Match details England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 04.06.2026

TestLord's, St John's Wood
ENG
ENG

140

NZ
NZ

(19 ov.) 61/6

Match Info

Match:Test Series England vs. New Zealand 2026
Date:Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Monday, June 29, 2026
Toss:New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, June 04, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Lord's, St John's Wood, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersDuckett Ben, Gay Emilio, Bethell Jacob, Root Joe, Brook Harry, Smith Jamie, Stokes Ben, Atkinson Gus, Robinson Oliver, Tongue Josh, Bashir Shoaib
BenchAhmed Rehan, Baker Sonny, Fisher Matthew, Rew James

New Zealand Squad

PlayersLatham Tom, Conway Devon, Williamson Kane, Ravindra Rachin, Mitchell Daryl, Blundell Tom, Phillips Glenn, Smith Nathan, Jamieson Kyle, Henry Matt, O'Rourke William
BenchFoulkes Zak, Foxcroft Dean, Nicholls Henry, Tickner Blair

Venue Guide

StadiumLord's
CitySt John's Wood
Capacity28000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNursery End