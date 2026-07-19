Match details Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh T20i T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 19.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20I Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Sunday, July 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Zimbabwe won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, July 19, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Zimbabwe Squad
Bangladesh Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet