13.1 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

12.6 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Banton. He gets on the front foot and glances for a run through the on side field.

12.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side for 6 runs.

12.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Brook. He pushes forward and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a run.

12.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Banton pushes forward and defends through the off side for one run.

12.2 6 SIX! Full, on line again. Banton advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

12.1 1 Good line and length from Zampa. Brook rocks back and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

11.6 1 Good length from Dwarshuis, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Brook moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Banton gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Banton. He gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Brook rocks back and pulls for a run behind square.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Banton. He gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

11.1 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Dwarshuis! On a good line and length once again. Salt rocks back and plays a pull, but is brilliantly caught by Dwarshuis. A simply terrific piece of fielding by Dwarshuis!

10.6 2 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Brook. He creates room and drives for two runs.

10.5 . Good length, outside off. Brook creates room and plays a wild pull back behind square.

10.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Meredith, too wide outside leg.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Meredith. Brook creates space and lifts a shaky pull

10.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Brook. He steps back and skies a drive for four runs back behind point.

10.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Brook advances but misses while trying to play a drive. AUSTRALIA appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Brook not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld.

10.1 W OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! Good length from Meredith, pitching outside off. Donald gets forward and lofts a drive, but is caught by J Edwards on the on side.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Donald gets on the back foot and edges for a run behind point.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

9.4 1 Full, outside leg and angled across Donald. He pushes forward and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

9.3 6 SIX MORE! Full ball, on line. Donald gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off again. Donald gets forward and punches a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

9.1 1 Good length, outside off. Salt goes back and eases a drive for one run back through point.

8.6 1 Full toss, outside off again. Salt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

8.5 4 FOUR! J Edwards comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

8.4 1 J Edwards comes around the wicket to Donald. Full, pitching on a good line. Donald gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

8.3 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off stump again. Donald gets forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Donald rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

8.1 2 Full toss, outside leg and angling across Donald. He gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Meredith costing AUSTRALIA 1 run.

7.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Salt goes back and plays a poor cut

7.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty comes up for Salt with a maximum! Davies pitches one up, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.

7.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.

7.4 6 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Salt gets forward and skies a sweep back behind square for six runs.

7.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs.

7.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

7.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Salt moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the on side for six runs.

7.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Salt. He gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

6.6 . Full, on line. Donald shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely

6.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Donald gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

6.4 2 Zampa pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Donald. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs behind square on the on side.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Salt rocks back and drives for a run.

6.2 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Donald advances down the pitch and skies a sweep for one run behind square.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Zampa. Salt rocks back and finesses a glance for 1 run on the on side.

5.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Salt goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

5.5 4 And another! Dwarshuis comes over the wicket to Salt. On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Salt. He rocks back and cuts for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Dwarshuis now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Salt steps back and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

5.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Salt. He rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field.

5.2 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Donald rocks back and lifts a pull for a run behind square.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Salt rocks back and defends for a run.

4.6 6 SIX! 50 comes up for Donald in emphatic style! Good line and length. Donald rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

4.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Donald pushes forward and sweeps

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. Donald moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

4.3 4 And another! Chaudhary pitches one up, outside off stump. Donald gets forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

4.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Donald creates room and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump once again. Donald gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

3.6 1 Good length from Meredith, pitching outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

3.5 . Full, outside off stump once more. Donald steps away but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

3.4 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Salt goes back and pulls behind square for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Davies.

3.3 2 Meredith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Salt gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for a couple of runs.

3.2 4 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Salt goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes back behind square.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Salt pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs behind point.

2.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Donald rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by David costing AUSTRALIA a single run.

