19.5 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Gleeson pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Wiese gets forward and drives, but is caught by McMullen on the off side.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Gleeson. Wiese gets forward and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.3 . Gleeson drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Wiese gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

19.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wiese pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull

19.2 1w Wide. On line but angled across. Wiese goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

19.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Hosein gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

18.6 . Yorker, outside off once again. Wiese moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

18.5 1 Back of a length from Milne, outside leg. Hosein rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Milne, pitching near leg stump and angling across Miller. He pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by Overton

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line. Miller gets forward and pulls for six runs.

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Wiese gets forward and pulls averagely down the ground for one run.

18.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Wiese moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

17.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets forward and drives on the off side for two runs.

17.5 1 Short of a length, outside off but angling across Wiese. He gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull behind square. The ball is misfielded by Seifert costing a run.

17.4 . Yorker, on line. Wiese gets on the front foot and defends

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line again. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Seifert

17.2 1 Good length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Miller gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

16.6 1 Gleeson pitches one up, outside off again. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

16.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Miller. He goes back and finesses a leg glance back behind square for one run.

16.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Miller gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a half dozen runs straight down the ground.

16.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

16.1 2 Gleeson pitches one up, outside off once again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and drives for 2 runs through the off side.

15.6 1 Good line and length but angled across. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

15.5 1lb Good length from Overton, outside leg and angling across Miller. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

15.4 . On a good line and length from Overton once more. Miller rocks back but misses while trying a pull

15.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Miller gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

15.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

15.1 2 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Junaid Siddique.

14.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through point.

14.5 1 On a good line and length from Milne. Miller rocks back and pulls for a single run.

14.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

14.3 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Miller gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.2 1 Milne pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for a run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Milne, pitching outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

13.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and defends

13.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump. Miller goes back and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

13.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

13.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Ibrahim Zadran. He moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

13.2 1 On a good line and length. Miller gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

13.1 1 Full, on line. Miller pushes forward and drives for a run.

12.6 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Miller. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a pair of runs.

12.5 1 On a good line and length from Junaid Siddique again. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

12.4 6 SIX! Full, on a good line. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.

12.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive. SHARJAH WARRIORS appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. SHARJAH WARRIORS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Junaid Siddique, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and pulls for four runs.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Junaid Siddique. Miller goes back and plays a cut for a run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Ibrahim Zadran brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

11.5 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

11.4 1 Free hit. Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.4 nb No ball. Pitching on a good line and length again. Miller moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

11.3 . Yorker, on line. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side.

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

11.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the front foot and drives

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling sharply across the batter. Miller rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Miller gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

10.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Miller gets on the front foot and defends

10.4 1 Good length from Overton, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran steps away and plays a cut for a run behind point.

10.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Miller moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a single run.

10.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and drives for a single run through the on side field.

10.1 1 Short of a length, outside leg. Miller moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.

9.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and defends

9.5 1 Salamkheil pitches one up, outside off stump. Miller rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.4 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

9.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and leg glances

9.2 2 Full, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and outside edges for a pair of runs behind point.

9.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

8.6 1 Good length from Junaid Siddique, outside off. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and guides a glance back behind point for 1 run.

8.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and flicks for 6 runs.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Miller rocks back and slices a cut for one run. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Nabi costing SHARJAH WARRIORS 1 run.

8.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets forward but misses while attempting a pull, the ball gets through, and Klaasen is bowled

8.2 . Full, on line. Klaasen rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Good length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and plays a square cut for a run.

7.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and leg glances back behind square for one run.

7.5 . Salamkheil pitches one up, on line once more. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

7.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Klaasen gets on the back foot and drives for a run on the off side.

7.3 . Full, outside off stump. Klaasen rocks back and plays a cut

7.2 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

7.1 W OUT! Caught. Salamkheil pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and lofts a drive, but is caught by McMullen down the ground.

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ibrahim Zadran gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

6.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump but angled across Ibrahim Zadran. He goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull

6.4 . Good length from Junaid Siddique, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran goes back and drives

6.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

6.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Azmat Omarzai gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

6.1 1 Full ball, on line. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot and cuts for 6 runs.

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

5.3 1 Good line and length from Gleeson. Ibrahim Zadran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.2 2 Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off but angling across. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

4.6 . Good length from Overton, outside off once again. Azmat Omarzai gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a glance

4.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

4.4 6 SIX! Good line and length. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Azmat Omarzai rocks back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

4.1 . Good length, outside off again. Azmat Omarzai gets on the front foot and drives

3.6 . Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and drives

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Azmat Omarzai rocks back and glances for a run back behind point.

3.2 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Livingstone rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Seifert

3.1 1 Good line and length from Gleeson. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

2.5 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Milne, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and plays a hook for six runs back behind square.

2.4 . Good length from Milne, outside off stump once more. Gurbaz gets on the back foot and pulls

2.3 1 Good length from Milne, outside off again. Livingstone goes back and guides a glance through the off side field for 1 run.

2.2 W OUT! Milne gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Vince down the ground.

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Ibrahim Zadran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back and plays a cut back behind point for one run.

1.4 3 Length ball, outside off stump. Ibrahim Zadran gets forward and drives through the off side field for 3 runs.

1.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Gurbaz creates space but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Milne, pitching outside off. Ibrahim Zadran gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

0.5 . Yorker, on line. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and punches a drive

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

0.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ibrahim Zadran rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. SHARJAH WARRIORS appeal, but the umpire gives Ibrahim Zadran not out.

0.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Ibrahim Zadran pushes forward and drives