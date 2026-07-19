Match details Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 19.07.2026

T20i

ZIM
ZIM

143

BAN
BAN

144

Match Info

Match:T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Sunday, July 19, 2026
Toss:Zimbabwe won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 19, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Zimbabwe Squad

PlayersBennet Brian, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Myers Dion, Raza Sikandar, Burl Ryan, Shumba Milton, Madande Clive, Evans Brad, Tinotenda Tinashe Maphosa, Ngarava Richard, Muzarabani Blessing
BenchCurran Ben, Masakadza Wellington, Musekiwa T, Nyamhuri Newman Takudzwa

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersHasan Tanzid, Hassan Saif, Hossain Emon Parvez, Hridoy Towhid, Ali Yasir, Hossain Mosaddek, Hossain Rishad, Saifuddin Mohammad, Hasan Mahedi, Ahmed Taskin, Saqlain Abdul Gaffar
BenchAhmed Nasum, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Islam Shoriful, Rahman Mustafizur, Rana Nahid

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet