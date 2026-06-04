Results Score England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 04.06.2026

TestLord's, St John's Wood
ENG
ENG

140

NZ
NZ

(19 ov.) 61/6

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Phillips Glennall rounder31346091.18
Mitchell Darylall rounder12231052.17
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Robinson Oliverbowler631041.6700
Tongue Joshbowler602213.6701

Latest Highlights

19.2
.

Back of a length from Stokes, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and defends

19.1
.

Good length from Stokes, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

18.6
2

Full, on line. NG Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs.

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