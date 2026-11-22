5.1 2 Back of a length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside leg and angled across FH Allen. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

4.6 6 And again! Haider Ali pitches one up, on line. Fletcher pushes forward and eases a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

4.5 1 Full, on a good line again. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

4.4 1 On a good line and length. Fletcher moves down the pitch and drives over the off side for 1 run.

4.3 3 Full, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and cuts for three runs behind point. Tidy fielding by Moores prevents a certain boundary.

4.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Fletcher advances and inside edges on the on side for 1 run.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fletcher gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

3.6 6 SIX! Mustafizur Rahman pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. FH Allen gets forward and drives for six runs.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

3.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. FH Allen gets on the front foot and drives

3.3 . Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

3.2 1 Back of a length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside leg and angled across Fletcher. He moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run back behind point.

3.1 1 Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, outside leg and angled across FH Allen. He pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run. Good fielding by Mustafizur Rahman saves a certain boundary.

2.6 . Chameera pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Fletcher gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

2.5 . Good length from Chameera, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and edges

2.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Chameera pitches one up, on a good line. FH Allen gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Fletcher gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point.

2.1 1 Full ball, on line once more. FH Allen gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for a single run.

1.6 . Good line and length from Stoinis. FH Allen gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and guides a cut back through point for a run.

1.4 . Good length from Stoinis, outside off stump once again. Fletcher pushes forward and defends

1.3 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Fletcher gets forward and edges for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Moores.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Fletcher goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Back of a length, on line once again. Fletcher gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance

0.6 . Full ball, on a good line. FH Allen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

0.5 1 Back of a length from Chameera, outside off once more. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance back behind point for one run.

0.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. FH Allen gets forward and edges behind square for a run.

0.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Fletcher. He moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.