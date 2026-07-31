Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 31.07.2026
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and edges
Good line and length. Aravind rocks back and drives for one run.
OUT! Allen gets the wicket! Allen pitches one up, on line. Shadab Khan creates space and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Robinson on the off side.
FOUR! Good length from Immanuel, outside off once again. Jacobs gets forward and drives on the on side for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacobs goes back and drives for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. Jacobs gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Immanuel once more. Shadab Khan gets forward and sweeps sloppily for a single run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance
MH Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.
OUT! Caught. Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Mayers pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Gore on the off side.
Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line. Mayers goes back and glances for 1 run behind square.
On a good line and length. Mayers gets on the back foot and flicks for one run down the ground.
SIX! Full, outside off. Mayers gets forward and drives for six runs on the off side.
Good length from Stow, pitching outside off. Mayers pushes forward and outside edges for 2 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Mayers moves onto the back foot and late cuts
On a good length, outside off stump. Mayers pushes forward but misses while trying a cut
On a good length, outside off. Mayers goes back and cuts
Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside off. Mayers goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and glances on the leg side for one run.
Short of a length, on line once more. Mayers rocks back and drives for one run through the off side field.
Wide. Pitching near leg stump.
Good line and length from Immanuel again. Mayers goes back and drives
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mayers gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside off. Mayers rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.
On a good line and length from Stow. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Back of a length from Stow, outside off stump. Mayers gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Mayers gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot
Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Mayers pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.
On a good line and length. Mayers rocks back and defends
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Robinson on the leg side.
Full, on leg stump and angling across. Shadab Khan pushes forward and glances behind square for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Carter rocks back and plays a cut for one run down the ground.
Good length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut
On a good line and length once more. Carter gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.
Pitched up, on line. Shadab Khan gets forward and guides a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.
MH Khan pitches one up, outside off again. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.
Good line and length once again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, on a good line. Shadab Khan goes back and glances for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off. Carter goes back and cuts for a run.
On a good line and length from Immanuel. Carter gets forward and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and guides a poor cut
Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends
Good length, outside off. Shadab Khan steps away and eases a drive through the off side.
MH Khan pitches one up, on line once more. Carter gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Carter gets on the back foot and glances
Back of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back but misses while trying a cut
On a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Immanuel. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and glances
OUT! Immanuel gets the wicket! Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rossouw backs away and cuts, but is caught by Gore
Good line and length again. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull
SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the front foot and inside edges for four runs behind square on the on side.
Good length from Siddle, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and edges on the on side for a run.
Siddle comes around the wicket to Rossouw. Short of a length, outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and edges through point on the off side for 1 run.
Siddle comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and eases a shaky drive for one run.
Full ball, on a good line. Rossouw pushes forward and eases a drive
OUT! Allen breaks through! Good length, outside off. Gous pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Siddle back behind point.
Good line and length from Allen once again. Carter gets forward and drives poorly down the ground for a single run.
Good line and length. Carter gets on the back foot and edges
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gous rocks back and defends
Full, pitching on a good line. Gous gets forward and drives
Good line and length once again. Gous pushes forward and edges on the leg side for a couple of runs.
Siddle comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Gous pushes forward and flicks a glance behind square for 2 runs.
On a good length, outside off. Carter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump again. Carter moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs behind square on the leg side.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Gous gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the front foot and defends
Pitched up, outside off. Carter pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run. Quality work in the field by Allen prevents a certain boundary.
Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Carter pushes forward and cuts shakily
Good line and length from MH Khan. Carter goes back and finesses a glance on the on side.