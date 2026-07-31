Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 31.07.2026

T20iGrand Prairie, TX
SFU
SFU
DES
DES

(14 ov.) 71/5

14.4
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

14.3
.

Pitching on a good line and length again. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and edges

14.2
1

Good line and length. Aravind rocks back and drives for one run.

14.1
W

OUT! Allen gets the wicket! Allen pitches one up, on line. Shadab Khan creates space and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Robinson on the off side.

13.6
4

FOUR! Good length from Immanuel, outside off once again. Jacobs gets forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

13.5
1

Short of a length, outside off once more. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.4
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacobs goes back and drives for a single run.

13.3
.

Length ball, outside off. Jacobs gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.2
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.1
1

Good line and length from Immanuel once more. Shadab Khan gets forward and sweeps sloppily for a single run.

12.6
1

Full, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.5
.

Full, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

12.4
1

MH Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.3
W

OUT! Caught. Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Mayers pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Gore on the off side.

12.1
1

Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line. Mayers goes back and glances for 1 run behind square.

11.6
1

On a good line and length. Mayers gets on the back foot and flicks for one run down the ground.

11.5
6

SIX! Full, outside off. Mayers gets forward and drives for six runs on the off side.

11.4
2

Good length from Stow, pitching outside off. Mayers pushes forward and outside edges for 2 runs.

11.3
.

On a good length, outside off stump. Mayers moves onto the back foot and late cuts

11.2
.

On a good length, outside off stump. Mayers pushes forward but misses while trying a cut

11.1
.

On a good length, outside off. Mayers goes back and cuts

10.6
1

Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside off. Mayers goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.5
1

Length ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and glances on the leg side for one run.

10.4
1

Short of a length, on line once more. Mayers rocks back and drives for one run through the off side field.

10.4
1w

Wide. Pitching near leg stump.

10.3
.

Good line and length from Immanuel again. Mayers goes back and drives

10.2
.

On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mayers gets on the front foot and defends

10.1
.

Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside off. Mayers rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

9.6
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

9.5
1

On a good line and length from Stow. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.4
1

Back of a length from Stow, outside off stump. Mayers gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

9.3
.

Length ball, outside off stump. Mayers gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

9.2
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

9.1
2

Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts for a couple of runs.

8.6
1

Back of a length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

8.5
1

Good length, outside off. Mayers pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

8.4
.

On a good line and length. Mayers rocks back and defends

8.3
W

OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Robinson on the leg side.

8.2
1

Full, on leg stump and angling across. Shadab Khan pushes forward and glances behind square for 1 run.

8.1
1

On a good length, pitching outside off again. Carter rocks back and plays a cut for one run down the ground.

7.6
.

Good length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

7.5
1

On a good line and length once more. Carter gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

7.4
1

Pitched up, on line. Shadab Khan gets forward and guides a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.

7.3
1

MH Khan pitches one up, outside off again. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

7.2
1

Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

7.1
.

Good line and length once again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6
1

Short of a length, on a good line. Shadab Khan goes back and glances for 1 run.

6.5
1

Short of a length, outside off. Carter goes back and cuts for a run.

6.4
.

On a good line and length from Immanuel. Carter gets forward and defends

6.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.6
.

Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and guides a poor cut

5.5
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

5.4
.

On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends

5.3
.

Good length, outside off. Shadab Khan steps away and eases a drive through the off side.

5.2
1

MH Khan pitches one up, on line once more. Carter gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run.

5.1
.

Short of a length, on a good line. Carter gets on the back foot and glances

4.6
.

Back of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back but misses while trying a cut

4.5
.

On a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4
.

Good line and length from Immanuel. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and glances

4.3
W

OUT! Immanuel gets the wicket! Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rossouw backs away and cuts, but is caught by Gore

4.2
1

Good line and length again. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

4.1
.

Back of a length, on a good line. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull

3.6
6

SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.5
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the front foot and inside edges for four runs behind square on the on side.

3.4
1

Good length from Siddle, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and edges on the on side for a run.

3.3
1

Siddle comes around the wicket to Rossouw. Short of a length, outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and edges through point on the off side for 1 run.

3.2
.

Siddle comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

3.1
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and eases a shaky drive for one run.

2.5
.

Full ball, on a good line. Rossouw pushes forward and eases a drive

2.4
W

OUT! Allen breaks through! Good length, outside off. Gous pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Siddle back behind point.

2.3
1

Good line and length from Allen once again. Carter gets forward and drives poorly down the ground for a single run.

2.2
.

Good line and length. Carter gets on the back foot and edges

2.1
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.6
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gous rocks back and defends

1.5
.

Full, pitching on a good line. Gous gets forward and drives

1.4
2

Good line and length once again. Gous pushes forward and edges on the leg side for a couple of runs.

1.3
2

Siddle comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Gous pushes forward and flicks a glance behind square for 2 runs.

1.2
1

On a good length, outside off. Carter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

1.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump again. Carter moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs behind square on the leg side.

0.6
4

FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

0.5
.

Good line and length. Gous gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the front foot and defends

0.3
1

Pitched up, outside off. Carter pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run. Quality work in the field by Allen prevents a certain boundary.

0.2
.

Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Carter pushes forward and cuts shakily

0.1
.

Good line and length from MH Khan. Carter goes back and finesses a glance on the on side.