3.2 . Good length from Pahal, pitching outside off. Du Plessis gets on the back foot and drives sloppily on the off side.

3.1 1 Good line and length once more. Holden rocks back and paddles back behind point for one run.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across du Plessis. He goes back and plays a shaky flick

2.5 . On a good line and length. Du Plessis gets forward and defends

2.4 . On a good length, outside off. Du Plessis advances but swings and misses while trying a cut

2.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled sharply across the batter. Du Plessis gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

2.3 1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

2.2 . On a good line and length. Holden rocks back and outside edges on the off side.

2.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and defends through the on side field for 1 run.

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Du Plessis goes back and cuts for 1 run.

1.5 . Good line and length. Du Plessis goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Du Plessis rocks back but decides to allow the ball to through to the keeper without offering a shot

1.3 2 Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump once more. Du Plessis gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

1.2 2 Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 2 runs back behind point.

1.1 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off. Du Plessis rocks back and edges. Gurbaz is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Curran and Pahal.

1.1 2w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Gurbaz rocks back and swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Gous.

0.6 1 Good line and length but angling across the batter. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and defends on the leg side for 1 run.

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Du Plessis moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Du Plessis gets forward and defends

0.3 1 Good length from Tanveer, outside off stump. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

0.2 1 Good length from Tanveer, pitching outside off stump. Du Plessis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.