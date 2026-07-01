19.5 1 Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dube pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

19.4 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Dube goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

19.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Patel goes back and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

19.2 1 DROPPED! Full toss, on line. Dube moves onto the front foot and lofts a poor pull for a single run behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Buttler. That was a hard chance for Buttler.

19.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Patel pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Dube gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

18.5 1 Good length, outside off. Patel goes back and guides a cut through point for a run.

18.4 W OUT! Stumped. Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Harshit Rana. He moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive. The glovework by Buttler is tidy. England appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Harshit Rana is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Rashid, on line again. Dube gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.2 6 SIX! Rashid pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Dube gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

18.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Dube gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a pair of runs.

17.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Harshit Rana pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.5 W OUT! LBW. Mahmood pitches one up, on line. Iyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. The umpire gives Iyer out LBW, but Iyer signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Iyer must depart.

17.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Dube gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

17.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Iyer gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull back behind square.

17.2 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Mahmood, on a good line. Dube pushes forward and pulls shakily for one run.

16.6 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Dube goes back and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

16.5 1lb Good line and length. Iyer pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep behind square, resulting in a leg bye. England appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

16.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

16.3 . Back of a length from Rashid, on a good line again. Dube moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. The glovework by Buttler is good. England appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Dube made it in safely.

16.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Dube shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Dube. He advances down the pitch and flicks averagely

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for six runs.

15.5 1 Wood pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dube pushes forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

15.4 4 FOUR! Wood drops one in short, outside off stump. Dube rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Iyer. He gets forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

15.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Dube moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Wood. Iyer pushes forward and punches a wild drive for a single run through the off side field.

14.6 2 Dawson now coming over the wicket to Dube. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and plays a drive over the off side for 2 runs.

14.5 1 Dawson pitches one up, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Dawson comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer rocks back and cuts for four runs through point.

14.3 1 Dawson comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and pulls for a run.

14.2 1 Iyer brings up his 50! Dawson now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Iyer gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

14.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Dube gets forward and drives for a single run.

13.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer gets forward and drives

13.5 1 On a good line and length from Mahmood. Dube pushes forward and defends for a run on the off side.

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on a good line. Tilak Varma pushes forward and lofts a sloppy scoop, and is caught by Dawson behind square.

13.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

13.2 1 Mahmood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

13.1 1 Back of a length from Mahmood, pitching on a good line. Iyer rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

12.6 1 Good length from Curran, outside leg and angling across. Iyer gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

12.4 1 Full, on line. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

12.3 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

12.3 1w Wide. Very short ball, on line again.

12.2 2 Curran pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Iyer. He pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs behind square.

12.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . On a good line and length. Tilak Varma pushes forward and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep. England appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. England call for a review. The decision is upheld.

11.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Iyer. He rocks back and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

11.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

11.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a cut through point for 1 run.

11.2 2 On a good line and length again. Iyer advances down the pitch and flicks a glance for 2 runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Cox is tidy. England appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

11.1 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Tilak Varma moves down the pitch and drives averagely on the leg side for a single run.

10.6 1 Good length from Rashid, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

10.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and plays a cut. Tidy fielding by Brook results in a run being saved.

10.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

10.2 . Back of a length from Rashid, pitching outside off. Iyer goes back and guides a cut

10.1 . Pitched up, on line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.6 1 Dawson pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Iyer. He pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Iyer goes back and pulls for a single run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Dawson, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Iyer rocks back and pulls for one run.

9.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Iyer goes back and glances for 2 runs through the leg side field.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Curran, on leg stump and angling across. Iyer goes back and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a run.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Curran, pitching on a good line once more. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.

8.4 1 Good line and length from Curran. Iyer pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.3 1 Short ball, on line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

8.2 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. England appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. England call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Abhishek Sharma has to go.

8.1 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Iyer goes back and leg glances for a run back behind square.

7.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Jacks. Abhishek Sharma advances and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

7.5 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Iyer pushes forward and drives for a single run on the on side.

7.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a cut through point for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

7.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run behind point on the off side.

7.1 2 Good line and length from Jacks. Iyer goes back and guides a glance on the on side for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Curran costing a run.

6.6 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and plays a drive for a couple of runs.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Rashid, pitching on leg and angling across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Iyer goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

6.3 2 Full ball, outside leg and angling across. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for 2 runs.

6.2 1 Fifty comes up for Abhishek Sharma! Good length from Rashid, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

6.1 1 Good length from Rashid, pitching outside leg stump. Iyer goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run.

5.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

5.5 1 Good line and length from Jacks. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Jacks, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and cuts sloppily

5.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer goes back and cuts shakily for a single run down the ground.

5.1 2 Good length from Jacks, on leg stump and angled across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

4.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Iyer gets forward and defends for 1 run through the off side field.

4.5 3 Wood drops one in short, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for three runs. Impressive fielding by Salt prevents a certain boundary.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length once more. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and skies a drive for four runs.

4.3 4 And again! Good line and length from Wood but angling across Abhishek Sharma. He creates space and lofts a drive behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Wood once more. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs back through point.

4.1 . Good line and length but angling across. Abhishek Sharma steps away and cuts poorly down the ground.

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs through point.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Mahmood, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

3.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

3.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Mahmood, pitching near leg stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.2 4 FOUR! Mahmood drops one in short, pitching near leg stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

3.1 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Abhishek Sharma goes back and drives on the off side.

2.6 . On a good line and length from Dawson. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

2.5 . Good length from Dawson, pitching outside leg and angled across. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Full, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

2.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and skies a drive for six runs over the off side.

2.2 1 Dawson comes around the wicket. Dawson pitches one up, on line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

2.1 1 On a good line and length from Dawson again. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

1.5 . Back of a length from Mahmood, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and glances

1.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off again. Samson gets forward and drives, but is impressively caught by Banton on the off side.

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Samson moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

1.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Samson pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

1.2 . Back of a length from Mahmood, outside off stump. Samson goes back and eases a shaky drive through the off side field.

1.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

0.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives down the ground.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Wood pitches one up, on a good line. Samson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

0.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Samson gets on the back foot and punches a drive