Highlights Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants T20i International League T20 22.11.2026
OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Gleeson pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Wiese gets forward and drives, but is caught by McMullen on the off side.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Gleeson. Wiese gets forward and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.
Gleeson drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Wiese gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wiese pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull
Wide. On line but angled across. Wiese goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull
Pitched up, on a good line. Hosein gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.
Yorker, outside off once again. Wiese moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
Back of a length from Milne, outside leg. Hosein rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.
OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Milne, pitching near leg stump and angling across Miller. He pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by Overton
MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line. Miller gets forward and pulls for six runs.
Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Wiese gets forward and pulls averagely down the ground for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Wiese moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets forward and drives on the off side for two runs.
Short of a length, outside off but angling across Wiese. He gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull behind square. The ball is misfielded by Seifert costing a run.
Yorker, on line. Wiese gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line again. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Seifert
Good length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Miller gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.
Gleeson pitches one up, outside off again. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and plays a pull for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Miller. He goes back and finesses a leg glance back behind square for one run.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Miller gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs straight down the ground.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.
Gleeson pitches one up, outside off once again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and drives for 2 runs through the off side.
Good line and length but angled across. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.
Good length from Overton, outside leg and angling across Miller. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.
On a good line and length from Overton once more. Miller rocks back but misses while trying a pull
FOUR! On a good line and length. Miller gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.
DROPPED! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Junaid Siddique.
Full toss, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through point.
On a good line and length from Milne. Miller rocks back and pulls for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.
Pitched up, on line once again. Miller gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.
Milne pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for a run.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Milne, pitching outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and pulls for 6 runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump. Miller goes back and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.
SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 6 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Ibrahim Zadran. He moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.
On a good line and length. Miller gets forward and eases a drive for one run.
Full, on line. Miller pushes forward and drives for a run.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Miller. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a pair of runs.
On a good line and length from Junaid Siddique again. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and plays a pull for a run.
SIX! Full, on a good line. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.
Good length, outside off stump again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive. SHARJAH WARRIORS appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. SHARJAH WARRIORS call for a review. The decision is upheld.
FOUR! Back of a length from Junaid Siddique, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and pulls for four runs.
On a good line and length from Junaid Siddique. Miller goes back and plays a cut for a run.
FOUR! Ibrahim Zadran brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.
Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.
Free hit. Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.
No ball. Pitching on a good line and length again. Miller moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the on side for one run.
Yorker, on line. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.
Full, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the front foot and drives
Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling sharply across the batter. Miller rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Miller gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Miller gets on the front foot and defends
Good length from Overton, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran steps away and plays a cut for a run behind point.
On a good line and length once more. Miller moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and drives for a single run through the on side field.
Short of a length, outside leg. Miller moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and defends
Salamkheil pitches one up, outside off stump. Miller rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.
Full toss, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.
Full ball, outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and leg glances
Full, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and outside edges for a pair of runs behind point.
Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and pulls for a single run.
Good length from Junaid Siddique, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and guides a glance back behind point for 1 run.
SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and flicks for 6 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Miller rocks back and slices a cut for one run. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Nabi costing SHARJAH WARRIORS 1 run.
OUT! Bowled. On a good length, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets forward but misses while attempting a pull, the ball gets through, and Klaasen is bowled
Full, on line. Klaasen rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and plays a square cut for a run.
Full ball, on a good line. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and leg glances back behind square for one run.
Salamkheil pitches one up, on line once more. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Klaasen gets on the back foot and drives for a run on the off side.
Full, outside off stump. Klaasen rocks back and plays a cut
Full ball, on a good line once again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
OUT! Caught. Salamkheil pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and lofts a drive, but is caught by McMullen down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ibrahim Zadran gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off stump but angled across Ibrahim Zadran. He goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull
Good length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and drives
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut
On a good length, pitching outside off. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.
Full ball, on line. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot and cuts for 6 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull
Good line and length from Gleeson. Ibrahim Zadran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off but angling across. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
Good length from Overton, outside off once again. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a glance
Good length, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
SIX! Good line and length. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Azmat Omarzai rocks back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off again. Azmat Omarzai gets on the front foot and drives
Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and drives
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai rocks back and glances for a run back behind point.
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Livingstone rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Seifert
Good line and length from Gleeson. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.
SIX! Dropped in short by Milne, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and plays a hook for six runs back behind square.
Good length from Milne, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and pulls
Good length from Milne, outside off again. Livingstone goes back and guides a glance through the off side field for 1 run.
OUT! Milne gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Vince down the ground.
Good length, outside off stump again. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and plays a cut back behind point for one run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and drives through the off side field for 3 runs.
Good length, outside off stump again. Gurbaz creates space but misses while attempting to play a drive
FOUR! Good length from Milne, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
Yorker, on line. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and punches a drive
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. SHARJAH WARRIORS appeal, but the umpire gives Ibrahim Zadran not out.
Good length, outside off once again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and drives
Full, pitching outside off once more. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and eases a mediocre drive