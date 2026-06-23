Match details New Zealand vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
NZL
NZL

132

SCO
SCO

131

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 23, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:County Ground, Bristol, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersKerr Amelia, Gaze Izzy, Sharp Izzy, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Bates Suzie, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Tahuhu Lea, Illing Bree
BenchDevonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Mair Rosemary, Plimmer Georgia Ellen

Scotland Squad

PlayersCarter Darcey, Fraser Katherine, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Lister Ailsa, McColl Megan, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gordon Kirstie, Slater Rachel, Rainey Hannah
BenchAbel Chloe, Bell Olivia, Fontenla Gabriella, Maciera Maisie, Maqsood Abtaha

Venue Guide

StadiumCounty Ground
CityBristol
Capacity8000
EndsBristol Pavilion End
Hosts toAshley Down Road End