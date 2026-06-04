Match details England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 04.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Test Series England vs. New Zealand 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Monday, June 29, 2026
|Toss:
|New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, June 04, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Lord's, St John's Wood, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Duckett Ben, Gay Emilio, Bethell Jacob, Root Joe, Brook Harry, Smith Jamie, Stokes Ben, Atkinson Gus, Robinson Oliver, Tongue Josh, Bashir Shoaib
|Bench
|Ahmed Rehan, Baker Sonny, Fisher Matthew, Rew James
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Latham Tom, Conway Devon, Williamson Kane, Ravindra Rachin, Mitchell Daryl, Blundell Tom, Phillips Glenn, Smith Nathan, Jamieson Kyle, Henry Matt, O'Rourke William
|Bench
|Foulkes Zak, Foxcroft Dean, Nicholls Henry, Tickner Blair
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Lord's
|City
|St John's Wood
|Capacity
|28000
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Nursery End