Highlights Australia vs England T20i T20 Series Australia vs. England 21.11.2026
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Cox gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.
Full ball, outside off stump. Dawson gets on the front foot and edges for a run behind square.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Cox advances and punches a shaky drive
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Dawson rocks back and inside edges for 1 run.
Zampa pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Cox moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.
FOUR! Full, outside off. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.
Full ball, on line. Dawson gets forward and sweeps for a run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dawson moves down the pitch and lofts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.
FOUR! Davies pitches one up, on a good line. Cox gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Cox. He pushes forward and glances for two runs back behind square. The batters attempt an extra run, but AUSTRALIA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely
On a good line and length. Dawson rocks back and edges onto the pads while trying to play a glance for a single run.
Good length from Davies, outside off. Cox shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dawson gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.
Pitched up, on line once more. Dawson gets forward and eases a drive
Chaudhary pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dawson shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. Dawson gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs back behind point.
Good line and length from Chaudhary. Cox moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Dawson gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.
On a good line and length. Dawson gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Chaudhary gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Shaw on the off side.
FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump. Cox gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.
Back of a length from Meredith, outside off stump. Cox rocks back but misses while attempting a late cut
Back of a length, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Full ball, on line. Cox steps back and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.
Meredith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for 2 runs behind point.
Good length from Zampa, outside leg and angled across Curran. He goes back and pulls for one run.
Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran pushes forward and glances shakily
FOUR! Full, on a good line. Curran advances and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off again. Cox shuffles down the pitch and edges for a run.
Good length from Zampa, pitching outside leg and angled across. Curran gets forward and tucks a glance back behind square for a single run.
Zampa pitches one up, on a good line. Cox pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Curran moves onto the back foot and drives
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Curran. He moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance on the on side for 2 runs.
Chaudhary pitches one up, outside off stump. Cox gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.
Chaudhary pitches one up, outside off stump. Cox gets on the front foot and drives poorly
Chaudhary pitches one up, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Curran goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Curran pushes forward and outside edges for a single run through the off side.
Pitched up, on a good line. Cox pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a single run.
Zampa pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
On a good line and length. Cox moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.
Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Cox gets forward and punches a drive
OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Zampa once again. Jacks moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. The umpire gives Jacks out LBW, but Jacks signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jacks has to go.
Full ball, outside off stump. Curran gets forward and drives
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Curran. He pushes forward and tucks a glance for a couple of runs through the leg side field.
Pitched up, outside off. Jacks gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.
On a good line and length from Chaudhary. Curran rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.
Length ball, outside off. Curran moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off again. Curran rocks back and edges
Good length, outside off. Jacks gets on the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a couple of runs.
OUT! Dwarshuis gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Banton rocks back and plays a pull, but is brilliantly caught by Shaw
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Banton gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick
Back of a length from Dwarshuis, on leg stump and angled across Curran. He goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Banton moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive for 1 run.
Back of a length from Dwarshuis, pitching outside leg and angled across. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs back behind square.
Pitched up, outside off once again. Banton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs.
OUT! Chaudhary gets the wicket! Good length from Chaudhary, pitching outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot and late cuts, but is caught by Harper
Full ball, on line. Banton backs away and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.
FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and inside edges for four runs back behind square.
On a good length, outside leg. Banton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. AUSTRALIA appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.
Good length, outside off. Banton gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
On a good line and length from Chaudhary. Brook moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for a single run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off again. Banton moves down the pitch and drives for four runs.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Banton pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.
Length ball, outside off. Brook rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.
SIX! On a good line and length. Brook moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Banton gets forward and plays a pull behind square for four runs.
Good line and length from Davies. Banton moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run on the on side.
DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Banton shuffles down the pitch and drives through the on side field for four runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by David.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Brook goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run on the on side.
Full ball, on a good line once again. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs.
Full ball, on a good line once again. Banton creates room and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.
On a good line and length from Davies. Brook goes back and punches a drive for one run.
MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Brook pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.
FOUR! Brook brings up his fifty with a boundary! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Brook pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Brook rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length from J Edwards, on line. Banton moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.
Good length from J Edwards, outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives
SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Brook gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Brook gets forward and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.
On a good line and length from Dwarshuis. Banton gets on the front foot and defends for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brook goes back and edges for a run behind square.
FOUR! Back of a length from Dwarshuis, pitching outside off. Brook rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.
Pitched up, on a good line once more. Brook steps back and drives for one run.
FOUR! Full, on line. Brook creates space and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Meredith, outside off stump. Brook shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs.
And again! Back of a length from Meredith, pitching on a good line. Brook creates room and cuts back behind point for six runs.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Brook rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.
Good length from Meredith, outside off once more. Banton goes back and punches a drive on the off side for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Brook rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off once more. Brook creates room but makes no contact while attempting a cut
DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Brook creates room and cuts for four runs behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Zampa.
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Brook gets on the back foot and slices a cut
Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Donald goes back and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Marsh down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off again. Donald goes back and edges back behind square for a single run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Donald backs away and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Meredith pitches one up, on a good line. Donald pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Donald goes back and pulls for four runs.
Meredith pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Brook advances and drives sloppily for a run.
DROPPED! Back of a length from Meredith, outside off stump once again. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a cut. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Fraser-McGurk.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brook rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Donald gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.
Full ball, pitching outside leg. Donald gets forward and sweeps
Length ball, outside off. Brook rocks back and drives for 1 run.
Good line and length from Davies. Brook gets forward and plays a defensive stroke