Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India 01.07.2026

T20iRiverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ENG
ENG
IND
IND

189

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Iyer Shreyasbatsman684761144.68
Sharma Abhishekall rounder592464245.83
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Rashid Adilbowler403919.7500
Mahmood Saqibbowler403338.2510

Latest Highlights

19.5
1

Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dube pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

19.4
6

SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Dube goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

19.3
1

Back of a length, on a good line. Patel goes back and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

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