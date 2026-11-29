11.6 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

11.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

11.2 . Good length, outside leg. Miller gets on the back foot and pads it away

11.1 . OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Shadab Khan

9.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Tanveer down the ground.

9.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

8.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Shadab Khan

8.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Azmat Omarzai rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

7.5 1 Full ball, on line. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and drives for 1 run.

7.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

5.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

5.4 1 Full ball, on line. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive for a run through the leg side field.

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Azmat Omarzai goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and drives shakily

4.6 1lb Dropped in short by Tanveer, on line. Azmat Omarzai rocks back, and is hit on the helmet while trying a hook, resulting in one leg bye back behind point.

0.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

19.6 2 Good length, outside off. Nangeyalia Kharote gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

19.5 1 DROPPED! Hosein pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Wiese.

19.4 W OUT! Hosein gets the wicket! Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Tanveer advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a pull, Gurbaz gathers, whips the bails off, and Tanveer has to depart

19.3 1 Full, on line. Nangeyalia Kharote gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for one run.

19.2 2 Good line and length. Nangeyalia Kharote rocks back and drives for a pair of runs.

19.1 W OUT! Hosein breaks through! Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Clarke. He creates space and plays a pull, but is caught by Livingstone down the ground.

18.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the back foot and square cuts for a single run.

18.4 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Clarke pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

18.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Tanveer moves onto the front foot and edges for a run over the off side.

18.2 1 Good length from Azmat Omarzai, outside off stump once more. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

17.3 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Aravind moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive, Gurbaz gathers, whips the bails off, and Aravind has to go

16.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Clarke gets on the back foot and guides a cut

16.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Curran gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Curran moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for four runs.

15.6 . Shamsi pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Clarke gets forward and punches a mediocre drive

15.4 . DROPPED! Good line and length. Clarke goes back and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gurbaz. That was a hard chance for Gurbaz.

15.3 1 Shamsi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curran moves onto the back foot and edges for one run.

15.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Clarke pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point for a single run.

13.6 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square. The throw by Hosein is impressive. GULF GIANTS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Shadab Khan is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

13.6 3w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for three wides. The ball is misfielded by Gurbaz.

13.3 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Shadab Khan steps away and drives for six runs past the bowler.

12.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

12.1 1 Full ball, on line. Clarke moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.6 . Yorker, outside off again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

11.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Shadab Khan. He moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

10.6 . Good line and length from Hosein. Clarke rocks back and plays a cut

10.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Shadab Khan pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

9.6 1 Livingstone pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Shadab Khan goes back and drives through the off side field for a run.

9.5 1 Livingstone now coming over the wicket to Clarke. Pitching on a good line and length. Clarke rocks back and pulls for 1 run down the ground.

9.4 1 Livingstone now coming over the wicket to Shadab Khan. Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.4 1w Wide. Livingstone comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.3 4 FOUR! Livingstone now coming over the wicket to Shadab Khan. Full ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

9.2 1 Livingstone comes over the wicket to Clarke. Pitched up, on a good line. Clarke gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

9.1 2 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Clarke pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

8.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Clarke. He moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

8.3 W OUT! Bowled. Full, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman steps away and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

7.4 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Hetmyer gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

7.2 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Livingstone! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gous goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Gurbaz

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and cuts through point for one run.

6.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Fakhar Zaman advances and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

6.5 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Fakhar Zaman goes back and cuts through point for a pair of runs.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Gous goes back and drives for a run.

5.6 3 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls for 3 runs. Tidy fielding by Joseph saves a boundary.

5.5 . Good line and length again. Babar Azam rocks back and defends

5.4 . Wiese comes over the wicket to Babar Azam. Back of a length from Wiese, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. GULF GIANTS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across Fakhar Zaman. He advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a pull

4.6 2 On a good line and length from Joseph once more. Babar Azam gets forward and pulls for 2 runs.

4.5 1 Full ball, on line. Fakhar Zaman goes back and plays a paddle behind square for 1 run.

4.4 . Short of a length, on line. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

4.3 1 Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam goes back and plays a cut for one run through point.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

3.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

3.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and flicks for two runs behind square.

3.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and cuts back behind point for a run.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive for one run.

2.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman steps back but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

2.4 1 Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a run.

0.6 2 On a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and drives for two runs down the ground.

0.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Fakhar Zaman gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

0.4 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and inside edges onto their body while trying to play a pull

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Fakhar Zaman rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.