Match details India vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asian Games 01.10.2026

T20i

IND
IND
SRI
SRI

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games 2026
Date:Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 01, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Bumrah Jasprit, Dube Shivam, Iyer Shreyas, Kishan Ishan, Nigam Vipraj, Patel Axar, Samson Sanju, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Arshdeep, Sundar Washington, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Thakur Yash, Varma Tilak
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Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersArachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Arachchige Sahan, Bandara Ashen, Croospulle Lasith, de Livera Sohan, Dickwella Niroshan, Fernando Binura, Fernando Nuwanidu, Jayawardene Sineth, Karunaratne Chamika, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Madushan Pramod, Ratnayake Tharindu, Thushara Nuwan, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth
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Venue Guide

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