Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs San Francisco Unicorns T20i T20 Global Super League 23.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Robinson Timbatsman
|38
|21
|4
|3
|180.95
|Peake Oliver
|30
|27
|1
|1
|111.11
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Nabi Mohammadall rounder
|4
|0
|33
|2
|8.25
|0
|0
|Pretorius Dwaineall rounder
|3
|0
|25
|2
|8.33
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
12.6
1
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam pushes forward and defends for a run through point.
12.5
.
Good length from G Motie, pitching outside off stump once again. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep
12.4
.
Good length, pitching outside off again. Hammad Azam goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut