18.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Cox gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

18.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Dawson gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square.

17.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Cox advances and punches a shaky drive

17.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Dawson rocks back and inside edges for 1 run.

17.4 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Cox moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

17.2 1 Full ball, on line. Dawson gets forward and sweeps for a run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dawson moves down the pitch and lofts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Davies pitches one up, on a good line. Cox gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

16.5 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Cox. He pushes forward and glances for two runs back behind square. The batters attempt an extra run, but AUSTRALIA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

16.4 1 On a good line and length. Dawson rocks back and edges onto the pads while trying to play a glance for a single run.

16.3 1 Good length from Davies, outside off. Cox shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dawson gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

16.1 . Pitched up, on line once more. Dawson gets forward and eases a drive

15.6 1 Chaudhary pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dawson shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

15.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Dawson gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs back behind point.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Chaudhary. Cox moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

15.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Dawson gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

15.2 . On a good line and length. Dawson gets on the front foot and defends

15.1 W OUT! Chaudhary gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Shaw on the off side.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump. Cox gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

14.5 . Back of a length from Meredith, outside off stump. Cox rocks back but misses while attempting a late cut

14.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

14.3 1 Full ball, on line. Cox steps back and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

14.1 2 Meredith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for 2 runs behind point.

13.6 1 Good length from Zampa, outside leg and angled across Curran. He goes back and pulls for one run.

13.5 . Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran pushes forward and glances shakily

13.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Curran advances and punches a drive for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Cox shuffles down the pitch and edges for a run.

13.2 1 Good length from Zampa, pitching outside leg and angled across. Curran gets forward and tucks a glance back behind square for a single run.

13.1 1 Zampa pitches one up, on a good line. Cox pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

12.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Curran moves onto the back foot and drives

12.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Curran. He moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance on the on side for 2 runs.

12.4 1 Chaudhary pitches one up, outside off stump. Cox gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.3 . Chaudhary pitches one up, outside off stump. Cox gets on the front foot and drives poorly

12.2 1 Chaudhary pitches one up, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

12.1 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Curran goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Curran pushes forward and outside edges for a single run through the off side.

11.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Cox pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a single run.

11.4 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Cox moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

11.2 . Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Cox gets forward and punches a drive

11.1 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Zampa once again. Jacks moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. The umpire gives Jacks out LBW, but Jacks signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jacks has to go.

10.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Curran gets forward and drives

10.5 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Curran. He pushes forward and tucks a glance for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

10.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Jacks gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

10.3 1 On a good line and length from Chaudhary. Curran rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

10.2 . Length ball, outside off. Curran moves onto the back foot and defends

10.1 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Curran rocks back and edges

9.6 2 Good length, outside off. Jacks gets on the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a couple of runs.

9.5 W OUT! Dwarshuis gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Banton rocks back and plays a pull, but is brilliantly caught by Shaw

9.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Banton gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

9.4 1 Back of a length from Dwarshuis, on leg stump and angled across Curran. He goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

9.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Banton moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive for 1 run.

9.2 2 Back of a length from Dwarshuis, pitching outside leg and angled across. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs back behind square.

9.1 2 Pitched up, outside off once again. Banton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

8.6 W OUT! Chaudhary gets the wicket! Good length from Chaudhary, pitching outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot and late cuts, but is caught by Harper

8.5 1 Full ball, on line. Banton backs away and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

8.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

8.3 . On a good length, outside leg. Banton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. AUSTRALIA appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

8.2 . Good length, outside off. Banton gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Chaudhary. Brook moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for a single run.

7.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off again. Banton moves down the pitch and drives for four runs.

7.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

7.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Brook rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

7.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Brook moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Banton gets forward and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Davies. Banton moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

6.5 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Banton shuffles down the pitch and drives through the on side field for four runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by David.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Brook goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run on the on side.

6.3 2 Full ball, on a good line once again. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs.

6.2 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Banton creates room and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Davies. Brook goes back and punches a drive for one run.

5.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

5.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Brook pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Brook brings up his fifty with a boundary! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Brook pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Brook rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

5.2 1lb Back of a length from J Edwards, on line. Banton moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

5.1 . Good length from J Edwards, outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Brook gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

4.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Brook gets forward and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

4.3 1 On a good line and length from Dwarshuis. Banton gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brook goes back and edges for a run behind square.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dwarshuis, pitching outside off. Brook rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

3.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Brook steps back and drives for one run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Brook creates space and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

3.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Meredith, outside off stump. Brook shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.3 6 And again! Back of a length from Meredith, pitching on a good line. Brook creates room and cuts back behind point for six runs.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Brook rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

3.1 1 Good length from Meredith, outside off once more. Banton goes back and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Brook rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

2.5 . Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off once more. Brook creates room but makes no contact while attempting a cut

2.4 4 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Brook creates room and cuts for four runs behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Zampa.

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Brook gets on the back foot and slices a cut

2.2 1 Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Donald goes back and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Marsh down the ground.

1.6 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Donald goes back and edges back behind square for a single run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Donald backs away and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

1.4 . Meredith pitches one up, on a good line. Donald pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Donald goes back and pulls for four runs.

1.2 1 Meredith pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Brook advances and drives sloppily for a run.

1.1 . DROPPED! Back of a length from Meredith, outside off stump once again. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a cut. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Fraser-McGurk.

0.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brook rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

0.4 . Full ball, pitching outside leg. Donald gets forward and sweeps

0.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Brook rocks back and drives for 1 run.