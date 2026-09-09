Squads Botswana vs Sierra Leone T20i T20 Africa Continent Cup 12.09.2026

T20i

BOT
BOT
SIE
SIE

Playing

BOT
BOT
SIE
SIE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BOT
BOT
SIE
SIE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet