H2h South Africa Legends vs England Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 16.10.2026

T20i

SOU
SOU
ENG
ENG
South Africa Legends vs England Legends

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

ENGEngland Legends

195

SOUSouth Africa Legends

204

T20i, T20 World Championship of Legends

ENGEngland Legends

SOUSouth Africa Legends