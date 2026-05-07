Match details Prisons vs Central Sports Club T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 07.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, May 07, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Prisons Squad
|Players
|Bench
Central Sports Club Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet