Highlights Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 23.07.2026
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam pushes forward and defends for a run through point.
Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep
Good length, pitching outside off again. Hammad Azam goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Full, pitching outside off once again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run behind point on the off side. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Tahir is impressive. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely
Full, outside off. Hammad Azam gets forward and drives
Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep
On a good length, outside off stump. Hammad Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Peake rocks back and cuts for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side for a run.
SIX! Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hammad Azam gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam rocks back and drives through the off side field.
Good line and length. Peake moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Good length, outside off. Peake rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Peake goes back and pulls for six runs.
Good line and length from G Motie. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.
G Motie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Peake moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Good length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
DROPPED! Good line and length. Hammad Azam gets on the back foot and pulls poorly back behind square for 2 runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sampson.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Peake moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.
CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Peake. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out from Mohammad Haris's throw. The missed run out attempt allows UNICORNS to complete one overthrow.
Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Full, on line. Hammad Azam gets forward and drives
SIX! Tahir pitches one up, outside off stump. Hammad Azam gets forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.
Good line and length from Tahir. Peake moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Peake pushes forward and eases a drive for 2 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hammad Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive
Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Peake pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Hammad Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.
Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Peake gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Peake gets forward and punches a drive
Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Peake pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side for a pair of runs.
Good length from Tahir, outside off. Hammad Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep
Length ball, pitching outside off. Peake goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.
Tahir pitches one up, outside off stump. Peake goes back and drives through the off side field.
On a good length, outside off stump. Peake moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a cut
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hammad Azam gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Peake pushes forward and flicks for one run.
OUT! Mohammad Nabi breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Robinson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps
Pitching on a good line and length. Peake moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Robinson goes back and pulls for a single run.
Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson rocks back and drives on the on side for a couple of runs.
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Robinson moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for six runs.
Good length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching outside leg stump. Peake gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Robinson moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.
Good length from Pretorius, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Peake gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson gets on the front foot and outside edges through the off side field for a single run.
SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for 6 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Peake moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance back behind point for one run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson pushes forward and drives for four runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Robinson gets forward and outside edges
FOUR! Good length from Forde, pitching outside off once more. Robinson moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Robinson pushes forward and drives through the off side field.
SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off but angling across Robinson. He goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.
Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Robinson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull
On a good length, outside off stump. Robinson pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive
Pitched up, outside off stump. Peake rocks back and drives
FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Peake gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.
OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off. Krishnamurthi gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Krishnamurthi is bowled
Good line and length. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Robinson gets forward and drives for 4 runs.
Good length from Forde, outside off. Robinson gets on the front foot and drives
On a good line and length from Forde. Robinson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Robinson moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and defends
OUT! Pretorius gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps
On a good length, outside off once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.
FOUR! Pretorius pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and punches a drive behind point for four runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
Good line and length. Robinson pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye on the on side.