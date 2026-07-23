12.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam pushes forward and defends for a run through point.

12.5 . Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Hammad Azam goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

12.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 1 run.

12.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run behind point on the off side. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Tahir is impressive. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

12.1 . Full, outside off. Hammad Azam gets forward and drives

11.6 W Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Hammad Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

11.4 1 Good length, outside off. Peake rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

11.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side for a run.

11.2 6 SIX! Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hammad Azam gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

11.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam rocks back and drives through the off side field.

10.6 . Good line and length. Peake moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

10.5 . Good length, outside off. Peake rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Peake goes back and pulls for six runs.

10.3 1 Good line and length from G Motie. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

10.2 1 G Motie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Peake moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

9.4 2 DROPPED! Good line and length. Hammad Azam gets on the back foot and pulls poorly back behind square for 2 runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sampson.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Peake moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

9.2 2 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Peake. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out from Mohammad Haris's throw. The missed run out attempt allows UNICORNS to complete one overthrow.

8.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

8.4 . Full, on line. Hammad Azam gets forward and drives

8.3 6 SIX! Tahir pitches one up, outside off stump. Hammad Azam gets forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Tahir. Peake moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

8.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Peake pushes forward and eases a drive for 2 runs.

7.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hammad Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

7.5 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Peake pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Hammad Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

7.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Peake gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

7.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Peake gets forward and punches a drive

7.1 2 Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Peake pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side for a pair of runs.

6.6 . Good length from Tahir, outside off. Hammad Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Peake goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

6.4 . Tahir pitches one up, outside off stump. Peake goes back and drives through the off side field.

6.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Peake moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a cut

6.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hammad Azam gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Peake pushes forward and flicks for one run.

5.6 W OUT! Mohammad Nabi breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Robinson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Peake moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

5.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Robinson goes back and pulls for a single run.

5.3 2 Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson rocks back and drives on the on side for a couple of runs.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Robinson moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for six runs.

5.1 1 Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside leg stump. Peake gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Robinson moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

4.5 1 Good length from Pretorius, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Peake gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson gets on the front foot and outside edges through the off side field for a single run.

4.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

4.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Peake moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance back behind point for one run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson pushes forward and drives for four runs.

3.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Robinson gets forward and outside edges

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Forde, pitching outside off once more. Robinson moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Robinson pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

3.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off but angling across Robinson. He goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Robinson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

3.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Robinson pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

2.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Peake rocks back and drives

2.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Peake gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

2.4 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off. Krishnamurthi gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Krishnamurthi is bowled

2.3 . Good line and length. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side.

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and defends

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson moves onto the front foot and defends

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Robinson gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

1.4 . Good length from Forde, outside off. Robinson gets on the front foot and drives

1.3 . On a good line and length from Forde. Robinson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 W OUT! Pretorius gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

0.3 4 FOUR! Pretorius pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and punches a drive behind point for four runs.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.