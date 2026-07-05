Jurie Snyman
bowler
|Full name:
|Jurie Snyman
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|57
|28
|Innings
|31
|32
|15
|Overs
|312.1
|188.2
|38.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|60
|4
|0
|Runs
|978
|866
|272
|Wickets
|33
|27
|11
|Avg
|29.63
|32.07
|24.72
|SR
|56.75
|41.85
|20.72
|Eco
|3.13
|4.59
|7.15
|BB
|5
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|57
|28
|Innings
|53
|55
|26
|Not outs
|1
|2
|7
|Runs
|1404
|1971
|532
|Balls Faced
|2280
|2363
|399
|Avg
|27
|37.18
|28
|SR
|61.57
|83.41
|133.33
|Fours
|181
|170
|41
|Fifties
|10
|13
|3
|Sixies
|29
|54
|31
|Highest
|150
|136
|80
|Hundreds
|2
|3
|0