Match details Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants T20i International League T20 22.11.2026

T20i

SHA
SHA
GUL
GUL

Match Info

Match:International League T20 2026
Date:Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sharjah Warriors Squad

PlayersAhmed Raees, Ahmed Taskin, Akram Wasim, Aslam Mohommed, Burl Ryan, Charles Johnson, D'souza Ethan, David Tim, Karthik Dinesh, Khan Muhammad Saghir, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Mendis Kusal, Netravalkar Saurabh, Ngarava Richard, Pretorius Dwaine, Ranjane Shubham, Raza Sikandar, Rew James, Salman Khan Abdul, Seales Jayden, Siddique Junaid, Singh Harmeet, Southee Tim, Sowter Nathan
Benchno information yet

Gulf Giants Squad

PlayersAdair Mark, Ahmad Ishtiaq, Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan, Ali Moeen, Bhavsar Meet, Clark Jordan, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Erasmus Gerhard, Gurbaz Rahmanullah, Khan Aayan, Khan Asif, Klaassen Fred, Moores Tom, Muzarabani Blessing, Omarzai Azmatullah, Razzaq Haider, Shamsi Tabraiz, Simmonds Ramon Romario, Tucker Lorcan, Vince James, Wood Chris, Zuhaib Muhammad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet