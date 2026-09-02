16.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

16.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Kavindi gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

16.4 . Nyoman Maypriani pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kavindi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. ND Silva advances down the pitch and cuts behind point for a single run.

16.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kavindi goes back and plays a cut for a run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva advances and drives on the leg side for a run.

15.6 . Full ball, on line. Kavindi rocks back and defends

15.5 . Velic pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Kavindi gets forward and edges back behind square.

15.4 2 Pitched up, on line. Kavindi pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend, and the ball trickles away from Nanda Sakarini for a pair of byes.

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva advances down the pitch and pulls back behind square for a run.

15.2 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. ND Silva gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a couple of runs.

15.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Kavindi goes back and pulls for a single run.

14.6 2 Good length, outside off. ND Silva rocks back and square cuts for a pair of runs back through point.

14.5 . Full, on line. Kavindi gets on the front foot and glances behind square on the on side.

14.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a single run.

14.3 . Nyoman Maypriani pitches one up, outside off again. ND Silva goes back and glances

14.2 1 Good length from Nyoman Maypriani, outside off stump. ND Silva gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run back through point.

14.1 2 Good length, outside off. ND Silva goes back and drives on the off side for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

13.6 . Full, on line again. Kavindi gets on the front foot and defends

13.5 1 Velic pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. ND Silva pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for one run.

13.3 2 Full, pitching outside leg stump again. Kavindi moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for two runs.

13.2 4 FOUR! Velic pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Kavindi moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

13.1 . Velic pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kavindi gets on the back foot and defends

12.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Kavindi pushes forward and flicks. A mistake in the field allows the batters to complete 1 overthrow.

12.5 . On a good line and length from NLKWR Dewi. Kavindi moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

12.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Kavindi pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

12.4 . Good length from NLKWR Dewi, pitching outside off. Kavindi moves onto the back foot and slices a bad cut

12.3 W OUT! NLKWR Dewi gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Nuthyangana gets forward and flicks shakily, and is caught by Ni Kadek Ariani

12.2 1 Good length from NLKWR Dewi, outside off. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily for a run on the off side.

12.1 2 Back of a length, on a good line. ND Silva gets on the back foot and edges back behind square for two runs.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

11.5 . Full ball, on line. ND Silva pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.

11.4 . Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. ND Silva moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

11.3 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. ND Silva goes back and outside edges for two runs behind square.

11.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nuthyangana moves onto the back foot and drives poorly through the off side field for a run.

11.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. ND Silva gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a run.

10.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump. ND Silva rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

10.5 3 Pitched up, on line. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and flicks for 3 runs.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. ND Silva goes back and inside edges

10.2 1 Good length from Paramitha, pitching outside off once again. Nuthyangana gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.1 1 Good length from Paramitha, pitching outside off. ND Silva gets on the back foot and cuts late for 1 run back behind point.

9.6 1 Good length from Velic, on leg stump and angling across ND Silva. She goes back and edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.

9.5 1 Velic pitches one up, outside off stump. Nuthyangana gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

9.4 . Full ball, on line. Nuthyangana moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

9.3 W OUT! Velic gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Dilhari gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Desi Wulandari

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. ND Silva gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for a run over the on side field.

9.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Dilhari rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

8.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

8.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.4 1 Good length from NLKWR Dewi, pitching outside off once more. Dilhari goes back and guides a cut for 1 run through point.

8.3 1 NLKWR Dewi pitches one up, outside off stump. ND Silva pushes forward and finesses a glance back through point for a single run.

8.2 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

8.1 1 Good line and length from NLKWR Dewi once again. ND Silva pushes forward and tucks a glance for a run.

7.6 1 Nyoman Maypriani now coming over the wicket to ND Silva. Good line and length from Nyoman Maypriani but angling across. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and edges for a run back behind square.

7.5 W OUT! Nyoman Maypriani traps Samarawickrama on the crease! Full, on a good line. Samarawickrama gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Samarawickrama has to depart

7.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

7.3 . Full toss, outside off stump. Samarawickrama advances and eases a shaky drive through the off side.

7.2 . Nyoman Maypriani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama advances and drives through the off side.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dilhari gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dilhari pushes forward and edges for one run through the leg side field.

6.5 W OUT! NLKWR Dewi breaks through! NLKWR Dewi pitches one up, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Putri Suwandewi on the on side.

6.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Athapaththu advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a cut

6.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Samarawickrama gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Samarawickrama gets on the back foot and drives

6.2 1 DROPPED! NLKWR Dewi pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and outside edges down the ground for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by NLKWR Dewi.

6.1 . Good line and length from NLKWR Dewi. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily

5.6 4 FOUR! Nyoman Maypriani pitches one up, on line. Samarawickrama moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

5.5 . On a good length, outside off. Samarawickrama rocks back and cuts

5.4 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Samarawickrama pushes forward and defends

5.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Samarawickrama pushes forward and drives

5.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Kavindi goes back but misses while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Kavindi is bowled

5.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kavindi moves onto the back foot and inside edges for two runs behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Athapaththu advances and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

4.5 1b Back of a length from Putri Suwandewi, on a good line. Kavindi goes back but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye. The ball is misfielded by Nanda Sakarini.

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kavindi gets forward and edges

4.2 . Good length from Putri Suwandewi, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Kavindi pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.1 4 FOUR! Putri Suwandewi pitches one up, on a good line. Kavindi goes back and lifts a drive for four runs over the on side field.

3.6 . Full, on line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and outside edges

3.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Kavindi. She moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

3.3 . Ni Kadek Ariani pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Kavindi. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

3.2 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Kavindi rocks back and edges for 2 runs behind point on the off side.

3.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Kavindi goes back and eases a drive down the ground.

2.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

2.5 1 Putri Suwandewi pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Kavindi advances down the pitch and flicks for a run.

2.4 1 Putri Suwandewi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu goes back and outside edges through point on the off side for one run.

2.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Kavindi gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

2.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Kavindi gets on the back foot and outside edges

2.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Athapaththu rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

1.6 . Ni Kadek Ariani comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length again. Kavindi rocks back and plays a pull

1.5 W OUT! Ni Kadek Ariani breaks through! Full ball, on line. Dulani goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Dulani has to go

1.4 1 Ni Kadek Ariani comes around the wicket. Good length from Ni Kadek Ariani, outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back and cuts for a run.

1.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Dulani goes back and drives for a run.

1.2 . DROPPED! Good length from Ni Kadek Ariani, pitching outside off again. Dulani gets forward and skies a reverse sweep through point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dulani goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

0.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground.

0.5 . Full toss, on a good line. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives averagely through the off side.

0.4 1 Putri Suwandewi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

0.3 . Putri Suwandewi pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dulani pushes forward and punches a drive

0.2 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a run over the off side field.