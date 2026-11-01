1.3 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily, and is impressively caught by Ishan Kishan

1.2 1 On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Seifert gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Seifert rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

1.1 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. FH Allen gets on the back foot and defends for a run through the off side.

0.6 . Good length, outside off. Seifert gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Seifert pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

0.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. FH Allen gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

0.3 1 Good line and length again. Seifert moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Kumar once again. Seifert gets forward and edges on the off side.

0.1 . Good line and length from Kumar. Seifert gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 1 Milne now coming around the wicket. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Arshdeep Singh steps away and eases a shaky drive through the off side for one run.

19.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kumar moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Mitchell on the on side.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Kumar gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

19.3 1b Short, pitching outside off stump. Prince Yadav moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

19.2 W OUT! Caught. Milne pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Phillips

19.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Kumar pushes forward and skies a drive for one run over the off side field.

18.6 4 FOUR! Tickner drops one in short, pitching outside off. Kumar Reddy rocks back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

18.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Kumar goes back and edges behind point for 1 run.

18.4 W OUT! Tickner breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Dhir moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Bracewell on the off side.

18.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Dhir gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Dhir gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

18.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and lifts a bad drive on the leg side for a single run.

17.6 . Good length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Dhir gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

17.5 . Dropped in short by Duffy, outside off stump once again. Dhir gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Duffy, outside off stump once more. Dhir gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

17.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Dhir rocks back and cuts for one run. Great work in the field by Tickner saves a certain boundary.

17.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Kumar Reddy goes back and plays a cut

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

16.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dhir gets forward and defends

16.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs behind point on the off side.

16.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Kumar Reddy. He moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

16.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Kumar Reddy rocks back but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

16.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Kumar Reddy gets forward and eases a drive

15.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and lifts a shaky drive for a single run.

15.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Dhir gets forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

15.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Dhir pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

15.3 . DROPPED! Short ball, outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the back foot and cuts. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Milne.

15.2 1 On a good line and length. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

15.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Dhir goes back and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

14.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Dhir rocks back and pulls for one run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Dhir pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

14.4 1 Santner pitches one up, on line. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

14.3 . Back of a length from Santner, pitching outside off stump once again. Kumar Reddy rocks back and eases a drive

14.2 3 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir rocks back and cuts back behind point for 3 runs.

14.1 1 Santner pitches one up, on line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

13.6 1 Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump again. Kumar Reddy goes back and defends back behind point for one run.

13.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kumar Reddy gets forward and defends

13.4 W OUT! NG Smith breaks through! Back of a length, on a good line. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and skies a bad pull, and is caught by NG Smith

13.3 1 Short, outside off stump. Dhir gets on the back foot and cuts for one run back through point.

13.2 1 Free hit. NG Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma steps away and lofts a drive for one run through point on the off side.

13.2 nb No ball. NG Smith drops one in short, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and edges behind point on the off side.

13.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dhir gets forward and inside edges for 1 run on the on side.

12.6 1 On a good line and length. Dhir moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

12.5 1 Good length from Santner, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and cuts for a run.

12.4 1 Back of a length from Santner, on a good line. Dhir goes back and finesses a glance on the on side for one run.

12.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dhir gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma gets forward and flicks for a run.

11.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Dhir gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . On a good line and length from NG Smith. Dhir pushes forward and defends

11.4 . Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Dhir goes back and defends

11.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on line. Iyer goes back and edges, and is caught by Seifert

11.3 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching well outside off stump.

11.2 4 FOUR! Fifty up for Iyer with a boundary! Full toss, on line. Iyer gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

11.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

10.6 1 Tickner now coming over the wicket to Iyer. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

10.5 1 Tickner now coming around the wicket to Tilak Varma. Tickner drops one in short, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

10.4 1 Tickner comes over the wicket to Iyer. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Iyer gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back through point for a single run.

10.2 W OUT! Tickner breaks through! Around the wicket, good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and lifts a shaky flick, and is caught by NG Smith

10.1 1 Back of a length from Tickner, on line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Bracewell, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

9.5 6 SIX! Bracewell now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Bracewell once again. Ishan Kishan moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs past the bowler.

9.4 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. Iyer gets forward and outside edges for a single run back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Tickner.

9.3 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Iyer pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

9.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for six runs.

8.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a switch hit

8.5 6 SIX! Ishan Kishan brings up his 50 with a maximum! Good line and length from Santner. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

8.4 . Back of a length from Santner, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

8.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

8.3 4 FOUR! Santner pitches one up, on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

8.2 . Santner pitches one up, on line once more. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer advances and drives for 1 run.

7.6 1 Bracewell comes over the wicket. Short ball, outside off but angling across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a run.

7.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Ishan Kishan goes back and skies a pull for a single run down the ground.

7.4 . Bracewell comes around the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Good length, outside off again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side. NEW ZEALAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer goes back and slices a cut for one run.

7.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Bracewell now coming over the wicket to Iyer. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer rocks back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Bracewell, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

6.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Ishan Kishan goes back and cuts for a run.

6.5 1 Good length from Santner, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length again. Ishan Kishan advances and eases a shaky drive for 1 run down the ground. Tidy fielding by Mitchell prevents a boundary.

6.3 1 Good line and length. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

6.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves down the pitch and skies a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs. NEW ZEALAND appeal for a catch. Both umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

5.6 . Tickner now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Tickner. Iyer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and cuts for one run behind point.

5.4 4 FOUR! Tickner comes around the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Pitched up, on line again. Ishan Kishan gets forward and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Tickner now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

5.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across the batter. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

5.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and lifts a cut behind point for 6 runs.

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Iyer pushes forward and defends on the off side.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a run behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, on line but angled across Iyer. He gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for one run.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Iyer gets forward and flicks back behind square for six runs.

3.6 . Back of a length from Milne, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and guides a cut

3.5 . Short of a length, on line. Ishan Kishan goes back and slices a sloppy cut

3.4 . Short of a length, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a defensive shot

3.3 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Ishan Kishan pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a pull

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Iyer. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

3.1 W OUT! Milne gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Samson gets forward and outside edges, and is impressively caught by Bracewell

2.6 1 Good line and length once more. Samson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

2.5 . Good line and length once again. Samson gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

2.4 1 Good line and length from Duffy once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Ishan Kishan. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

2.2 2 Full, on line. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs behind square.

2.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Duffy, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and lofts a cut back through point for six runs.

1.6 2 Milne pitches one up, on a good line again. Samson gets forward and outside edges for two runs.

1.5 . Back of a length from Milne, on a good line. Samson moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to defend

1.4 1lb Back of a length from Milne, pitching outside leg stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

1.1 W OUT! Milne gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Mitchell down the ground.

0.6 . Back of a length, outside leg. Samson moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side.

0.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Samson moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.4 . On a good line and length from Duffy. Samson pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

0.3 1 Full ball, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

0.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Samson gets on the back foot and late cuts for a single run.