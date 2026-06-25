84.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Smith

83.6 W OUT! Atkinson breaks through! Short, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the back foot and Pulls and the ball goes high up in the air which is caught by Smith

83.5 3 Short, on line but angling across Nicholls. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for three runs. Fantastic fielding by Bashir saves a boundary.

83.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

83.3 4 FOUR! Atkinson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

83.2 . Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and defends

83.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward and defends

82.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets on the front foot and defends

82.5 1 Good length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward and defends averagely for 1 run.

82.4 . Archer comes around the wicket to Nicholls. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nicholls goes back and plays a defensive stroke

82.3 . Good length from Archer, outside off. Nicholls rocks back but decides to just let that one pass through to the wicketkeeper

82.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

82.1 . Archer drops one in short, on a good line. Nicholls gets on the back foot and defends

81.6 . Length ball, outside off. Ravindra moves onto the back foot but allows it to through to the wicketkeeper

81.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Ravindra pushes forward but decides to let it go through to the keeper without offering a shot

81.4 . Full, outside off stump. Ravindra moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field.

81.3 . On a good length, outside off. Ravindra gets forward but decides to let that one travel through to Smith without offering a shot

81.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra rocks back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

81.1 . Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Ravindra goes back and plays a defensive stroke

80.6 . Archer now coming over the wicket to Nicholls. Back of a length from Archer, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and defends

80.5 . Archer now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Archer, outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot but opts to let it travel through to the keeper

80.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Nicholls gets forward and edges

80.3 . Short ball, on line. Nicholls gets on the back foot, and is struck on the helmet while trying to play a pull

80.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward but decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper unchallenged

80.1 4 FOUR! ENGLAND decide to take the new ball, as. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Nicholls goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

79.6 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line but angling across. Nicholls goes back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

79.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

79.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot and defends

79.3 . Back of a length from Atkinson, on line but angling across. Nicholls goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. ENGLAND appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

79.2 . Back of a length, on line. Nicholls goes back and drives down the ground.

79.1 . Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching on a good line. Nicholls rocks back and defends

78.6 . Good line and length from Root. Ravindra moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

78.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets forward and drives

78.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Nicholls goes back and tucks a glance for one run.

78.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Ravindra pushes forward and drives for a run.

78.2 . Good length from Root, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra gets on the front foot and defends

78.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ravindra pushes forward and defends

77.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot but decides to just let that one go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

77.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward and drives

77.4 . Length ball, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

77.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nicholls rocks back and flicks a glance through the on side field for a pair of runs.

77.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Ravindra pushes forward and defends through point on the off side for a run.

77.1 . Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Ravindra rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

76.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field.

76.5 4 FOUR! Short, on line but angled across. Nicholls goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

76.4 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and glances

76.3 . Good line and length from Archer but angling across. Nicholls gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

76.2 2 Back of a length, on line. Nicholls gets on the back foot and pulls for two runs.

76.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Ravindra rocks back and glances for one run.

75.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance

75.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Nicholls rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

75.4 . Length ball, outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot and defends

75.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and glances

75.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls rocks back and defends

75.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

74.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. Ravindra goes back but plays and misses while trying to defend

74.5 1 Back of a length from Archer, on leg stump and angling across. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

74.4 . Good line and length. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

74.3 4 And another! Short of a length, on a good line. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

74.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 4 runs behind square.

74.1 . On a good length, outside off. Nicholls goes back but makes no contact while trying to defend

73.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ravindra pushes forward and defends

73.5 . Length ball, outside off. Ravindra rocks back and defends

73.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Ravindra gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

73.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ravindra pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

73.2 . Root pitches one up, on a good line once more. Ravindra gets forward and drives

73.1 W OUT! Root breaks through! Good line and length. Conway moves down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Fisher on the on side.

72.6 . Full, on a good line. Nicholls gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

72.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

72.4 1 Stokes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

72.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot but decides to just let the ball go through to Smith

72.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and drives shakily

72.1 W OUT! Stokes breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Latham goes back and edges, and is caught by Smith

71.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

71.5 . Good line and length from Bethell. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

71.4 1 Good line and length from Bethell. Conway gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

71.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Conway gets forward and flicks

71.2 . Good line and length from Bethell. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

71.1 . Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

70.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

70.5 1 150 for Latham! On a good line and length from Stokes. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the off side.

70.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

70.3 1 Good length from Stokes, outside off. Conway gets forward and defends through point for 1 run.

70.2 . Good length from Stokes, outside off. Conway gets forward but opts to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

70.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run back through point.

69.6 . On a good length, outside off. Conway pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

69.5 . Bethell now coming over the wicket to Conway. On a good length, outside off stump. Conway rocks back but misses while attempting a drive

69.4 2 Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for a pair of runs behind point.

69.3 . Length ball, outside leg. Conway gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

69.2 1 Good line and length from Bethell. Latham gets on the front foot and edges for a single run behind point.

69.1 1 On a good line and length from Bethell. Conway gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

68.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Latham gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

68.5 . Pitched up, on line. Latham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

68.4 . Good length from Root, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

68.3 . Root pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Latham pushes forward and drives

68.2 . Good line and length once again. Latham pushes forward and defends

68.1 1 150 up for Conway! Full toss, on line. Conway moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

67.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

67.5 1 Full, on line. Conway pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

67.4 1 Bethell now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length. Latham pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

67.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and drives for a single run.

67.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and edges behind point for two runs.

67.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

66.6 1 Back of a length from Bashir, outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for a run.

66.5 2 Pitched up, on line once again. Latham advances and plays a flick for two runs.

66.4 . Good line and length from Bashir once again. Latham pushes forward and plays a flick behind square.

66.3 . Good line and length from Bashir. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

66.2 1 Full, outside off. Conway pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

66.1 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

65.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Latham rocks back but allows it to pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

65.5 . Short, on leg stump and angled across. Latham gets on the back foot and plays a pull

65.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Latham gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

65.3 . Short, pitching outside off. Latham goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

65.2 . Atkinson drops one in short, outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square.

65.1 . Dropped in short by Atkinson, on a good line. Latham gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square.

64.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Conway pushes forward and punches a drive

64.5 . Good line and length. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

64.4 . Full, outside off stump. Conway advances and eases a drive

64.3 . On a good line and length. Conway pushes forward and defends

64.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Conway gets forward and defends

64.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Conway moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

63.6 1 Atkinson drops one in short, pitching outside off. Conway goes back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

63.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends

63.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

63.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Latham rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

63.2 . Atkinson drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Latham goes back and plays a pull back behind square.

63.1 . DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Latham goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Smith.

62.6 1 Bashir pitches one up, outside off. Latham gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

62.5 . Good line and length. Latham pushes forward and defends

62.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

62.3 2 Bashir pitches one up, on line. Latham pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs.

62.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bashir, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

62.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Conway goes back and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

61.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Conway gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

61.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Atkinson, on a good line. Conway gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

61.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Conway pushes forward and plays a flick behind square.

61.3 1 Atkinson drops one in short, on a good line but angled across the batter. Latham moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

61.2 . Dropped in short by Atkinson, pitching outside off stump. Latham ducks under it

61.1 . Dropped in short by Atkinson, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the back foot and pulls. Good fielding by Duckett results in 2 runs being saved.

60.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Latham rocks back and edges back behind square for a run.

60.5 4 FOUR! Short, on line. Latham goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

60.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

60.3 6 SIX! Short, on a good line. Conway goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

60.2 1 Back of a length from Tongue, on a good line but angling across the batter. Latham rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.

60.1 . Short ball, on a good line. Latham moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square.

59.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

59.5 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Conway pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. ENGLAND appeal, however the umpire says not out.

59.4 2 Back of a length from Bashir, pitching on a good line. Conway rocks back and flicks a glance for two runs through the leg side field.

59.3 . Good line and length from Bashir once again. Conway pushes forward and defends

59.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Conway gets on the back foot and punches a drive

59.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on line. Conway advances down the pitch and drives for six runs.

58.6 . Short, outside off stump. Latham goes back but decides to just let the ball travel through to Smith

58.5 1 Short, outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for one run.

58.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

58.3 . Tongue drops one in short, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot but opts to let that one travel through to the keeper unchallenged

58.2 2 Short ball, outside off stump. Latham rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

58.1 . On a good line and length again. Latham pushes forward and drives

57.6 . Good line and length. Conway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

57.5 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

57.4 . Good length from Bashir, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

57.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Conway rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

57.2 1 On a good line and length. Latham gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

57.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and cuts

56.6 . Full ball, on a good line again. Conway gets on the front foot and eases a drive

56.5 4 FOUR! Tongue pitches one up, on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs back behind square.

56.4 . Tongue pitches one up, on a good line. Conway gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick back behind square.

56.3 . Back of a length from Tongue, pitching on a good line. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends

56.2 1 Full, on line. Latham pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

56.1 . Back of a length from Tongue, outside off. Latham gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

55.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Conway pushes forward and drives

55.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Hundred for Conway in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through point on the off side.

55.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway moves down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs over the on side field.

55.3 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

55.2 . Good line and length but angled across. Conway gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick

55.1 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway gets forward and defends

54.6 . Good line and length from Bethell. Latham pushes forward and defends

54.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

54.4 . Good length from Bethell, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward and defends

54.3 . Full, outside off. Conway pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

54.2 . On a good length, outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

54.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

53.6 1 Tongue pitches one up, pitching outside off. Latham pushes forward and eases a drive through point on the off side for one run.

53.5 . Back of a length from Tongue, pitching near leg stump. Latham gets on the back foot but opts to let the ball through to the wicketkeeper untouched

53.4 . Tongue drops one in short, outside off stump. Latham ducks out of the way

53.3 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Conway goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

53.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

53.1 2 Back of a length from Tongue, outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for a couple of runs.

52.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Conway gets forward but allows the ball to go through to Smith

52.5 . Stokes pitches one up, on line again. Conway gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

52.4 . Good line and length from Stokes. Conway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

52.3 . Full, outside off. Conway gets forward and edges

52.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Latham gets forward and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

52.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Conway gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for one run.

51.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and defends

51.5 . Good line and length. Latham gets forward and plays a flick

51.4 . Good length from Tongue, outside off stump. Latham gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a glance

51.3 . Back of a length from Tongue, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

51.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend. ENGLAND appeal, but the umpire gives Latham not out.

51.1 . On a good length, outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and defends

50.6 . Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

50.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

50.4 . Good line and length from Stokes. Conway moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

50.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for 1 run.

50.2 4 FOUR MORE! Century for Latham in emphatic style! Full, on line. Latham pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

50.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Stokes, pitching outside off stump. Latham rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

49.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and eases a drive

49.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

49.4 . Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and edges

49.3 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends poorly

49.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Conway advances down the pitch and eases a drive

49.1 . Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

48.6 . Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward but decides to let that one travel through to the keeper unchallenged

48.5 . Stokes now coming around the wicket to Latham. Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

48.4 . Good line and length again. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

48.3 2 Back of a length from Stokes, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Latham rocks back and tucks a leg glance for two runs back behind square.

48.2 1 Short ball, on line again. Conway gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

48.1 1 On a good line and length from Stokes. Latham moves onto the front foot and glances for one run.

47.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

47.5 3 Pitched up, on line. Latham gets forward and drives for 3 runs. The ball is misfielded by Stokes costing ENGLAND a couple of runs.

47.4 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Latham pushes forward and defends

47.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Latham gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

47.2 . Good line and length. Latham gets forward and defends

47.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham advances and defends

46.6 1 Stokes now coming around the wicket to Latham. Full, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

46.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Latham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke. ENGLAND appeal, however Latham is given not out.

46.4 . Stokes comes over the wicket to Latham. Good line and length. Latham pushes forward and outside edges

46.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the back foot and defends

46.2 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Latham rocks back but decides to allow it to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

46.1 . Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and defends

45.6 . Bashir pitches one up, on line once again. Conway moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

45.5 4 FOUR! Bashir pitches one up, on line. Conway moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for four runs.

45.4 . Good line and length. Conway gets on the front foot and defends

45.3 . Full, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and drives. Good fielding by Bashir results in one run being saved.

45.2 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

45.1 1 Good line and length. Latham moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

44.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back and defends

44.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

44.4 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Latham. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick behind square.

44.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

44.2 2 Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for two runs behind point on the off side.

44.1 1 Back of a length from Stokes, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and eases a drive back through point for 1 run.

43.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Conway gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

43.5 . On a good line and length once again. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

43.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Conway advances down the pitch and punches a drive past the bowler for 4 runs.

43.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Latham moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the on side for 1 run.

43.2 . Back of a length from Bashir, pitching on a good line. Latham rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

43.1 . Good line and length from Bashir. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

42.6 . Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off. Conway gets forward but decides to just let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

42.5 . Back of a length from Stokes, outside off. Conway rocks back and defends shakily

42.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for a run.

42.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets forward but allows the ball to travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

42.2 . Good length from Stokes, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot but watches the ball through to Smith unchallenged

42.1 . Good length, outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and defends

41.6 . Good line and length from Bashir. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

41.5 . On a good line and length. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

41.4 4 Back of a length, on line. Conway goes back and defends

41.3 . FOUR! Back of a length from Bashir, outside off stump. Conway goes back and cuts behind point for four runs.

41.2 . Good length from Bashir, outside off. Conway pushes forward and inside edges

41.1 1 Bashir pitches one up, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

40.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Conway goes back and defends

40.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Conway gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

40.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Conway pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

40.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run back through point.

40.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

40.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and defends

39.6 . Good line and length from Bashir. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

39.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward and defends

39.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and drives

39.3 . Good line and length. Conway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

39.2 1 Latham plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

39.1 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Latham shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.

38.6 1 Back of a length from Archer, on a good line. Latham moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for one run.

38.5 . Good length from Archer, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward but decides to just let that one travel through to Smith unchallenged

38.4 4 FOUR! Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

38.3 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to go through to the wicketkeeper

38.3 nb No ball. Short ball, outside off. Conway rocks back but allows that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

38.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets forward and edges for a run behind square on the leg side.

38.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.6 . Back of a length from Bashir, on a good line. Conway gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square.

37.5 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

37.4 4 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Conway gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes.

37.3 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway pushes forward and defends

37.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

37.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Conway. He pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

36.6 . Archer pitches one up, outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

36.5 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Latham gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance. Great work in the field by Smith prevents a boundary.

36.4 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot but lets that one travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

36.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham goes back and defends

36.2 . Dropped in short by Archer, outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot but watches it travel through to Smith untouched

36.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run back behind square.

35.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot but decides to just let that one through to the keeper without playing a shot

35.5 . Short, on line but angled across Latham. He rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

35.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and drives

35.3 4 FOUR! Atkinson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

35.2 1 Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Latham goes back and defends for 1 run on the off side.

35.1 2 Back of a length, on line. Latham moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a pair of runs.

34.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend

34.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Conway gets on the back foot but watches the ball go through to the keeper

34.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

34.3 1 Full, on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

34.2 . Good length, outside off. Conway pushes forward but allows the ball to pass through to the keeper

34.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot but decides to just let that one go through to Smith unchallenged

33.6 2 Dropped in short by Atkinson, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and drives back through point for two runs.

33.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

33.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Latham pushes forward but decides to just let that one pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

33.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

33.2 . Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot but allows the ball to go through to Smith without offering a shot

33.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

32.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and inside edges

32.5 . Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot but watches the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

32.4 . Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

32.3 . 0 runs

32.2 1 Back of a length from Tongue, outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for 1 run back behind square.

32.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

31.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Latham goes back and leg glances back behind square for one run.

31.5 . Dropped in short by Atkinson, on a good line. