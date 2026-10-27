Match details Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants T20i International League T20 22.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|International League T20 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 22, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sharjah Warriors Squad
Gulf Giants Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet