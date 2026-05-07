Match details Prisons vs Central Sports Club T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 07.05.2026

T20i

PRI
PRI

154

CEN
CEN

241

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, May 07, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Prisons Squad

Players
Bench

Central Sports Club Squad

Players
BenchAlfred Aaron, Bootan Jesse, Cruickshank Jeremiah, Davis Derone, Goodridge Amari Alexandre, Govia Mikhil, Julien Leonardo, Mills Jabari, Ottley Kjorn, Pooran Kamil, Primus Roshon, Richards Marlon, Simmons Keagan, Simmons Lendl, Telemaque Josh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet