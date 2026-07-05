Jurie Snyman

Jurie Snyman

bowler

Full name:Jurie Snyman
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches365728
Innings313215
Overs312.1188.238.0
Balls---
Maidens6040
Runs978866272
Wickets332711
Avg29.6332.0724.72
SR56.7541.8520.72
Eco3.134.597.15
BB543
4w010
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches365728
Innings535526
Not outs127
Runs14041971532
Balls Faced22802363399
Avg2737.1828
SR61.5783.41133.33
Fours18117041
Fifties10133
Sixies295431
Highest15013680
Hundreds230

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