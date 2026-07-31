14.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

14.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and edges

14.2 1 Good line and length. Aravind rocks back and drives for one run.

14.1 W OUT! Allen gets the wicket! Allen pitches one up, on line. Shadab Khan creates space and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Robinson on the off side.

13.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Immanuel, outside off once again. Jacobs gets forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

13.5 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacobs goes back and drives for a single run.

13.3 . Length ball, outside off. Jacobs gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.1 1 Good line and length from Immanuel once more. Shadab Khan gets forward and sweeps sloppily for a single run.

12.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

12.4 1 MH Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Mayers pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Gore on the off side.

12.1 1 Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line. Mayers goes back and glances for 1 run behind square.

11.6 1 On a good line and length. Mayers gets on the back foot and flicks for one run down the ground.

11.5 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Mayers gets forward and drives for six runs on the off side.

11.4 2 Good length from Stow, pitching outside off. Mayers pushes forward and outside edges for 2 runs.

11.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mayers moves onto the back foot and late cuts

11.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mayers pushes forward but misses while trying a cut

11.1 . On a good length, outside off. Mayers goes back and cuts

10.6 1 Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside off. Mayers goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and glances on the leg side for one run.

10.4 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Mayers rocks back and drives for one run through the off side field.

10.4 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump.

10.3 . Good line and length from Immanuel again. Mayers goes back and drives

10.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mayers gets on the front foot and defends

10.1 . Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside off. Mayers rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Stow. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Stow, outside off stump. Mayers gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

9.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mayers gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

9.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

9.1 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts for a couple of runs.

8.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off. Mayers pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

8.4 . On a good line and length. Mayers rocks back and defends

8.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Robinson on the leg side.

8.2 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across. Shadab Khan pushes forward and glances behind square for 1 run.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Carter rocks back and plays a cut for one run down the ground.

7.6 . Good length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

7.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Carter gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

7.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Shadab Khan gets forward and guides a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.

7.3 1 MH Khan pitches one up, outside off again. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

7.2 1 Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

7.1 . Good line and length once again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Shadab Khan goes back and glances for 1 run.

6.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Carter goes back and cuts for a run.

6.4 . On a good line and length from Immanuel. Carter gets forward and defends

6.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.6 . Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and guides a poor cut

5.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

5.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends

5.3 . Good length, outside off. Shadab Khan steps away and eases a drive through the off side.

5.2 1 MH Khan pitches one up, on line once more. Carter gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run.

5.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Carter gets on the back foot and glances

4.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back but misses while trying a cut

4.5 . On a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Good line and length from Immanuel. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and glances

4.3 W OUT! Immanuel gets the wicket! Back of a length from Immanuel, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rossouw backs away and cuts, but is caught by Gore

4.2 1 Good line and length again. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

4.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull

3.6 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the front foot and inside edges for four runs behind square on the on side.

3.4 1 Good length from Siddle, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and edges on the on side for a run.

3.3 1 Siddle comes around the wicket to Rossouw. Short of a length, outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and edges through point on the off side for 1 run.

3.2 . Siddle comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and eases a shaky drive for one run.

2.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Rossouw pushes forward and eases a drive

2.4 W OUT! Allen breaks through! Good length, outside off. Gous pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Siddle back behind point.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Allen once again. Carter gets forward and drives poorly down the ground for a single run.

2.2 . Good line and length. Carter gets on the back foot and edges

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gous rocks back and defends

1.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Gous gets forward and drives

1.4 2 Good line and length once again. Gous pushes forward and edges on the leg side for a couple of runs.

1.3 2 Siddle comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Gous pushes forward and flicks a glance behind square for 2 runs.

1.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Carter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump again. Carter moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs behind square on the leg side.

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

0.5 . Good line and length. Gous gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the front foot and defends

0.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Carter pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run. Quality work in the field by Allen prevents a certain boundary.

0.2 . Good length from MH Khan, outside off. Carter pushes forward and cuts shakily