Highlights Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20i International League T20 22.11.2026
Back of a length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside leg and angled across FH Allen. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.
And again! Haider Ali pitches one up, on line. Fletcher pushes forward and eases a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.
Full, on a good line again. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.
On a good line and length. Fletcher moves down the pitch and drives over the off side for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and cuts for three runs behind point. Tidy fielding by Moores prevents a certain boundary.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Fletcher advances and inside edges on the on side for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fletcher gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.
SIX! Mustafizur Rahman pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. FH Allen gets forward and drives for six runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives
Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
Back of a length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside leg and angled across Fletcher. He moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run back behind point.
Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, outside leg and angled across FH Allen. He pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run. Good fielding by Mustafizur Rahman saves a certain boundary.
Chameera pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Fletcher gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.
Good length from Chameera, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and edges
Pitching on a good line and length. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
FOUR! Chameera pitches one up, on a good line. FH Allen gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.
Full, pitching outside off. Fletcher gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point.
Full ball, on line once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for a single run.
Good line and length from Stoinis. FH Allen gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and guides a cut back through point for a run.
Good length from Stoinis, outside off stump once again. Fletcher pushes forward and defends
DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Fletcher gets forward and edges for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Moores.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Fletcher goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, on line once again. Fletcher gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance
Full ball, on a good line. FH Allen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance
Back of a length from Chameera, outside off once more. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance back behind point for one run.
On a good length, outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and edges behind square for a run.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Fletcher. He moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Fletcher gets on the front foot and defends