2.5 6 And another! J Edwards pitches one up, on a good line again. Donald backs away and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

2.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from J Edwards. Donald gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

2.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Donald moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

2.2 4 FOUR! J Edwards pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Donald gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

2.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Salt moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

1.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Salt pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Salt gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Donald moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Donald gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.2 1 Full ball, on line once again. Salt pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

1.1 . Good line and length from Meredith. Salt moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

0.6 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Donald moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

0.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, outside leg and angling far across Donald. He pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

0.5 . Pitched up, on line. Donald advances down the pitch and eases a mediocre drive

0.4 4 FOUR! Davies pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Donald gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

0.3 1 On a good line and length again. Salt rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

0.2 . Full ball, on line. Salt gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

0.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Salt goes back and eases a drive

19.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Curran now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Dwarshuis rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

19.5 6 And another! Curran pitches one up, outside off. Dwarshuis pushes forward and drives for six runs over the off side.

19.4 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Dwarshuis moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.

19.3 . Back of a length from Curran, outside off. Dwarshuis moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

19.2 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Zampa pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

19.1 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, outside off again. Davies moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Curran is good. ENGLAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Davies is short of the popping crease

18.6 W OUT! Crocombe gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. J Edwards pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Brook on the off side.

18.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Crocombe. J Edwards moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly for 4 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Coles costing ENGLAND three runs.

18.4 1 Crocombe pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Davies gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davies backs away and lofts a scoop behind square for four runs.

18.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. J Edwards rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

18.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. J Edwards pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

17.6 4 FOUR! Overton pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Davies moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

17.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Davies gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs back behind point.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off. J Edwards rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

17.4 1w Wide. Overton pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled loosely across the batter. J Edwards gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line once again. J Edwards moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

17.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Davies. He rocks back and drives for one run.

17.1 1 On a good length, outside off. J Edwards rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for 1 run.

16.6 1 Full ball, on line. J Edwards gets forward and defends for a run behind point.

16.5 W OUT! Curran gets the wicket! Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside leg and angled across. Chaudhary moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is impressively caught by Coles behind square.

16.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Davies pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

16.3 . Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Davies goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.2 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Davies creates room but misses while trying a drive

16.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Chaudhary gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back through point.

15.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Davies gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

15.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Davies gets forward and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

15.4 . Rashid pitches one up, on a good line once more. Davies pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep

15.3 1 Full, on line. Chaudhary moves onto the back foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

15.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Davies moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

15.1 1 Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Davies pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

14.6 3 Dawson pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Chaudhary. He gets forward and glances through the leg side field for a pair of runs. Some mediocre fielding by Salt allows the batters to complete 1 overthrow.

14.5 . Full, on line. Chaudhary pushes forward and defends

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Chaudhary gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

14.3 . Full ball, on line again. Chaudhary steps away and eases a poor drive

14.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Chaudhary pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

13.6 1 Curran comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Davies gets forward and pulls averagely for 1 run.

13.5 1 Curran now coming around the wicket to Chaudhary. Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Chaudhary rocks back and glances on the leg side for a single run.

13.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Davies gets forward and drives for a single run.

13.3 1 Curran comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Chaudhary gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.2 1 Curran pitches one up, on line. Davies pushes forward and glances for a run down the ground.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Davies rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. ENGLAND appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. ENGLAND call for a review. The decision is upheld.

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Davies pushes forward and glances for one run.

12.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run.

12.4 1 Coles comes around the wicket to Davies. Full ball, pitching outside off. Davies moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a run through the on side field.

12.3 2 DROPPED! Full, on a good line. Davies gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 2 runs behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Donald. A really difficult chance for Donald there.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Davies moves onto the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

12.1 . Good length from Coles, pitching outside off stump. Davies moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Davies. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

11.5 1 Dawson pitches one up, on line. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

11.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Davies moves onto the front foot and glances for a run.

11.3 1 Dawson pitches one up, on line once more. Chaudhary gets forward and edges on the off side for a single run.

11.2 . Dawson pitches one up, on a good line again. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Chaudhary pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

10.6 W OUT! Rashid breaks through! Full, on a good line. Shaw moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep, but is caught by Salt

10.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Chaudhary gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

10.4 . Rashid pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Chaudhary pushes forward and defends

10.3 1 Rashid pitches one up, outside off stump. Shaw pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

10.2 1 Full, on a good line. Chaudhary moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

10.1 2 Rashid pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Chaudhary rocks back and cuts behind point for a couple of runs.

9.6 1 Full, outside off. Chaudhary moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.5 1 Dawson pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shaw moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance on the on side for one run.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Chaudhary moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.3 1 Full, on line once again. Shaw pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

9.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Shaw goes back and drives

9.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Shaw goes back and eases a drive

8.6 . Full ball, outside off. Chaudhary moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Shaw goes back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

8.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shaw gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

8.3 4 FOUR! Full, on line once again. Shaw gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for four runs.

8.2 . Full, on a good line. Shaw gets on the front foot and drives

8.1 1 Good line and length from Rashid. Chaudhary goes back and pulls for a run.

7.6 1 Full, outside off once again. Chaudhary pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

7.5 1 Full, outside off. Shaw pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Chaudhary gets forward and glances for a single run on the on side.

7.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Chaudhary moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

7.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Shaw rocks back and guides a glance for a run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

6.6 . Rashid pitches one up, outside off once more. Shaw moves onto the front foot and drives

6.5 . Full ball, outside off. Shaw goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. ENGLAND appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Shaw not out. ENGLAND call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Shaw is not out.

6.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Shaw rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance. ENGLAND appeal, however the umpire says not out.

6.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Shaw gets on the front foot and drives averagely

6.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Shaw moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.2 . Full, on line. Shaw moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a glance. ENGLAND appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

6.1 1 Rashid pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Chaudhary moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

5.6 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. David gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy glance, and is caught by Coles on the off side.

5.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Chaudhary goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Chaudhary advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

5.3 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across David. He gets forward and glances behind square for 1 run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Overton pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. David moves down the pitch and drives for four runs through the leg side field.

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. David gets on the back foot but decides to just let it pass through to Cox

4.6 1 Pitched up, on line once again. David gets forward and eases a drive for a single run. Good fielding by Coles results in a single run being saved.

4.5 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, on line once more. Chaudhary moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. The throw by Coles is quality. ENGLAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Harper is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

4.4 . CHANCE! Pitched up, on a good line. Chaudhary gets forward and defends. There's an attempt at a run out from Banton's throw. The throw by Banton is impressive. ENGLAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

4.3 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Chaudhary. He moves onto the front foot and defends

4.2 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Chaudhary gets forward and drives through the off side.

4.1 W OUT! Curran breaks through! Curran pitches one up, on a good line. Fraser-McGurk gets forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Brook down the ground.

3.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Fraser-McGurk creates space and drives for a single run back through point.

3.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Fraser-McGurk gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

3.4 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fraser-McGurk moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

3.3 . On a good line and length from Crocombe. Fraser-McGurk gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square.

3.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Harper rocks back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

3.1 2 Good length from Crocombe, outside off stump again. Harper gets forward and lifts a drive over the off side field for a pair of runs.

2.6 6 SIX! Coles pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Fraser-McGurk pushes forward and skies a sweep back behind square for six runs.

2.5 . Coles pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Fraser-McGurk moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

2.4 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Fraser-McGurk gets on the front foot and drives for six runs over the on side field.

2.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Fraser-McGurk rocks back and drives through the off side for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Brook costing ENGLAND a pair of runs.

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fraser-McGurk moves onto the back foot and cuts

2.1 . Coles pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Fraser-McGurk goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.6 . Crocombe pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Harper moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground.

1.5 W OUT! Crocombe breaks through! Pitched up, on a good line. Marsh pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Crocombe

1.4 6 And another! Good length, pitching outside off. Marsh moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

1.3 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a drive over the off side field for six runs.

1.2 . On a good length, outside off. Marsh advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side.

1.1 . Pitched up, outside off again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 1 Coles pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

0.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Marsh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Coles pitches one up, outside off. Fraser-McGurk gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

0.3 1 Coles pitches one up, on line once again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.