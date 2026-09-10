Squads Rwanda vs Sierra Leone T20i T20 Africa Continent Cup 10.09.2026

T20i

RWA
RWA
SIE
SIE

Playing

RWA
RWA
SIE
SIE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

RWA
RWA
SIE
SIE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet