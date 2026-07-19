Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 19.07.2026

T20i

ZIM
ZIM

143

BAN
BAN

144

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hasan Tanzidbatsman665814113.79
Hridoy Towhidbatsman241911126.32
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raza Sikandarall rounder403829.570
Ngarava Richardbowler40202510

Latest Highlights

19.4
4

FOUR! Full toss, on line. Mahedi Hasan rocks back and drives for four runs.

19.3
W

OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Evans! Evans pitches one up, outside off. Mohammad Saifuddin moves down the pitch and lofts a bad flick, and is caught by Burl

19.2
W

OUT! Bowled. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Mosaddek Hossain rocks back but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

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