Match details Jersey vs Switzerland T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 16.05.2026

T20i

JER
JER

75

SWI
SWI

73

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:Switzerland won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 16, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jersey Squad

PlayersBirrell Daniel, Blampied Dominic, Brennan Charlie, Carlyon Harrison, Gouge Patrick Bartholomew, Greenwood Nick, Jenner Jonty, Perchard Charles, Sumerauer Julius, Tribe Zak Mark, Ward Benjamin
BenchPullman Theo, Richardson George Franklin, van Breda Scott

Switzerland Squad

PlayersAhmad Hassan, Ahmadzai Musa, Deshan Harsha, Diyon Johnson, Hussain Tanveer, Kumar Nalinambika, Sinh Jai, Stanikzai Malyar, Vinod Arjun, Vinod Ashwin, Sarwari Sheraz
BenchGnanasekaram Muralitharan, Izhar Hussain, Jai Tiwari, Kumar Aneesh, Panguluri Somasankar

Venue Guide

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