Results Score Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
PAK
PAK

100

BAN
BAN

123

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ali Siddiqi Muneebawicket keeper25301183.33
Feroza Gullwicket keeper231840127.78
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Moni Rituall rounder40241600
Akter Nahidabowler401834.510

Latest Highlights

19.6
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Rubab moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.5
1

Full ball, on line again. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull for a run.

19.4
2

Length ball, pitching outside off. Sandhu moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

Read all highlights