18.2 1lb Pitched up, on a good line once more. Halliday gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

18.1 . Yorker, outside off once more. Halliday moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.6 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Green gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Green gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

17.4 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Slater, outside off once again. Sharp gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Sharp moves down the pitch and drives for six runs on the off side.

17.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Halliday rocks back and leg glances for a run behind square.

17.1 1 Slater pitches one up, on a good line once again. Sharp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

16.6 1 Good line and length. Sharp advances and edges for 1 run back behind point.

16.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharp advances down the pitch and eases a drive past the bowler for four runs.

16.4 4 FOUR! Sharp brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Gordon comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Sharp pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

16.3 1 Gordon comes over the wicket to Halliday. On a good line and length from Gordon. Halliday pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

16.2 1lb Gordon now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Sharp gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye behind square. SCOTLAND appeal for LBW, however umpire CA Polosak is unmoved. SCOTLAND call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

16.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

15.6 2 Fraser comes over the wicket. On a good line and length from Fraser. Sharp pushes forward and leg glances for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by McColl costing SCOTLAND a run.

15.5 1 Good length from Fraser, pitching outside off. Halliday goes back and plays a cut for one run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Fraser now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Full ball, outside off. Halliday gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

15.3 1 On a good line and length but angling across. Sharp goes back and pulls behind square for a run. Tidy fielding by Chatterji results in a pair of runs being saved.

15.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Sharp rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

15.1 . Full, on a good line once more. Sharp creates room and edges into their pads while trying a drive

14.6 2 On a good line and length from Rainey once more. Halliday moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for two runs.

14.5 1 On a good line and length again. Sharp shuffles down the pitch and pulls for one run.

14.4 1 Back of a length from Rainey, pitching on a good line again. Halliday gets forward and pulls for a run.

14.3 4 And another! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Halliday pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

14.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Halliday rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

14.1 . Full, on line. Halliday gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

13.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Halliday moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run.

13.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive

13.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharp gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.3 1 Good line and length from KE Bryce. Halliday pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

13.1 1 Good length from KE Bryce, pitching outside off stump. Sharp moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

12.6 1 Gordon comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharp gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

12.5 3 Good line and length from Gordon. Halliday gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 3 runs.

12.4 . Gordon now coming over the wicket to Halliday. Full, pitching outside off. Halliday gets forward and punches a drive

12.3 1 Good line and length from Gordon again. Sharp moves onto the front foot and paddles back behind square for a run.

12.2 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Sharp gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

11.6 1 Fraser now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharp advances and drives for a single run.

11.5 1 Fraser comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Halliday goes back and cuts through point for a run.

11.4 1 Good line and length from Fraser again. Sharp moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Sharp moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

11.2 . Fraser now coming over the wicket to Sharp. Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Sharp. She moves onto the front foot and plays a pull

11.1 1 Fraser pitches one up, outside off. Halliday pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

10.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Halliday gets forward and guides a glance for a run.

10.5 2 Good line and length once more. Halliday moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

10.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Halliday moves onto the front foot and defends

10.3 2 CHANCE! On a good line and length. Halliday gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 2 runs. There's an attempt at a run out from McColl's throw. A really difficult chance for McColl there.

10.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Halliday rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

10.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

10.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Sharp pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

9.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday pushes forward and pulls for two runs.

9.5 . Good length, outside off. Halliday goes back and plays a cut

9.4 1 Carter pitches one up, on line. Sharp pushes forward and plays a pull for a run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Sharp gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Halliday goes back and plays a cut

8.6 . Fraser now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Sharp gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and plays a poor flick for one run.

8.4 . Fraser pitches one up, pitching outside off. Halliday goes back and guides a glance

8.3 2 Fraser now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Good length, outside off. Halliday gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs back through point.

8.2 1 Yorker, outside off again. Sharp gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

8.1 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Sharp gets forward and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

7.6 . Carter now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 Carter pitches one up, on line. Sharp gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

7.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Sharp gets on the back foot and guides a wild late cut

7.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sharp gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

7.2 . Good line and length from Carter but angled across Sharp. She moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square.

7.1 . On a good line and length. Sharp moves onto the front foot and defends

6.6 1 Gordon pitches one up, on a good line. Sharp gets forward and drives for a run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Gordon now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharp moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

6.4 1 Gordon comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Halliday moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

6.3 1 Gordon pitches one up, on a good line. Sharp pushes forward and pulls for a run.

6.2 . Back of a length from Gordon, pitching outside off stump. Sharp gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

6.1 . On a good line and length from Gordon. Sharp pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Halliday gets forward and drives down the ground.

