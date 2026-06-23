Results Score New Zealand vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
NZL
NZL

132

SCO
SCO

131

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Sharp Izzyall rounder624381144.19
Halliday Brookebatsman413830107.89
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Gordon Kirstiebowler40280700
Bryce Kathrynall rounder3.201323.900

Latest Highlights

18.2
1lb

Pitched up, on a good line once more. Halliday gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

18.1
.

Yorker, outside off once more. Halliday moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.6
.

Yorker, outside off stump once more. Green gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

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