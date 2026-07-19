19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Mahedi Hasan rocks back and drives for four runs.

19.3 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Evans! Evans pitches one up, outside off. Mohammad Saifuddin moves down the pitch and lofts a bad flick, and is caught by Burl

19.2 W OUT! Bowled. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Mosaddek Hossain rocks back but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim advances down the pitch and cuts for 1 run behind point.

18.6 . Ngarava now coming around the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside off. Mosaddek Hossain goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

18.5 1 Ngarava comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and glances for one run.

18.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mosaddek Hossain advances down the pitch and plays a cut for one run behind point.

18.3 W OUT! Ngarava breaks through! Around the wicket to Yasir Ali, good length, outside off. He moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Marumani

18.2 1 Good length from Ngarava, outside off once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.1 1 Ngarava pitches one up, pitching outside off. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

17.6 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks under it

17.5 1 Full ball, on line. Yasir Ali pushes forward and drives for a run.

17.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and finesses a glance behind point on the off side for 1 run.

17.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angling across the batter. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for one run.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run.

17.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot and finesses a glance back behind point for a single run.

16.6 1 On a good line and length. Yasir Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run behind point.

16.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Yasir Ali rocks back and guides a glance back behind square for 1 run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Yasir Ali goes back and drives for 4 runs.

16.2 . Good line and length from Evans. Yasir Ali gets on the front foot and guides a glance

16.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and cuts for 1 run behind point.

15.6 W OUT! Sikandar Raza gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Hridoy gets on the back foot and drives poorly, and is spectacularly caught by Sikandar Raza

15.5 4 And another! Full, pitching outside off once more. Hridoy goes back and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field. The ball is misfielded by Madande costing a pair of runs.

15.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

15.3 . Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and drives

15.2 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and glances for two runs on the on side.

15.1 6 SIX! Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Full, on leg stump and angled across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He gets forward and lofts a drive over the leg side field for six runs.

15.1 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Hridoy pushes forward and swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for two wides.

14.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Hridoy goes back and guides a glance for a run behind point.

14.5 1lb Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

14.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for a run.

14.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire says not out.

14.2 1 Tanzid Hasan Tamim brings up his fifty! Good length from Ngarava, pitching outside off stump once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and defends through the off side. Sloppy fielding allows the batters to run through for a single overthrow.

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for one run.

14.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

13.6 1 Bennett comes over the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.4 . Bennett pitches one up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and slices a cut through point.

13.3 2 Bennett comes around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. On a good line and length from Bennett once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and punches a drive for two runs through the leg side field.

13.2 1 Bennett pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hridoy moves down the pitch and flicks for a run.

13.1 6 And another! Full toss, on a good line. Hridoy shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for six runs.

12.6 . Burl pitches one up, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and drives

12.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Madande costing ZIMBABWE three runs.

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for a single run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Hridoy advances down the pitch and lifts a mediocre sweep for one run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Burl again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

11.6 . Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Yorker, on line. Hridoy goes back and drives

11.5 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and cuts for one run back behind point.

11.4 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line once more. Hridoy goes back and slices a late cut for 1 run.

11.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and outside edges for a single run.

11.2 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Hridoy pushes forward and guides a glance for a single run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.6 1 Yorker, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

10.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and cuts

10.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

10.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and hooks back behind square for a half dozen runs.

10.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and tucks a glance

9.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and cuts for a single run.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off. Hridoy gets forward and drives for 1 run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Evans, on line. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets forward and glances for two runs.

9.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hridoy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 2 Good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and drives for a couple of runs on the leg side.

8.5 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on a good line. Hridoy rocks back and flicks for one run.

8.4 W OUT! Sikandar Raza gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Parvez Emon gets forward and drives sloppily, and is brilliantly caught by Evans down the ground.

8.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Parvez Emon goes back and drives for a run down the ground.

8.2 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. It beats Marumani and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon rocks back and drives through the off side.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Maposa, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim shuffles down the pitch and eases a sloppy drive for a single run down the ground.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Maposa. Parvez Emon gets on the back foot and guides a glance behind point on the off side for a run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off again. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Maposa, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and lofts a shaky pull for a single run.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Parvez Emon rocks back and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

6.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

6.4 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

6.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and defends

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

5.6 2 Good length from Muzarabani, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and late cuts for a couple of runs back behind point. Tidy work in the field by Evans results in a boundary being saved.

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets forward and drives for a single run.

5.4 1 Good length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and tucks a glance back behind point for 1 run.

