Highlights Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers T20i International League T20 25.11.2026
Good length from Pahal, pitching outside off. Du Plessis gets on the back foot and drives sloppily on the off side.
Good line and length once more. Holden rocks back and paddles back behind point for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length but angled across du Plessis. He goes back and plays a shaky flick
On a good line and length. Du Plessis gets forward and defends
On a good length, outside off. Du Plessis advances but swings and misses while trying a cut
Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled sharply across the batter. Du Plessis gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance
Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Holden rocks back and outside edges on the off side.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and defends through the on side field for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Du Plessis goes back and cuts for 1 run.
Good line and length. Du Plessis goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Du Plessis rocks back but decides to allow the ball to through to the keeper without offering a shot
Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump once more. Du Plessis gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.
Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 2 runs back behind point.
OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off. Du Plessis rocks back and edges. Gurbaz is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Curran and Pahal.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Gurbaz rocks back and swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Gous.
Good line and length but angling across the batter. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and defends on the leg side for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.
Length ball, outside off once again. Du Plessis gets forward and defends
Good length from Tanveer, outside off stump. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.
Good length from Tanveer, pitching outside off stump. Du Plessis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Du Plessis gets on the back foot and defends for 2 runs.