Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 23.07.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW
SFU
SFU

(13 ov.) 104/4

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Robinson Timbatsman382143180.95
Peake Oliver302711111.11
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Nabi Mohammadall rounder403328.2500
Pretorius Dwaineall rounder302528.3300

Latest Highlights

12.6
1

Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam pushes forward and defends for a run through point.

12.5
.

Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

12.4
.

Good length, pitching outside off again. Hammad Azam goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

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