5.3 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

5.2 . On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and edges

5.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and drives on the off side.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Parvez Emon gets forward and outside edges

4.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Evans, on line. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

4.4 . Back of a length from Evans, outside off stump. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon goes back and guides a cut

4.2 1 Evans pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and flicks a glance for a run.

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and edges

3.4 . On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Short of a length, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire gives Tanzid Hasan Tamim not out.

3.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

3.1 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching on a good line once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but misses while attempting to play a glance

2.6 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Parvez Emon goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

2.5 . Good line and length. Parvez Emon pushes forward and plays a wild defensive stroke

2.4 . Good line and length. Parvez Emon gets forward and defends

2.3 1 On a good line and length from Ngarava. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

2.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. ZIMBABWE appeal, however Tanzid Hasan Tamim is given not out.

2.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and lofts a hook for a half dozen runs back behind square.

1.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon pushes forward and drives for two runs on the off side.

1.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and cuts late for a run behind point.

1.4 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.

1.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off. Parvez Emon moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.1 1 On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.5 W OUT! Ngarava gets the wicket! Back of a length from Ngarava, on a good line. Hassan gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Muzarabani back behind square.

0.4 . Good length from Ngarava, outside off stump. Hassan gets on the back foot, and is hit on the helmet while trying a pull

0.3 . Back of a length from Ngarava, on a good line. Hassan goes back and glances

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump. Hassan goes back and hooks behind square for 4 runs.

0.1 . Back of a length, on line. Hassan advances but makes no contact while trying a pull

19.6 2 Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shumba advances down the pitch and flicks for a couple of runs. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but BANGLADESH appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

19.5 1b Yorker, outside leg. Maposa rocks back but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball rolls away for a bye, as a result of the mediocre delivery from Taskin Ahmed.

19.4 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Myers goes back and flicks for a run. He is then run out, after some good fielding by Rishad Hossain and Parvez Emon.

19.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Shumba advances and lofts a drive for 1 run down the ground.

19.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Shumba gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Shumba advances but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Mohammad Saifuddin now coming around the wicket to Myers. Full toss, outside leg. Myers goes back and pulls for six runs behind square.

18.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Shumba moves down the pitch and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

18.4 . Mohammad Saifuddin now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside leg. Shumba gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a glance. BANGLADESH appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

18.3 W OUT! Mohammad Saifuddin gets the wicket! Back of a length from Mohammad Saifuddin, outside off stump again. Madande gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Parvez Emon

18.2 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Evans rocks back and skies a cut for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rishad Hossain. He is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Rishad Hossain and Parvez Emon.

18.1 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Myers gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

17.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Evans pushes forward but misses while trying a pull

17.5 . Saqlain now coming over the wicket to Evans. Full, outside off stump. Evans gets on the front foot and drives poorly

17.4 W OUT! Saqlain gets the wicket! Around the wicket, full, pitching outside off. Burl gets on the back foot and lifts a drive, but is caught by Hridoy down the ground.

17.3 1 Saqlain pitches one up, on a good line. Myers moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

17.2 . Saqlain now coming over the wicket to Myers. On a good length, outside off. Myers pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire says not out.

17.1 1 Saqlain pitches one up, outside off once again. Burl gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin now coming around the wicket to Myers. Mohammad Saifuddin pitches one up, outside off stump. Myers rocks back and inside edges through the leg side field for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Mohammad Saifuddin comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a run.

16.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Myers rocks back and drives for a single run on the leg side.

16.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Myers moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

16.2 2 Mohammad Saifuddin now coming around the wicket to Myers. Good length, pitching outside off. Myers goes back and drives on the leg side for a pair of runs.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Burl gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

15.6 1 Mahedi Hasan now coming around the wicket to Burl. Full ball, on line. Burl moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run behind square.

15.5 1 Mahedi Hasan pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Myers. He moves onto the back foot and inside edges through the on side field for one run.

15.5 1w Wide. Mahedi Hasan comes over the wicket. Pitching far outside off.

15.4 1 CHANCE! Mahedi Hasan now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Burl moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run. There's an attempt at a run out.

15.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Myers moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Myers pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

15.1 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Myers moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

14.5 W OUT! Rishad Hossain gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza advances and lifts a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Yasir Ali

14.4 1 Full, outside off once again. Myers moves down the pitch and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

14.3 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Myers advances but makes no contact while trying a sweep

14.2 4 FOUR! Fifty for Myers in emphatic style! Full, outside off stump again. Myers advances down the pitch and sweeps behind square for four runs.

