18.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Evans gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

18.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Evans pushes forward and punches a drive

18.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Thakur, outside off stump. Evans gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

18.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Burl moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull for a run.

18.1 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Evans. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

17.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Evans gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

17.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Evans gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.4 . Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, on line. Evans gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

17.3 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Evans pushes forward and drives through the off side.

17.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Evans gets on the front foot and glances for 2 runs back behind square.

17.1 W OUT! Bowled. Full, pitching outside off. Marumani gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Burl pushes forward and drives

16.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Burl gets on the front foot and eases a drive

16.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Burl gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

16.3 . Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off stump again. Burl rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

16.2 1lb Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Marumani moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

16.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Burl moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

15.6 1 Full ball, on line. Burl pushes forward and drives for a run.

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Marumani moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for a run.

15.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Marumani moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

15.4 W 0 runs

15.3 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Burl gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

15.2 2 Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Burl rocks back and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.

15.1 . Good length from MP Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Burl gets forward and drives

14.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Madhevere gets forward and punches a drive

14.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Madhevere gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

14.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Madhevere moves down the pitch and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

14.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Madhevere rocks back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

14.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Burl. He pushes forward and guides a glance on the leg side for a run.

14.2 2 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Burl rocks back and guides a glance behind square for a pair of runs.

14.1 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Madhevere gets on the front foot and drives averagely for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Tilak Varma.

13.6 1 Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

13.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Burl gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Burl gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets forward and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

13.2 . On a good line and length. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

13.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and drives

12.6 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Burl gets on the front foot and guides a glance

12.5 1 Full, on leg stump. Madhevere pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Madhevere steps back and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Burl gets forward and tucks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl opts to let that one pass through to Ishan Kishan

12.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once again. Burl pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

11.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and drives

11.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Burl moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere pushes forward and inside edges for a single run on the leg side.

11.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, on line but angling wildly across Madhevere and down the leg side. He gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

11.3 3 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Burl gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for three runs.

11.2 2 Good length from Shedge, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Burl. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

11.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

10.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Burl moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

10.5 1 Abhishek Sharma pitches one up, on a good line. Madhevere gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Abhishek Sharma, outside off. Burl rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.3 1 Good length from Abhishek Sharma, outside off stump. Madhevere backs away and slices a cut for one run.

10.2 1 Abhishek Sharma now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Burl gets forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

10.1 . Good length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching outside off once more. Burl gets on the back foot but decides to allow that one to through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

9.6 1 Full, outside leg and angled across. Burl gets on the front foot and glances for a run through the leg side field.

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Madhevere pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

9.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Madhevere gets forward and drives

9.3 . Ashok Sharma comes over the wicket to Madhevere. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and pulls

9.2 1 Ashok Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump. Burl moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump once again. Madhevere goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

8.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Madhevere goes back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

8.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Madhevere pushes forward and drives

8.4 . Good length from Shedge, outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot and plays a cut

8.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Burl rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

8.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Burl. He gets forward and plays a flick for two runs.

8.1 2 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Burl. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

7.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Burl pushes forward and defends for a run on the off side.

7.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Burl pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

7.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Madhevere gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

7.3 . Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and drives

7.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and reverse sweeps averagely, and is caught by MP Yadav

7.1 1 Back of a length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching on a good line. Burl moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for a run.

6.6 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off. Curran rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded costing 4 runs.

6.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, on a good line but angled across Curran. He goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

6.4 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Burl gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Curran moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

6.2 . DROPPED! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives poorly behind square on the leg side. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Ishan Kishan.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Burl moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for a single run.

5.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Burl pushes forward and drives for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off stump. Burl rocks back and guides a cut behind point for four runs.

5.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Curran moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

5.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Burl. He moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

5.3 5w Wide. Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Burl gets forward and makes no contact while trying to play a glance, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

5.2 . On a good line and length. Burl pushes forward and glances

5.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

4.6 . Full ball, outside off. Burl pushes forward and drives

4.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

4.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off. Curran goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

4.4 . Ashok Sharma now coming around the wicket to Curran. Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the back foot but lets the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged

4.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

4.2 . Ashok Sharma pitches one up, outside off. Curran gets forward and drives

4.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Curran gets on the back foot and guides a glance

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line once again. Burl pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

3.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza rocks back and edges, and is caught by Thakur

3.4 W OUT! Thakur gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Myers. He creates room and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Iyer down the ground.

3.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Myers moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.2 2 DROPPED! Thakur now coming over the wicket to Myers. Back of a length from Thakur, on a good line. Myers rocks back and skies a sloppy pull behind square for 2 runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by MP Yadav.

3.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off stump. Myers rocks back and pulls for six runs.

2.5 . Good line and length from MP Yadav. Myers goes back but makes no contact while trying a glance

2.4 3 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Curran rocks back and cuts for three runs.

2.3 1 Full ball, on line. Myers pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

2.2 . Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Myers rocks back and guides a sloppy late cut

2.1 4 Short, on a good line again. Myers creates space but allows the ball to pass through to the keeper, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes, due to the wild delivery by MP Yadav.

2.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from MP Yadav, on line but angled wildly across the batter and down the leg side.

1.6 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Myers gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

1.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Myers goes back and edges behind point for a couple of runs.

1.4 . Thakur comes over the wicket to Myers. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Myers moves onto the back foot and pulls

1.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Curran rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run behind square on the leg side.

1.2 . Thakur now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length. Curran rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Curran moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

1.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Myers moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

0.6 1 Good line and length from MP Yadav. Myers moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square for 1 run.

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Curran. He moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for a single run.

0.4 . On a good line and length from MP Yadav. Curran rocks back and drives

0.3 2 Free hit. Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Curran rocks back and pulls back behind square for a pair of runs.

0.3 nb No ball. On a good line and length from MP Yadav once more. Myers gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the on side field.

0.2 . On a good line and length. Myers pushes forward and eases a drive

0.1 W OUT! What a start for INDIA, as MP Yadav breaks through! Short of a length, outside off once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Sooryavanshi

19.6 W OUT! Evans gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh pushes forward and drives, but is brilliantly caught by Madhevere on the off side.

19.5 2 Full, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs on the leg side.

19.4 2 Full, outside off. Rinku Singh gets forward and drives for 2 runs over the off side.

19.3 2 Pitched up, outside off. Rinku Singh gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

19.1 1b Pitched up, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick, and the ball rolls away for a bye.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside leg and angled across. Tilak Varma goes back and pulls for one run.

18.5 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside leg. Rinku Singh goes back and pulls for one run back behind square.

18.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg. Rinku Singh pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

18.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Rinku Singh. He advances but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

18.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rinku Singh. He creates room but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

18.1 1 Good length from Muzarabani, outside leg and angled across Tilak Varma. He rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

17.6 . Full, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

17.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

17.4 2 Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh pushes forward and drives for two runs.

17.3 2 Evans pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs behind square.

17.2 . Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and drives

17.1 W OUT! Evans breaks through! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Madhevere on the leg side.

16.6 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside leg. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

16.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and skies a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

16.4 2 On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and glances for 2 runs.

16.3 2 Good length from Muzarabani, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Tilak Varma. He pushes forward and tucks a glance on the on side for a couple of runs.

16.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Iyer gets forward and flicks for one run.

16.1 2 Good length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side field.

15.6 . Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Tilak Varma. Full, on line. Tilak Varma pushes forward and punches a drive

15.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

15.4 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

15.3 2 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and glances for a pair of runs.

15.2 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Tilak Varma. Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.

15.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Iyer pushes forward and tucks a glance behind square for a single run.

14.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and lofts a poor drive, and is brilliantly caught by Evans on the on side.

14.5 1 Full, outside off once again. Iyer gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

14.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Iyer goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

14.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi rocks back and lifts a pull for six runs.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi rocks back and cuts for a run behind point.

13.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Iyer gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

13.4 2 Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward and drives through the off side field for two runs.

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

13.1 1 Good line and length. Iyer pushes forward and guides a glance on the on side for a run.

12.6 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

12.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi advances down the pitch and drives averagely on the off side for a single run.

12.4 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and drives

12.3 6 SIX! Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for six runs on the off side.

12.2 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

12.1 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and outside edges on the off side for 1 run.

11.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

11.5 . Madhevere pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

11.4 4 And again! Pitched up, on line. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

11.3 4 FOUR! Madhevere comes around the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Madhevere now coming over the wicket to Iyer. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Iyer gets forward and flicks for a run.

11.1 1 Good length from Madhevere, pitching outside off once again. Sooryavanshi gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

10.5 2 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Sooryavanshi. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off once again. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives poorly for two runs on the off side.

10.4 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Iyer. Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

10.3 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and finesses a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

10.2 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

10.1 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance, the ball gets through, and Ishan Kishan is bowled

9.6 1 Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a wild pull for 1 run.

9.5 1 Sooryavanshi brings up his 50! Madhevere now coming around the wicket to Sooryavanshi. Good length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.4 1lb Good length from Madhevere, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

9.3 . Madhevere now coming over the wicket to Ishan Kishan. On a good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and inside edges

9.2 1 Good length, outside off. Sooryavanshi rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

9.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

9.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for a run.

8.6 1 Good line and length from Bennett again. Ishan Kishan moves down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

8.5 1 Full, on line. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

8.4 1 Bennett pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Ishan Kishan gets forward and flicks for one run.

8.3 2 Full ball, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs.

8.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

7.6 1 Good length from Madhevere, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and cuts for a single run.

7.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and eases a drive

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and drives for a single run.

7.3 2 Pitched up, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 2 runs.

7.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and cuts

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

6.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the on side.

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Sooryavanshi rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

6.3 1 Masakadza pitches one up, outside off again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run through the on side field.

6.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Ishan Kishan. He gets forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Sooryavanshi. He pushes forward and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

5.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

5.5 . Full, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and punches a drive

5.5 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

5.4 1 Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run on the off side.

5.3 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

5.1 . Length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and drives

4.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

4.5 2 Full toss, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

4.4 . Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

4.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and punches a drive

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

4.1 1 Good length from Nyamhuri, on leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan gets forward and flicks a glance for a single run on the on side.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

3.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives

3.4 . Back of a length, on line once again. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

3.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi goes back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

3.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back but opts to let the ball go through to Marumani

3.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and slices a cut

2.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives

2.5 . Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.4 . Full ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

2.3 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and punches a drive

2.2 . Good length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and drives

2.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

2.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

2.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

1.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run behind point on the off side.

1.5 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Marumani

1.4 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a run.

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run behind point.

1.2 . Good length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and drives

1.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for one run behind point.

0.6 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

0.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and outside edges

0.5 5w Wide. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and misses while trying to play a sweep, but it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and lifts a drive over the off side for four runs.

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

0.3 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, however it beats Marumani and runs away for 2 wides. The ball is misfielded by Marumani.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives