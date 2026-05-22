Match details Marchin Patriots vs Preysal Sports Club T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 22.05.2026

T20i

MAR
MAR

187

PRE
PRE

140

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Marchin Patriots Squad

Players
BenchCastro Teshwan, Samooj Dave

Preysal Sports Club Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet