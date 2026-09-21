Match details Maldives vs Singapore T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B 09.10.2026

T20i

MAL
MAL
SIN
SIN

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B 2026
Date:Thursday, October 08, 2026 - Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 09, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Maldives Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Singapore Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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