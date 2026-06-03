Match details Nepal vs Qatar T20i T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women 03.06.2026

T20i

NEP
NEP

78

QAT
QAT

76

Match Info

Match:T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 01:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nepal Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Qatar Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet