front foot and edges. ABU DHABI KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. ABU DHABI KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Perera is given out.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Narine, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Narine but angled across the batter. Perera gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a run behind square.

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Muhammad Waseem goes back and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

7.6 1 Dropped in short by Russell, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for one run.

7.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Perera gets on the back foot and defends for a single run through the off side field.

7.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Perera goes back but misses while attempting a cut

7.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

7.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Perera gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Tariq once again. Perera gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

6.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

6.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Perera gets forward and drives

6.1 1 Tariq pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

6.1 4 Wide. Too wide outside leg. Perera goes back and misses while attempting a pull, but it beats the keeper and flies away for four wides. Impressive fielding by Ali results in 1 run being saved.

5.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Muhammad Waseem creates room and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

5.5 . Ali now coming over the wicket to Muhammad Waseem. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

5.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a late cut for one run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

5.2 . Full ball, on line. Perera gets forward and defends

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Ali. Perera gets forward and lofts a reverse sweep for four runs.

4.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 4 On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Muhammad Waseem gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball flies away from Fletcher for four byes.

4.4 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

4.3 . Good line and length. Muhammad Waseem goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

4.2 . Good length from Narine, outside off stump once again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

4.1 . Back of a length from Narine, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem gets on the back foot and cuts

3.6 . Back of a length from Rohid, outside off. Perera gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1w Wide. Short ball, on line but angled far across Perera. He goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

3.6 1w Wide. Short, pitching well down the leg side. Perera rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

3.5 2 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets forward and drives sloppily for a pair of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Tarakhail. That was a hard chance for Tarakhail.

3.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Perera gets on the back foot and defends

3.3 4 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Rohid, on line. Perera gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Tariq.

3.3 1w Wide. Short, pitching near leg stump. Perera goes back but misses while attempting a pull

3.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Rohid. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot and defends down the ground.

2.6 4 And another! On a good length, outside off stump. Perera gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Perera pushes forward and guides a leg glance for four runs behind square.

2.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

2.3 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem rocks back and lifts a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

2.2 4 And another! Holder pitches one up, on a good line once more. Muhammad Waseem gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive

1.6 1 Good line and length from Rohid once again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Rohid. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

1.4 . Full ball, outside off. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

1.3 . Full ball, on line. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side.

1.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Perera moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

1.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Perera pushes forward and leg glances for two runs back behind square.

0.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.5 . Good line and length from Holder. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance. ABU DHABI KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but the umpire gives Muhammad Waseem not out.

0.4 1 Good length from Holder, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Perera gets forward and guides a glance for one run.

0.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Muhammad Waseem gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.2 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Perera gets on the front foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.