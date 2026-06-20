Results Score Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ali Siddiqi Muneebawicket keeper
|25
|30
|1
|1
|83.33
|Feroza Gullwicket keeper
|23
|18
|4
|0
|127.78
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Moni Rituall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Akter Nahidabowler
|4
|0
|18
|3
|4.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Rubab moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
19.5
1
Full ball, on line again. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull for a run.
19.4
2
Length ball, pitching outside off. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.