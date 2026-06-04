19.2 . Back of a length from Stokes, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and defends

19.1 . Good length from Stokes, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

18.6 2 Full, on line. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

18.5 . Good length, outside off stump again. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. NG Smith pushes forward but watches the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged

18.3 . Short of a length, outside off once again. NG Smith rocks back but allows the ball to travel through to Smith

18.2 . Tongue drops one in short, outside off. NG Smith goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

18.1 2 On a good line and length. NG Smith moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for two runs.

17.6 . Good length from Stokes, outside off stump once more. Phillips pushes forward but opts to let it go through to the keeper

17.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Phillips moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for four runs.

17.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Phillips pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

17.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance. England appeal, however Phillips is given not out.

17.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Phillips gets forward but decides to let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

17.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets forward and edges behind point for 2 runs.

16.6 1 Back of a length from Tongue, outside off. Phillips rocks back and edges for one run.

16.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips rocks back but makes no contact while trying to defend

16.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Phillips gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Phillips goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a defensive shot

16.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. NG Smith pushes forward and defends through the off side for a run.

16.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. NG Smith gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.6 . Good length from Stokes, outside off once more. Phillips pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Phillips goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

15.4 . Back of a length from Stokes, on line. Phillips gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Phillips pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

15.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. NG Smith goes back and flicks a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

14.6 . Good length, outside off again. Phillips gets on the front foot and defends

14.5 . Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off again. Phillips gets forward and edges

14.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Phillips moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for four runs.

14.3 . Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets forward but allows that one to travel through to the keeper

14.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, on a good line but angling across Phillips. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

14.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets forward and punches a drive

13.6 . Good length from Stokes, outside off stump once more. NG Smith pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

13.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Phillips gets forward and defends averagely for a single run.

13.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Phillips gets on the front foot and defends

13.3 . Good length from Stokes, outside off. Phillips pushes forward and eases a drive

13.2 . Stokes pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.1 2 On a good line and length from Stokes. Phillips pushes forward and edges for 2 runs.

12.6 W OUT! Tongue breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Blundell gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

12.5 . Tongue pitches one up, on a good line. Blundell moves onto the front foot and flicks

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Blundell gets forward and defends through the off side.

12.3 1lb Short of a length, pitching on leg. Phillips goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

12.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

12.1 . Yorker, on a good line. Phillips moves onto the front foot and defends

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Blundell moves onto the front foot and defends

11.5 2 Back of a length from OE Robinson, outside off stump once again. Blundell goes back and edges behind point on the off side for a pair of runs.

11.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Blundell pushes forward but opts to let it travel through to Smith without playing a shot

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Phillips gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run through the leg side field.

11.2 . Good length from OE Robinson, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 . Back of a length from OE Robinson, on a good line once more. Phillips gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

10.6 . Yorker, on line. Blundell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 . Back of a length from Tongue, outside off again. Blundell moves onto the back foot but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Blundell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Blundell moves onto the front foot but lets it go through to Smith

10.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Blundell gets on the back foot and edges on the off side.

10.2 nb No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Blundell moves onto the front foot and outside edges

10.1 . Good line and length from Tongue once again. Blundell gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

9.6 W OUT! OE Robinson finds a way through! Good line and length from OE Robinson. Mitchell gets on the front foot, leaves, the stumps are disturbed, and Mitchell has to depart

9.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets on the back foot and defends

9.4 . On a good line and length. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Back of a length from OE Robinson, pitching outside off. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and guides a poor cut

9.2 . Length ball, outside off. Mitchell gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

9.1 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Mitchell. He moves onto the front foot and is hit on the pad while trying to leave the ball

8.6 . Good length from Tongue, outside off once again. Blundell pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Blundell pushes forward but allows that one to go through to Smith

8.4 . Good line and length from Tongue. Blundell moves onto the front foot and defends

8.3 . Tongue pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Blundell gets on the front foot and eases a drive

8.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Blundell gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a pair of runs back behind point.

8.1 1 Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off once again. Mitchell gets forward and defends. An error in the field by Atkinson allows the batters to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

7.6 . On a good length, outside off. Blundell moves onto the front foot and edges

7.5 1 On a good line and length from OE Robinson. Mitchell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and defends

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mitchell gets on the front foot but lets that one pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

7.2 . OE Robinson now coming over the wicket. Good length from OE Robinson, outside off once again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

7.1 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Mitchell rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

6.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Blundell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 . Atkinson now coming over the wicket to Blundell. Short of a length, on a good line. Blundell moves onto the back foot and edges

6.4 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. The umpire gives Latham out LBW, however Latham signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Latham has to go.

6.3 . Atkinson now coming around the wicket to Latham. Good length, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward but opts to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper

6.2 1 Atkinson comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Mitchell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

6.1 1lb Back of a length from Atkinson, on a good line but angling across Latham. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

5.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.

5.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Latham goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

5.4 . Good length from OE Robinson, outside off stump. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 . OE Robinson now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 CHANCE! Back of a length, on line. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch and defends through the off side for 1 run. A run out chance but New Zealand survive the attempt from Stokes's throw. Not an easy chance for Stokes.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

4.6 . Atkinson comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward but allows the ball to pass through to the keeper untouched

4.5 1lb Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Mitchell. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

4.4 . Good line and length again. Mitchell gets on the front foot and edges

4.3 . On a good line and length. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

4.2 2 Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and drives back through point for 2 runs.

4.1 . Good line and length from Atkinson. Mitchell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets forward and defends

3.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Latham moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square.

3.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and defends

3.3 . On a good length, outside off. Latham gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

3.1 . On a good length, outside off again. Latham pushes forward but watches the ball through to the keeper untouched

2.6 . Back of a length, outside off again. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

2.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs back behind square.

2.4 . Atkinson now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

2.3 1 On a good line and length from Atkinson. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side for a run.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

2.1 . Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot but allows the ball to pass through to Smith untouched

1.6 W OUT! LBW. Around the wicket, on a good length, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. The umpire gives Ravindra out LBW, but Ravindra signals for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Ravindra is out.

1.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off again. Williamson gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend, and is caught by Gay in the short leg.

1.4 . OE Robinson now coming over the wicket to Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump. Williamson moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

1.3 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, outside off. Conway pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. The umpire gives Conway out LBW, but Conway signals for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Conway will have to go.

1.2 . On a good length, outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to defend

1.1 . Good length from OE Robinson, outside off. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Good length from Atkinson, outside off. Latham gets forward and edges

0.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Conway pushes forward and edges back through point for 1 run.

0.3 . Full, on line. Conway pushes forward and punches a drive

0.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.1 . Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.4 W OUT! NG Smith gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump. Bashir gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Williamson in the Gully.

39.3 2 Short of a length, on line. Bashir moves onto the front foot and lofts a pull for 2 runs.

39.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bashir gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

39.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Bashir gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance, and the ball trickles away for two byes, as a result of the poor delivery from NG Smith.

38.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Tongue moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

38.5 . O'Rourke drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Tongue ducks out of the way

38.4 . O'Rourke drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Tongue ducks under it

38.3 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, outside off stump again. Tongue moves onto the back foot and drives

38.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Tongue pushes forward and eases a drive

38.1 . Good line and length from O'Rourke but angling across. Tongue moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick. New Zealand appeal, but the umpire gives Tongue not out.

37.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bashir moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.5 . On a good length, outside off once again. Bashir gets on the front foot but watches it through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

37.4 . Back of a length from Jamieson, outside off once again. Bashir goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

37.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Bashir goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

37.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bashir gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a pair of runs.

37.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bashir gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a pair of runs through the on side field.

36.6 . Pitched up, on line. Tongue moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

36.5 . Dropped in short by O'Rourke, outside off stump once again. Tongue ducks under it

36.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tongue gets forward and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

36.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Tongue gets on the back foot and outside edges on the off side.

36.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Tongue gets forward and defends sloppily

36.1 . O'Rourke drops one in short, outside off stump but angling across. Tongue ducks

35.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bashir moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

35.5 2 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Bashir moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs through point.

35.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Jamieson, outside off stump once more. Bashir goes back and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

35.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Bashir rocks back and defends

35.2 . Good length from Jamieson, pitching outside off. Bashir gets forward but lets the ball go through to the keeper without playing a shot

35.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Bashir gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

34.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tongue gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

34.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Tongue moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

34.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Tongue gets forward and defends

34.3 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off once again. Tongue goes back but misses while trying a drive

34.2 . O'Rourke drops one in short, outside off. Tongue ducks under it

34.1 2 On a good line and length from O'Rourke once more. Tongue gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

33.6 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Bashir goes back and flicks a leg glance behind square for a couple of runs.

33.5 . Back of a length from Jamieson, outside off stump. Bashir moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

33.4 . On a good line and length. Bashir moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off. OE Robinson goes back and inside edges. New Zealand appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. New Zealand call for a review. The decision is overturned, and OE Robinson must depart.

33.2 . On a good line and length from Jamieson. OE Robinson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.1 . Good length, outside off once more. OE Robinson rocks back but misses while trying to defend

32.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Tongue gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to defend

32.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Tongue moves onto the front foot and drives

32.4 . Good length from O'Rourke, outside off stump once again. Tongue gets on the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

32.3 . Dropped in short by O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump. Tongue ducks under it

32.2 1 On a good line and length from O'Rourke. OE Robinson gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

32.1 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching outside leg. OE Robinson moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a leg glance

31.5 W OUT! NG Smith breaks through! Back of a length, on a good line but angled across Brook. He pushes forward and pulls, but is caught by Jamieson behind square.

31.4 . Good line and length. Brook gets on the front foot and defends

31.4 nb No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside leg again. Brook gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

31.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Brook gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

31.2 . Good line and length from NG Smith. Brook shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

31.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Brook moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

30.6 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Atkinson gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. The umpire gives Atkinson out LBW, however Atkinson signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Atkinson has to go.

30.5 . Good length from Jamieson, outside off again. Atkinson gets forward but decides to let the ball pass through to Blundell

30.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Brook pushes forward and inside edges for a run on the leg side.

30.3 4 FOUR! Fifty for Brook with a boundary! Back of a length from Jamieson, outside off again. Brook gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

30.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brook moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

30.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Atkinson gets forward and defends through point for 1 run.

29.6 . Good line and length. Brook moves onto the front foot and defends through point.

29.5 1lb Short of a length, on leg stump. Atkinson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

29.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook goes back and defends through the off side for one run.

29.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brook gets on the front foot and defends

29.2 . Back of a length, on line again. Brook moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull. New Zealand appeal, however Brook is given not out.

29.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brook moves onto the front foot and outside edges through the off side.

28.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Atkinson gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

28.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Atkinson pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

28.4 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Brook gets forward and plays a pull for one run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Ravindra.

28.3 . Back of a length from Jamieson, pitching outside off stump. Brook goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

28.2 . Good line and length once more. Brook gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. New Zealand appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

28.1 . On a good line and length from Jamieson. Brook moves down the pitch and outside edges

27.6 . Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Atkinson gets on the front foot but opts to let it through to Blundell

27.5 . Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Atkinson pushes forward but decides to just let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

27.4 1 Good line and length from NG Smith. Brook pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

27.3 3 Pitched up, on line. Atkinson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler for 3 runs.

27.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Atkinson pushes forward and defends

27.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Brook moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for a run.

26.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Atkinson gets forward but decides to allow it to pass through to the wicketkeeper

26.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Stokes pushes forward and edges. New Zealand appeal for a catch. The umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. A decision has been made by the third umpire, and Stokes is given out.

26.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stokes gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

26.3 1 Short ball, on line once again. Brook goes back and flicks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

26.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Brook gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

26.1 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Brook gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by O'Rourke prevents a certain boundary.

25.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Stokes gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

25.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Stokes moves onto the back foot and defends averagely

25.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Stokes moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

25.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Stokes gets forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

25.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Stokes gets on the back foot and drives sloppily

25.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Stokes moves onto the front foot and defends

24.6 . Back of a length from Jamieson, pitching outside off. Brook goes back and defends through the off side field.

24.5 4 And another! Full, on line. Brook pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

24.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Brook advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

24.3 . Back of a length from Jamieson, outside off stump again. Brook gets on the back foot and guides a cut

24.2 . Back of a length from Jamieson, outside off once again. Brook moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

24.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot and defends through the off side.

23.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Stokes gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a defensive stroke

23.5 . Length ball, outside off. Stokes pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke

23.4 . NG Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Stokes pushes forward and drives down the ground.

23.3 . NG Smith now coming around the wicket to Stokes. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Stokes goes back and plays a defensive stroke

23.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Brook gets on the front foot and inside edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.

23.1 . Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Brook goes back and cuts

22.6 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Stokes gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

22.5 . Dropped in short by O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump. Stokes gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

22.4 . Short, on line but angling across. Stokes ducks

22.3 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Stokes gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs through point.

22.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Stokes moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

22.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Stokes moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives

21.5 2 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Brook gets on the front foot and lifts a mediocre pull down the ground for a couple of runs.

21.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Brook gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

21.3 . Jamieson pitches one up, on a good line. Brook gets forward and punches a drive

21.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Brook gets on the front foot and defends

21.1 . On a good line and length from Jamieson. Brook moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Stokes moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it go through to the wicketkeeper

20.5 . O'Rourke now coming around the wicket to Stokes. Short of a length, pitching on leg. Stokes moves onto the back foot but decides to let the ball through to Blundell untouched

20.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook moves onto the back foot and defends for one run through the off side field.

20.3 . Dropped in short by O'Rourke, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Brook ducks under it

20.2 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brook ducks

20.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Brook gets on the back foot and defends

19.6 4 Back of a length from Jamieson, on a good line but angling across Stokes. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes, as a result of the shaky delivery from Jamieson.

19.5 . Back of a length from Jamieson, pitching outside off stump. Stokes rocks back and edges

19.4 2 Jamieson comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Stokes goes back and glances behind square on the on side for two runs.

19.3 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, pitching outside off. Smith gets forward, doesn't offer a shot, the ball gets through, and Smith is bowled

19.2 . Jamieson comes over the wicket to Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke

19.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Smith pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.6 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump once more. Brook gets forward and defends

18.5 . Good length from O'Rourke, outside off stump once more. Brook pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. New Zealand appeal, but the umpire says not out.

18.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Brook moves onto the back foot and defends

18.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square.

18.2 4 FOUR! O'Rourke drops one in short, on a good line. Brook goes back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

18.1 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump. Brook moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 1 Brook defends for a single run.

17.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Brook rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. New Zealand appeal, but the umpire says not out.

17.4 4 FOUR MORE! NG Smith drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Brook moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

17.3 2 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Brook pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs.

17.2 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Brook pushes forward and punches a drive

17.1 . Good line and length from NG Smith. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Conway.

16.5 . On a good line and length from O'Rourke. Brook gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 . Short of a length, outside leg. Brook rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

16.3 . Short, pitching near leg stump. Brook gets on the back foot but misses while trying a leg glance

16.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Brook gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg. Smith gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

15.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Brook rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Brook goes back and defends

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Brook gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

15.3 . Good length from NG Smith, outside off once again. Brook moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

15.2 . Back of a length from NG Smith, outside off. Brook moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

15.1 . Back of a length from NG Smith, outside leg. Brook gets on the back foot but watches it through to Blundell

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot but watches it through to Blundell

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from O'Rourke, pitching on a good line again. Root rocks back and edges, and is caught by Blundell

14.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Root gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Root goes back and edges

14.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Root pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 . Back of a length from NG Smith, outside off once again. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 . Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump again. Brook moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Brook gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to Blundell untouched

13.3 . Good length from NG Smith, outside off once more. Brook gets on the front foot but lets that one through to the keeper

13.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Brook moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. New Zealand appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Brook not out. New Zealand call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

13.1 1 On a good line and length from NG Smith. Root pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.

12.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Brook moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

12.5 . O'Rourke comes over the wicket to Brook. Very short, outside off. Brook rocks back but decides to just let it pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

12.4 W OUT! LBW. Good length, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. New Zealand appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Bethell not out. New Zealand call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Bethell must depart.

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot and defends

12.2 2 Full, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

12.1 . Good length from O'Rourke, pitching outside off stump once again. Bethell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Root gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Root rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 . NG Smith comes over the wicket to Root. Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Root moves onto the back foot but decides to let that one go through to Blundell unchallenged

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Duckett goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

11.1 . Good length from NG Smith, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Very short, pitching outside off. Duckett rocks back but opts to let the ball go through to the keeper without offering a shot

10.5 . Back of a length from O'Rourke, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and defends

10.4 . On a good length, outside off. Bethell gets forward and defends

10.3 3 Full, pitching outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and drives for three runs through the off side.

10.2 . Length ball, outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot but decides to just let it pass through to Blundell unchallenged

10.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward but opts to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

9.6 . Good length from Jamieson, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the front foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

9.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for two runs.

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field for 1 run.

9.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Duckett rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. New Zealand appeal, but the umpire gives Duckett not out.

9.2 . Good line and length from Jamieson. Duckett moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Duckett goes back and guides a cut through point.

8.6 . Length ball, outside off. Bethell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot but decides to allow the ball to travel through to the wicketkeeper

8.4 . Good line and length from NG Smith. Bethell pushes forward and defends

8.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and edges

8.2 . On a good line and length. Bethell pushes forward and eases a drive

8.1 . On a good length, outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

7.6 . Good length from Jamieson, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and is hit on the gloves while trying to defend

7.4 . Good length from Jamieson, outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends

7.3 . Good length from Jamieson, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

7.1 2 Full ball, outside off. Duckett pushes forward and drives on the off side for two runs.

6.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot but opts to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bethell gets forward but watches it go through to Blundell without offering a shot

6.4 . Good line and length from Henry. Bethell pushes forward and defends

6.3 . Good length from Henry, outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it through to the keeper without offering a shot

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Henry once again. Duckett moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

6.1 . Good line and length from Henry. Duckett gets forward and edges

5.6 . Back of a length from Jamieson, pitching outside off. Bethell rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

5.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell goes back and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

5.4 . Full ball, outside off. Bethell gets forward but decides to let that one go through to Blundell untouched

5.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Jamieson. Gay gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Mitchell in the slip region.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Gay moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

5.1 1 Jamieson pitches one up, outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Duckett gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.

4.5 . On a good line and length. Duckett gets on the front foot and defends

4.4 . Good length from Henry, outside off stump. Duckett goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Duckett gets on the front foot but watches the ball go through to Blundell unchallenged

4.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and drives down the ground.

4.1 2 Good line and length from Henry. Duckett pushes forward and inside edges for two runs behind square on the on side.

3.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Gay gets forward and edges

3.5 . On a good length, outside off. Gay pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gay goes back and edges

3.3 . Good length from Jamieson, outside off. Gay gets on the front foot but watches it go through to Blundell

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Gay gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line again. Gay gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Duckett gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

2.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive shot

2.4 . Good length from Henry, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward but lets that one go through to Blundell

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper

2.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

2.1 . Henry pitches one up, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and drives

1.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg again. Gay pushes forward but lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

1.5 . Good length from Jamieson, outside off. Gay pushes forward but opts to let that one pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gay gets forward but decides to allow the ball to through to the keeper

1.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gay moves onto the front foot and edges

1.2 . Good length from Jamieson, pitching outside off. Gay gets forward but opts to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

1.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside off. Gay moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

0.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Duckett rocks back and defends through the off side field.

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward but decides to allow that one to through to Blundell without playing a shot

0.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.2 . Good length from Henry, pitching outside off. Duckett moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the keeper without offering a shot