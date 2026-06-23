Match details New Zealand vs Scotland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Tuesday, June 23, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|County Ground, Bristol, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Kerr Amelia, Gaze Izzy, Sharp Izzy, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Bates Suzie, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Tahuhu Lea, Illing Bree
|Bench
|Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Mair Rosemary, Plimmer Georgia Ellen
Scotland Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|County Ground
|City
|Bristol
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Bristol Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Ashley Down Road End