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Halliday gets forward and flicks a leg glance

5.5 1w Wide. On a good line but angled sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Halliday goes back but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

5.4 1 Good length from Slater, on leg stump and angling across. Sharp pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

5.3 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and edges for 1 run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by SJ Bryce.

5.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs back behind square.

5.1 W OUT! Slater finds a way through! Good line and length from Slater. Devine pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Devine is bowled

5.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Sharp moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

4.5 1 Full, on line but angling across Devine. She goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

4.4 . Pitched up, on line. Devine pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

4.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Devine moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

4.2 W OUT! KE Bryce breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length again. Gaze advances down the pitch and pulls poorly, and is caught by Carter down the ground.

4.1 . Good line and length. Gaze gets forward and plays a wild pull

3.6 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Gaze gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Gaze gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

3.4 . Good line and length once more. Gaze advances down the pitch and drives

3.3 . On a good line and length from Rainey once more. Gaze gets on the front foot and plays a pull down the ground.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Gaze gets on the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

3.1 . Back of a length from Rainey, on line once again. Gaze goes back and drives

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sharp moves onto the front foot and drives

2.5 1 Good line and length from Slater once more. Gaze moves onto the front foot and slices a square cut for 1 run.

2.4 . On a good line and length. Gaze moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

2.3 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Gaze gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep back behind square. SCOTLAND appeal, but Gaze is given not out.

2.2 2 Pitched up, outside off. Gaze gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

2.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line. Gaze moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

2.1 . Good line and length. Gaze gets forward and pulls

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaze moves onto the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

1.3 1 KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sharp gets forward and finesses a leg glance for a run.

1.2 . Full, on a good line once again. Sharp gets forward and drives

1.1 W OUT! KE Bryce gets the wicket! Full, on line. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Carter down the ground.

0.6 1 Gordon pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a run back behind square.

0.5 . Gordon pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Kerr. She advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground.

0.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump. Gaze gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

0.3 1 Good length from Gordon, outside off again. Kerr moves onto the back foot and square cuts for a single run.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Gordon. Kerr moves down the pitch and eases a drive

0.1 . Full, on a good line. Kerr pushes forward and defends

19.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

19.5 2 On a good line and length from Devine. Carter gets on the front foot and pulls for a pair of runs. Tidy fielding by Halliday and Kerr results in a boundary being saved.

19.4 2 Back of a length from Devine, pitching on a good line. Carter pushes forward and outside edges for a couple of runs back behind square.

19.3 1 Devine pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Slater steps away and edges behind square on the leg side for a single run.

19.2 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Carter gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

19.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Carter rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 2 runs.

18.6 W OUT! Kerr breaks through! Good length from Kerr, outside off. Sproul moves down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Kerr down the ground.

18.5 . Full, on leg stump and angling across Sproul. She gets forward and plays a bad pull

18.4 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Kerr once more. Chatterji gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. The umpire gives Chatterji out LBW, but Chatterji signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Chatterji must depart.

18.3 . On a good line and length. Chatterji moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

18.2 . Good line and length from Kerr. Chatterji gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

18.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Chatterji gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. NEW ZEALAND appeal for LBW, but umpire CA Polosak is unmoved. NEW ZEALAND call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

17.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Carter moves down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

17.5 1 NH Patel comes around the wicket to Chatterji. NH Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Chatterji moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for a single run.

17.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Chatterji gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Chatterji gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

17.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for one run.

17.1 . Full ball, on line. Carter gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 1 Devine pitches one up, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Chatterji gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.4 . Good length, outside off. Chatterji moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

16.4 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled loosely across the batter. Chatterji goes back and leg glances

16.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump again. Chatterji moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind point for a couple of runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length, on line again. Carter rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

16.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Chatterji gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

15.6 . Good length from NH Patel, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Chatterji gets on the front foot and square cuts for a single run.

15.4 W OUT! NH Patel breaks through! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. McColl moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.3 1 Good line and length. Carter gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

15.2 1 NH Patel pitches one up, outside off. McColl gets forward and sweeps for a single run behind square.

15.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Carter. She moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Illing costing 1 run.

14.6 . Good length from Devine, pitching outside off once again. McColl pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a scoop

14.5 W OUT! Devine gets the wicket! Good length from Devine, outside off stump. Lister gets forward and skies a pull, but is caught by Kerr down the ground.

14.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Lister gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

14.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Lister pushes forward and plays a pull for two runs.

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lister pushes forward and eases a sloppy drive

14.1 W OUT! Devine traps SJ Bryce in front! Good line and length once more. SJ Bryce goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. NEW ZEALAND appeal, the umpire agrees, and SJ Bryce has to depart

13.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Carter moves onto the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

13.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter rocks back and cuts averagely

13.4 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. SJ Bryce pushes forward and cuts for a single run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Carter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

13.1 1 Kerr pitches one up, on line. SJ Bryce gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

12.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

12.5 1 Full ball, outside leg. Carter gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and glances behind point for a single run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce goes back and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

12.2 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. SJ Bryce goes back and slices a cut. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by NH Patel.

12.1 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

11.6 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.

11.5 2 Back of a length from Tahuhu, pitching on a good line. SJ Bryce gets forward and plays a pull for 2 runs.

11.4 . Full ball, on a good line. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. SJ Bryce goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Carter moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run through the off side.

11.1 1 Tahuhu pitches one up, outside off. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.6 . Illing comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Illing, pitching outside off. Carter goes back and tucks a shaky leg glance

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across SJ Bryce. She gets on the back foot and outside edges for a run.

10.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground.

10.3 . Good line and length. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

10.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. SJ Bryce goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

10.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. SJ Bryce rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs behind square. Tidy work in the field by Sharp saves a certain boundary.

9.6 1 Full ball, on line once again. SJ Bryce pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

9.5 . Good line and length. SJ Bryce pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

9.5 1w Wide. NH Patel now coming around the wicket. NH Patel pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Carter gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

9.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Carter moves onto the front foot and defends

9.2 2 CHANCE! Good length from NH Patel, outside off. Carter gets forward and pulls for a pair of runs. There's an attempt at a run out.

9.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Carter moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and slices a poor cut

8.5 . Good length, pitching on leg again. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

8.4 W OUT! Kerr gets the wicket! Short of a length, on leg stump. KE Bryce goes back and plays a pull, but is caught by Sharp back behind square.

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Carter gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. KE Bryce goes back and guides a cut behind point for a run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Kerr once more. Carter gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

7.6 . Tahuhu pitches one up, on a good line. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. KE Bryce goes back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

7.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

7.3 . Tahuhu pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across KE Bryce. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive

7.2 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. KE Bryce pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a scoop

7.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Fraser gets on the back foot and lifts a square cut, but is caught by Bates

6.6 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, outside off once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Carter gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

6.4 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Fraser advances and drives for 1 run over the off side.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Carter creates space and cuts back behind point for one run.

6.2 . Good length, outside leg. Carter goes back and plays a pull back behind square.

6.1 . On a good line and length from Kerr once again. Carter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. NEW ZEALAND appeal, however the umpire says not out.

5.6 . Yorker, on a good line once more. Fraser pushes forward and eases a shaky drive on the off side.

5.5 1 Full ball, on line. Carter moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

5.4 . Length ball, outside off. Carter gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

5.3 . Pitched up, outside leg. Carter gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

5.2 1 Good line and length again. Fraser moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run past the bowler.

5.1 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Fraser. She pushes forward and leg glances for a pair of runs.

4.6 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Carter goes back and cuts through point for a couple of runs.

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Carter gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

4.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good length, outside off stump once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fraser gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fraser gets on the back foot and plays a cut

3.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Fraser gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

3.5 . Full, on line. Fraser moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive

3.4 1 Full, on a good line. Carter moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

3.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Carter goes back and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

3.2 4 FOUR! Illing pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Carter pushes forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Illing once more. Carter rocks back and defends

2.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Carter gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kerr. Carter gets on the front foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in two leg byes.

2.3 . On a good line and length from Kerr again. Carter gets on the front foot and pulls down the ground.

2.2 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Fraser moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

2.1 1 CHANCE! On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Kerr's throw. A really tough chance for Kerr there.

1.6 . DROPPED! Full ball, outside off once again. Fraser moves onto the front foot and inside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Gaze.

1.5 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Fraser. She pushes forward and edges onto the body while attempting to play a pull

1.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Fraser moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Fraser. She gets forward and plays a pull

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Carter rocks back and finesses a shaky leg glance for a run back behind square.

1.1 2 Short ball, outside leg. Carter moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a pull back behind square for a pair of runs.

0.6 . Full, on a good line again. Fraser moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

0.5 . Tahuhu pitches one up, on a good line again. Fraser gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

0.4 . Tahuhu pitches one up, on line once again. Fraser pushes forward and eases a drive

0.3 1 Good line and length. Carter moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run behind square.

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Tahuhu, outside off again. Carter rocks back and plays a late cut for four runs behind point.