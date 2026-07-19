Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 19.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hasan Tanzidbatsman
|66
|58
|1
|4
|113.79
|Hridoy Towhidbatsman
|24
|19
|1
|1
|126.32
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|4
|0
|38
|2
|9.5
|7
|0
|Ngarava Richardbowler
|4
|0
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.4
4
FOUR! Full toss, on line. Mahedi Hasan rocks back and drives for four runs.
19.3
W
OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Evans! Evans pitches one up, outside off. Mohammad Saifuddin moves down the pitch and lofts a bad flick, and is caught by Burl
19.2
W
OUT! Bowled. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Mosaddek Hossain rocks back but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps