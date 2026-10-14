Match details South Africa Legends vs England Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 16.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Championship of Legends 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Sunday, October 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, October 16, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Africa Legends Squad
|Players
|Langeveldt Charl, Snyman Jurie
|Bench
|no information yet
England Legends Squad
|Players
|Brown Ali
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet