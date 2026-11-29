15.5 . Yorker, on a good line once more. Shaw gets on the back foot and defends

15.4 1 Yorker, on line. Marsh pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

15.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Shaw goes back and cuts for one run through point.

15.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Shaw pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

15.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shaw moves onto the back foot and plays a cut. Good fielding by Coles prevents a certain boundary.

14.6 1 Good length from Rashid, pitching outside off stump once more. Shaw rocks back and cuts for a run.

14.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Shaw gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for 1 run.

14.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Marsh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shaw rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Marsh rocks back and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

13.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Shaw gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Marsh rocks back and drives through the off side for a run.

13.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

13.3 4 And another! Good length, outside off stump once more. Marsh moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off. Marsh rocks back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

13.1 1 Good length from Overton, outside off. Shaw gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run back behind point.

12.6 1 Dawson pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Davies gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

12.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. David gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Cox

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Marsh rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

12.3 2 On a good length, outside leg once more. Marsh moves onto the back foot and defends for a couple of runs down the ground.

12.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Dawson. Marsh goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. David rocks back and defends through the on side field for a single run.

11.6 1 On a good line and length. David rocks back and defends for 1 run down the ground.

11.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. David moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 . Length ball, on leg stump. David gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and outside edges into their pads while trying to play a pull for one run.

11.2 6 SIX! Good length from Overton, pitching outside off again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. David goes back and defends for 1 run on the off side.

10.6 1 Good line and length once more. David goes back and plays a pull for a run.

10.5 . On a good line and length. David rocks back and defends

10.4 1 Rashid pitches one up, outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.3 1 Good line and length once more. David gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.2 . Full, on line. David gets on the back foot and defends

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Marsh. He rocks back and finesses a leg glance for 1 run.

9.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once again. David moves onto the back foot and cuts for 6 runs behind point.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Overton but angling across the batter. David gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. David rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . Good length from Overton, outside off stump again. David gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off again. Chaudhary moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Curran

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

8.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Marsh moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square.

8.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for a single run.

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

8.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

8.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Chaudhary gets on the front foot and drives

7.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Chaudhary gets forward and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

7.5 . Good line and length from Dawson. Chaudhary gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. ENGLAND appeal, however Chaudhary is given not out.

7.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.3 . On a good line and length once again. Marsh rocks back and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

7.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Chaudhary moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for one run.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Dawson. Chaudhary gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs behind square.

6.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Chaudhary gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Marsh moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for a single run.

6.4 . Good line and length again. Marsh gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

6.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Chaudhary moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for 1 run.

6.2 W OUT! Stumped. Full, pitching outside off once again. Harper advances but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, Cox gathers, whips the bails off, and Harper has to depart. The ball barely bounces giving Harper no chance.

6.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Harper rocks back and guides a cut

5.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Harper moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run through point.

5.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Harper lets that one through to the keeper unchallenged

5.4 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Harper rocks back and plays a pull

5.3 4 And again! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Harper moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for four runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Harper gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.1 . Good length, outside off again. Harper gets on the back foot and edges

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Marsh shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Crocombe, outside off. Marsh advances and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

4.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

4.3 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Marsh moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

4.2 . Good line and length from Crocombe. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 4 FOUR! Crocombe pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Harper gets on the back foot and cuts

3.5 . On a good length, outside off. Harper gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 . Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Harper gets on the front foot and defends

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Marsh rocks back and drives for a single run through the off side.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Dawson. Harper moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

2.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Marsh pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for two runs. Good fielding by Overton saves a boundary.

2.5 . Curran pitches one up, pitching on leg. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Full ball, on line. Harper rocks back and guides a leg glance behind square for a single run.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Harper moves onto the back foot and cuts for a half dozen runs back behind point.

2.2 3 Good line and length from Curran. Marsh rocks back and edges back straight up behind square for three runs.

2.1 . Good length from Curran, outside off stump. Marsh goes back and plays a pull

1.6 1 On a good line and length. Marsh goes back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Marsh takes advantage. Back of a length from Crocombe, pitching outside off once again. Marsh gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

1.5 nb No ball. Good length, outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Harper pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for 1 run.

1.3 . Back of a length from Crocombe, outside off again. Harper goes back and inside edges

1.2 W OUT! Crocombe breaks through! Length ball, outside off stump again. Fraser-McGurk rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Cox

1.1 . Good length from Crocombe, outside off stump once again. Fraser-McGurk rocks back and cuts shakily

1.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Marsh goes back and defends

0.5 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Marsh goes back and slaps one for four runs on the off side.

0.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Marsh rocks back and strokes across the line for a half dozen runs.

0.2 . Good length, outside off. Marsh goes back and punches a drive

0.1 . Coles pitches one up, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

19.6 2 Fifty comes up for Curran! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and eases a drive for two runs.

19.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Curran moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

19.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Overton pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Curran pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

19.3 1b J Edwards pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Overton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut, and the ball rolls away for one bye, due to the mediocre delivery by J Edwards.

19.2 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Overton moves onto the back foot and drives

18.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Overton rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

18.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Overton gets on the back foot and drives for six runs on the off side.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Meredith, on line. Overton goes back and hooks back behind square for six runs.

18.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run back through point.

18.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

18.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and drives back through point for 6 runs.

17.6 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curran pushes forward and drives for a run.

17.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

17.4 6 SIX! Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and pulls for six runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

17.2 . On a good line and length from Zampa. Curran goes back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a sweep

17.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Curran. He moves onto the front foot and defends through the leg side field for 2 runs.

16.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Overton moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

16.5 . Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off stump. Overton rocks back and defends on the off side.

16.4 W OUT! J Edwards gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line again. Dawson goes back and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Shaw back behind square.

16.3 2 Good line and length from J Edwards. Dawson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for 2 runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Dawson rocks back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

16.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Dawson gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

15.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dawson gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

15.5 1 Full, outside off again. Curran rocks back and cuts for a run.

15.4 6 And another! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Curran gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg. Curran gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Davies again. Dawson goes back and pulls for one run.

15.1 . On a good line and length from Davies again. Dawson moves onto the back foot and defends

14.6 1 On a good line and length from Meredith. Dawson moves onto the back foot and hooks behind square for a run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dawson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Curran. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.3 1 Good line and length from Meredith. Curran moves onto the back foot and glances through the off side field for 1 run.

14.2 2 Good line and length from Meredith. Dawson rocks back and outside edges back behind point for 2 runs.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Curran. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for 1 run.

13.6 1 Good length from Zampa, pitching on leg and angled across Curran. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.5 . Length ball, outside leg. Dawson gets forward but misses while trying to defend

13.4 1 Zampa pitches one up, outside off. Dawson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

13.3 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Dawson goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Dawson gets forward and drives

13.1 W OUT! Zampa breaks through! Good line and length again. Coles goes back and plays a pull, but is impressively caught by Fraser-McGurk

12.6 . Free hit, but Curran doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Curran gets on the front foot and defends

12.6 nb No ball. Good line and length from Johnson. Curran moves onto the back foot and defends for a pair of runs.

12.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field.

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Coles rocks back and punches a drive through the on side field for one run.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Curran gets forward and defends for one run through the off side.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Coles creates room and plays a pull for a run.

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Curran gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground. Quality fielding by Marsh saves a boundary.

11.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off once again. Coles moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

11.5 1 Davies pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Curran goes back and defends for a run down the ground.

11.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Coles gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for 1 run.

11.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Coles moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 1 Davies now coming around the wicket to Curran. Good length, on leg stump and angling across Curran. He gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

11.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Coles moves onto the back foot and defends down the ground for a single run.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Coles gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Curran rocks back and defends behind square for a single run.

10.4 . Good length from Chaudhary, pitching on leg. Curran moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

10.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 W OUT! Chaudhary gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off. Cox advances and drives, but is caught by Fraser-McGurk on the off side.

10.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Cox pushes forward and skies a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Cox pushes forward and defends down the ground for a run.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Coles gets on the back foot and defends for a single run through the leg side field.

9.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Cox pushes forward and edges back behind square for one run.

9.3 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Coles moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

9.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Cox pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

9.1 1 Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump. Coles moves onto the back foot and guides a square cut for one run.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Coles gets forward and defends for one run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Cox pushes forward and defends through the off side for a single run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Coles gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for one run.

8.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Coles gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick, barely bounces that one.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Cox goes back and cuts back behind point for a run.

8.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Cox moves onto the back foot and cuts

7.6 1 J Edwards pitches one up, outside off once again. Cox rocks back and drives for a run.

7.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Coles gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.4 1 Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off stump once more. Cox goes back and drives for a single run.

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Cox moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

7.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Coles rocks back and cuts for a run back behind point.

7.1 1 Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off once again. Cox gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a single run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

6.5 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Coles gets forward and defends down the ground for a run.

6.4 1 Full, outside off. Cox gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

6.3 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Coles moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.2 1 Zampa pitches one up, on a good line. Cox pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

6.1 1 Zampa pitches one up, outside off stump. Coles gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Cox goes back but watches the ball pass through to Harper untouched

5.5 1 Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Coles gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.4 6 SIX! Free hit, and Coles takes advantage. On a good length, outside off. Coles advances and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

5.4 nb FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Coles gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs. Called a for a front foot no ball.

5.3 2 Back of a length from Johnson, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Coles gets on the back foot and skies a sloppy pull for a couple of runs behind square.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Coles rocks back and thumps a drive that whacks Cox at the non-strikers end

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Coles. He moves onto the back foot and defends

4.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Coles moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Coles goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Coles backs away but decides to allow the ball to travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Coles goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Meredith, outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Marsh down the ground.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

3.6 . Good line and length from Johnson. Cox goes back and cuts back through point. Tidy work in the field by J Edwards prevents a certain boundary.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Cox moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

3.4 . On a good line and length from Johnson once again. Cox rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

3.3 W OUT! Johnson gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Johnson. Brook gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by David

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Brook rocks back and plays a ramp for six runs back behind square.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Johnson. Brook gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brook moves onto the back foot and defends for one run on the off side.

2.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Banton gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

2.5 2w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump. It beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides. The ball is misfielded by Harper.

2.4 1 Full, on a good line. Banton rocks back and drives for a run.

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the leg side.

2.1 W OUT! Meredith gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Meredith. Donald rocks back and slogs poorly, and is caught by Davies on the on side.

1.6 . Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside leg and angling across Brook. He gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

1.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Donald rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Brook rocks back and cuts through point for 1 run.

1.2 W OUT! Johnson breaks through! Good length from Johnson, outside off. Salt goes back and edges, and is caught by J Edwards at first slip

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Salt rocks back and defends

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

0.5 2 Full ball, on a good line. Salt rocks back and drives for two runs down the ground.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot and cuts

0.3 . Davies pitches one up, on line. Salt gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

0.2 4 FOUR! Davies pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Salt gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for four runs.