14.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump once again. Myers pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Myers moves onto the back foot and edges for one run behind square.

13.5 . Yorker, outside off. Myers moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily

13.4 2 Good line and length from Saqlain. Myers moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for a couple of runs over the off side field.

13.3 2 Saqlain pitches one up, outside off. Myers goes back and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the off side field.

13.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

13.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Myers rocks back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Myers moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza goes back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

12.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Myers moves onto the front foot and edges for one run back behind square.

12.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Myers rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

12.2 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Myers rocks back and drives on the off side. Tidy work in the field by Hridoy results in 2 runs being saved.

12.1 2 Full, pitching outside off. Myers gets on the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by Yasir Ali prevents a boundary.

11.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Myers gets forward and sweeps behind square for one run.

11.4 . Mahedi Hasan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side.

11.3 . Good length from Mahedi Hasan, outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back and glances

11.1 . Full ball, outside off. Myers shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field.

10.6 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Bennett gets on the back foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.5 1 Mohammad Saifuddin pitches one up, outside off stump. Myers goes back and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

10.4 2 Back of a length, on line. Myers goes back and pulls for 2 runs.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bennett rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammad Saifuddin, outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bennett rocks back and drives through the off side field for one run.

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Myers rocks back and plays a bad pull for a run.

9.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Bennett moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

9.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg.

9.2 1 Good length from Saqlain, pitching outside off. Bennett rocks back and cuts for one run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Saqlain pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

8.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Myers gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, pitching outside off. Myers goes back but misses while attempting to play a drive

8.4 1 Full ball, on line once again. Bennett gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain once again. Myers goes back and slices a cut for a run.

8.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Bennett rocks back and flicks a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

8.1 1lb Full ball, on line. Myers pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Saqlain, on a good line. Myers goes back and pulls for one run.

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

7.4 1 Full ball, on line. Myers moves onto the back foot and skies a flick for one run.

7.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Saqlain, outside off. Myers goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Myers advances and lofts a wild pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Saifuddin costing BANGLADESH 2 runs.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bennett pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

6.6 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Myers moves onto the back foot and defends poorly

6.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Myers goes back and drives sloppily

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bennett rocks back and drives for a single run.

6.3 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside off stump. Bennett pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

6.2 1 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Myers. He gets forward and guides a glance for 1 run.

6.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Bennett pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.6 1 Length ball, outside leg. Bennett rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run back behind square.

5.5 . Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Bennett rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting a glance

5.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Bennett gets on the front foot and drives

5.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump. Bennett gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square.

5.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Myers advances and inside edges for 1 run behind square.

5.1 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Myers. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. BANGLADESH appeal, however Myers is given not out.

4.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Bennett gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

4.5 . Full, outside off. Bennett gets forward and eases a mediocre drive

4.4 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across Myers. He shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Myers gets forward and drives

4.2 . Good line and length from Mohammad Saifuddin. Myers gets on the back foot and glances

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammad Saifuddin, outside off stump. Myers goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Bennett. He advances and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

3.5 4 And another! Good line and length from Mahedi Hasan again. Bennett moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bennett rocks back and lofts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

3.3 . Mahedi Hasan comes around the wicket to Bennett. Good length, outside leg. Bennett shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

3.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

3.1 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Myers advances down the pitch and flicks for one run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Bennett gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

2.5 . Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, outside off. Bennett pushes forward and punches a drive

2.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Bennett moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive

2.3 . Full, outside off again. Bennett moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive through the off side.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets on the back foot and late cuts for 4 runs behind point.

2.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bennett pushes forward and eases a drive

1.6 . Mahedi Hasan now coming over the wicket to Myers. Pitched up, on line. Myers gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Mahedi Hasan, outside off. Marumani rocks back and plays a bad drive, and is caught by Yasir Ali on the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Marumani gets on the back foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

1.3 . Full, outside off. Marumani gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire gives Marumani not out.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Marumani gets on the back foot and defends

1.1 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Marumani gets on the front foot and defends

0.6 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Bennett gets on the back foot and defends

0.5 . Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Bennett gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire gives Bennett not out.

0.4 2 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off once more. Bennett pushes forward and drives sloppily over the off side for a couple of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

0.3 . Full, pitching outside off again. Bennett gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive. BANGLADESH appeal, but Bennett is given not out.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Bennett gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive