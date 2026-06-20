19.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rubab moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.5 1 Full ball, on line again. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull for a run.

19.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

19.3 1lb Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Rubab gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

19.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Rubab gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

19.1 . Short of a length, outside off again. Rubab moves down the pitch but misses while trying a pull

18.6 2 Good length, outside off stump once more. Sandhu steps away and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

18.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rubab gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

18.4 1 On a good line and length from Ritu Moni. Sandhu advances down the pitch and drives sloppily for a single run.

18.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Rubab gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

18.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rubab pushes forward and pulls for 2 runs.

18.1 1 Full, on a good line once again. Sandhu gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

17.6 1 Good line and length from Nahida Akter. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

17.5 . Good length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off. Sandhu pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance. BANGLADESH appeal for LBW, but Sandhu is given not out. BANGLADESH call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Sandhu is not out.

17.4 . On a good line and length. Sandhu pushes forward and edges

17.3 1 Nahida Akter comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Rubab goes back and pulls for a run. The batters attempt an extra run, but BANGLADESH appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

17.2 . Good length from Nahida Akter, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rubab pushes forward and drives

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and pulls, but is caught by Sharmin Akter

16.6 . On a good line and length once again. Sandhu gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive

16.5 1 On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

16.4 2 Full ball, on a good line once more. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Dilara Akter Dola costing BANGLADESH one run.

16.3 1 Ritu Moni pitches one up, on line again. Sandhu gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

16.2 W OUT! Ritu Moni traps Tuba Hassan in front! Length ball, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull. BANGLADESH appeal, the umpire agrees, and Tuba Hassan has to depart

16.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

15.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and cuts

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Tuba Hassan moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

15.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jabeen rocks back and cuts, but is caught by Rabeya Khan

15.2 . Full ball, on line. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

15.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.6 . Good line and length. Jabeen goes back and defends

14.5 . On a good line and length. Jabeen gets on the back foot and cuts

14.4 . Good length from Rabeya Khan, outside off once more. Jabeen goes back and defends

14.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Jabeen moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

14.2 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length. Iram Javed gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance. Umpire Williams gives Iram Javed out LBW, but Iram Javed signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Iram Javed has to go.

14.1 . On a good length, outside off. Iram Javed pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

13.6 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Iram Javed. She gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

13.5 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.4 1 On a good line and length. Iram Javed moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.3 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Iram Javed gets on the front foot and eases a drive

13.2 1 Nahida Akter pitches one up, on line. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

13.1 . Length ball, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and leg glances for a run.

12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and plays a cut

12.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and punches a drive

12.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and defends

12.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and plays a cut

12.1 . Good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and defends

11.6 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

11.5 W OUT! Shanjida Akther gets the wicket! Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off once more. Aliya Riaz rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut, the ball gets through, and Aliya Riaz is bowled

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Aliya Riaz goes back and cuts

11.3 . Good length from Shanjida Akther, pitching outside off. Aliya Riaz backs away and slices a cut

11.2 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. The umpire gives Ayesha Zafar out LBW, but Ayesha Zafar signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Ayesha Zafar must depart.

11.1 1 Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off. Iram Javed gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Iram Javed gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

10.5 1 On a good line and length once again. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

10.4 1 Good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Iram Javed gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.3 . Good length from Rabeya Khan, pitching outside off stump. Iram Javed shuffles down the pitch and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

10.2 2 Good line and length from Rabeya Khan once again. Iram Javed moves down the pitch and drives for a couple of runs past the bowler.

10.1 . On a good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Iram Javed gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Iram Javed gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a single run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

9.4 2 Good length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs behind square.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iram Javed gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

9.3 1w Wide. Nahida Akter comes around the wicket to Iram Javed. Nahida Akter pitches one up, pitching on leg.

9.2 W OUT! Nahida Akter gets the wicket! Over the wicket, length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Mostary behind square.

9.1 1 Full, on a good line. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

8.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

8.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

8.2 . Full, outside off. Ayesha Zafar goes back and cuts

8.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Muneeba Ali. She gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a single run.

7.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

7.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Ayesha Zafar goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

7.3 W OUT! Nahida Akter breaks through! Good length from Nahida Akter, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza goes back and cuts, but is caught by Mostary

7.2 . Nahida Akter comes around the wicket. Good line and length. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and skies a drive

7.1 1 Good length, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and sweeps for a run.

6.6 1 Good length from Ritu Moni, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Ritu Moni pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

6.4 . DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and drives past the bowler. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Ritu Moni.

6.3 . Ritu Moni comes around the wicket. Good length from Ritu Moni, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and guides a cut

6.2 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

6.1 1 Ritu Moni pitches one up, on a good line once again. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and drives. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for 1 overthrow.

5.6 4 FOUR! Rabeya Khan pitches one up, on a good line again. Gull Feroza gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

5.5 2 Full ball, on a good line. Gull Feroza gets forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

5.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and drives

5.3 4 And another! Good length from Rabeya Khan, outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali advances and plays a pull for a single run.

5.1 . Good length from Rabeya Khan, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a sweep behind square.

4.6 1 Marufa Akter comes around the wicket to Muneeba Ali. On a good length, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

4.5 1 Marufa Akter comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

4.4 3 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Muneeba Ali. She gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a flick for a single run back behind point. Sloppy fielding allows PAKISTAN to run through for two overthrows.

4.3 . Marufa Akter comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali goes back and slices a cut

4.2 1 Marufa Akter comes over the wicket to Gull Feroza. Back of a length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for one run.

4.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Dilara Akter Dola results in a run being saved.

3.6 . Shanjida Akther comes around the wicket. Shanjida Akther pitches one up, outside off stump. Gull Feroza pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 2w Wide. Shanjida Akther comes over the wicket. Pitching outside off but angling across and down the leg side. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and swings and misses while trying a pull, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides.

3.5 1 Shanjida Akther comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Gull Feroza pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

3.4 1 Full, outside leg again. Muneeba Ali goes back and leg glances behind square for one run.

3.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off. Muneeba Ali shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

3.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and glances through the off side field.

2.6 1 Marufa Akter now coming over the wicket to Muneeba Ali. On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Muneeba Ali. She gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for one run.

2.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Muneeba Ali goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

2.4 1b Good length, pitching outside off again. Gull Feroza gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye. The ball is misfielded by Nigar Sultana.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

2.2 . Marufa Akter now coming over the wicket to Gull Feroza. Back of a length, outside off stump. Gull Feroza goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

2.1 1 Good length, outside off. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

1.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali goes back and glances for a run.

1.5 . Shanjida Akther now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Gull Feroza pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward and outside edges behind point for four runs.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off. Gull Feroza gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive. BANGLADESH appeal for LBW, however umpire Venugopalan is unmoved. BANGLADESH call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

0.6 . Good line and length from Marufa Akter. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and drives straight down the ground.

0.4 . Marufa Akter now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali decides to just let it through to Nigar Sultana without playing a shot

0.3 . Good line and length from Marufa Akter. Muneeba Ali rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

0.2 . Good line and length from Marufa Akter. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

0.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper

19.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Shorna Akter creates space and drives for 4 runs.

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Shorna Akter. She moves onto the front foot and outside edges

19.1 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across. Rabeya Khan creates room and leg glances for one run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Shorna Akter creates room and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

18.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Rabeya Khan moves onto the front foot and glances for a run through the off side field.

18.4 1 Rubab pitches one up, outside off stump. Shorna Akter pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

18.3 4 And again! Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Shorna Akter steps back and drives for four runs on the off side.

18.2 2 Good length from Rubab, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Shorna Akter gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs back behind square.

18.1 2 Good length from Rubab, pitching outside leg and angled across Shorna Akter. She gets forward and drives for two runs. Tidy fielding by Fatima Sana Khan prevents a boundary.

17.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Shorna Akter gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

17.4 2 Full ball, on line. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and pulls for two runs.

17.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Rabeya Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

17.2 W OUT! Sadia Iqbal gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off once again. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Jabeen

17.1 1 Good length from Sadia Iqbal, outside off. Nigar Sultana shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

16.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a couple of runs.

16.5 1 Rubab pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

16.4 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Nigar Sultana gets forward and pulls sloppily for a couple of runs down the ground.

16.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

16.2 1 Rubab drops one in short, on a good line. Shorna Akter rocks back and pulls back behind square for a run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

15.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Shorna Akter goes back but misses while attempting to play a square cut

15.5 1 Good line and length again. Nigar Sultana advances and pulls for a single run.

15.4 1 On a good line and length. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

15.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana watches it travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

15.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

15.1 1 Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, on line. Shorna Akter pushes forward and tucks a leg glance behind square for a run.

14.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

14.5 4 And again! Length ball, pitching near leg stump once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

14.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Shorna Akter gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shorna Akter gets on the front foot and drives

14.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Shorna Akter moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

14.1 W OUT! Tuba Hassan gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Tuba Hassan. Ritu Moni moves down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Aliya Riaz on the on side.

13.6 1 Sandhu pitches one up, outside off. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and glances for a run.

13.5 1 Full, on line once again. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

13.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ritu Moni moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

13.3 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Ritu Moni moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance

13.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Ritu Moni pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

13.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

12.6 1 Good line and length again. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

12.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Tuba Hassan once more. Nigar Sultana shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

12.4 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length once again. Nigar Sultana advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

12.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Ritu Moni rocks back and cuts for one run.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Ritu Moni gets forward and pulls for one run.

11.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

11.4 . Good line and length from Sandhu. Ritu Moni pushes forward and plays a shaky sweep

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle back behind square for 1 run.

11.2 . Full, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

11.1 1 Full ball, on line once again. Ritu Moni pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

10.6 2 Good line and length once more. Nigar Sultana advances and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

10.5 1 Tuba Hassan pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

10.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Ritu Moni goes back but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance. The umpire gives Ritu Moni out, but Ritu Moni signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

10.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ritu Moni goes back and cuts

10.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

10.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and cuts

10.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

9.6 . Good line and length from Sandhu. Ritu Moni pushes forward and tucks a leg glance

9.5 . Full ball, outside off once again. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 . Length ball, outside off. Ritu Moni gets forward and flicks a glance

9.3 . Good length from Sandhu, pitching outside off stump. Ritu Moni moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

9.2 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Sandhu once more. Mostary goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance. PAKISTAN appeal for LBW, but Mostary is given not out. PAKISTAN call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Mostary has to go.

9.2 1w Wide. On line but angled far across Mostary. She rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot and cuts

8.6 1 Good length from Tuba Hassan, outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

8.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Nigar Sultana rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Mostary rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Tuba Hassan, pitching outside off. Mostary goes back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

8.1 1 Tuba Hassan pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

7.6 . Sandhu pitches one up, on line once again. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sandhu but angling across Mostary. She gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

7.4 . On a good line and length again. Mostary pushes forward and edges

7.3 . Good line and length from Sandhu. Mostary gets on the front foot and eases a drive

7.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 2 On a good line and length again. Mostary goes back and guides a leg glance for 2 runs back behind square.

6.6 . Back of a length from Rubab, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

6.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Nigar Sultana rocks back and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

6.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and drives

6.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Nigar Sultana rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

6.2 . On a good line and length from Rubab. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and defends

6.1 1 Rubab pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mostary gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run back through point.

6.1 1w Wide. On line.

5.6 1 Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mostary moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

5.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mostary moves onto the front foot and defends

5.4 1 On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Nigar Sultana gets forward and glances for one run.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Nigar Sultana gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off stump once again. Mostary moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for one run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for four runs.

4.6 3 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mostary gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for 3 runs.

4.5 . Rubab pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mostary pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

4.4 . Back of a length from Rubab, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Mostary. She gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 W OUT! Rubab breaks through! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Sandhu

4.2 2 On a good line and length once more. Ferdous gets on the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

4.1 . Back of a length from Rubab, pitching outside off stump. Ferdous goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ferdous pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

3.5 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run behind point.

3.4 . Full, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

3.1 . Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off once again. Nigar Sultana rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

2.6 . Good length from Sadia Iqbal, pitching outside off stump. Ferdous gets on the back foot and eases a drive

2.5 . Pitched up, on line again. Ferdous gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a sweep

2.4 . Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Ferdous goes back and eases a drive

2.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump again. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

2.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and sweeps for two runs.

2.1 . Good line and length. Ferdous gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance. PAKISTAN appeal, but Ferdous is given not out.

1.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana lets it through to Muneeba Ali

1.5 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off once more. Sharmin Akter gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. PAKISTAN appeal, the umpire agrees, and Sharmin Akter has to depart

1.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Sharmin Akter pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

1.2 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan breaks through! Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Sandhu

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. PAKISTAN appeal, but Dilara Akter Dola is given not out.

0.6 . Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, on a good line. Ferdous gets forward and defends

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and glances