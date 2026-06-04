Results Score England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 04.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Phillips Glennall rounder
|31
|34
|6
|0
|91.18
|Mitchell Darylall rounder
|12
|23
|1
|0
|52.17
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Robinson Oliverbowler
|6
|3
|10
|4
|1.67
|0
|0
|Tongue Joshbowler
|6
|0
|22
|1
|3.67
|0
|1
Latest Highlights
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19.2
.
Back of a length from Stokes, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and defends
19.1
.
Good length from Stokes, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.
18.6
2
Full, on line. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.