19.4 6 And again! On a good length, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

19.2 6 And another! Binura Fernando pitches one up, on a good line again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

18.6 . And again! On a good length, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Dube moves down the pitch and drives, but is brilliantly caught by Arachchige on the off side. What a catch by Arachchige!

18.4 . CHANCE! Back of a length from Ratnayake, on a good line. Dube shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive. A chance for a stumping, but it's missed by the keeper.

16.3 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length from Nuwanidu Fernando. Ishan Kishan advances down the pitch and skies a drive for a single run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Nuwanidu Fernando.

14.6 W OUT! Stumped. On a good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive. The glovework by de Livera is quality. SRI LANKA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Tilak Varma is short of the popping crease.

14.2 4 And another! Ishan Kishan brings up his 50 with a boundary! Nuwanidu Fernando drops one in short, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

13.5 W OUT! Croospulle breaks through! Good line and length from Croospulle. Patel pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Arachchige

13.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.5 4 And another! Good line and length from Arachchige once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

12.3 1 Good line and length from Arachchige. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

9.4 W OUT! Sahan gets one through! Good line and length. Iyer gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Iyer has to depart

9.1 6 And again! Sahan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

8.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and guides a square cut behind point.

8.3 6 And again! Viyaskanth pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets forward and skies a drive for six runs down the ground.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

7.4 . Sahan now coming around the wicket to Iyer. Sahan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Iyer gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side. A mistake in the field allows Iyer and Ishan Kishan to run through for one overthrow.

6.4 1 On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.

6.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Jayawardene behind point on the off side.

5.5 6 And again! On a good line and length. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

5.3 . Binura Fernando now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length again. Sooryavanshi gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

4.5 6 SIX MORE! Full, pitching on leg and angling across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Binura Fernando, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and skies a cut for four runs.

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Iyer. He gets on the back foot and defends through the off side field for a run.

3.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Iyer goes back and cuts square for a run behind point.

2.2 nb No ball. Good length from Ratnayake, pitching outside leg. Samson defends

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Arachchige, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for four runs.

1.2 W OUT! Arachchige gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Jayawardene