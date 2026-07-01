Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India 01.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Iyer Shreyasbatsman
|68
|47
|6
|1
|144.68
|Sharma Abhishekall rounder
|59
|24
|6
|4
|245.83
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Rashid Adilbowler
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|0
|0
|Mahmood Saqibbowler
|4
|0
|33
|3
|8.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
1
Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dube pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.
19.4
6
SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Dube goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.
19.3
1
Back of a length, on a good line. Patel goes back and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.