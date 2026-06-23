Results Score New Zealand vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sharp Izzyall rounder
|62
|43
|8
|1
|144.19
|Halliday Brookebatsman
|41
|38
|3
|0
|107.89
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Gordon Kirstiebowler
|4
|0
|28
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Bryce Kathrynall rounder
|3.2
|0
|13
|2
|3.9
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.2
1lb
Pitched up, on a good line once more. Halliday gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.
18.1
.
Yorker, outside off once more. Halliday moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
17.6
.
Yorker, outside off stump once more. Green gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut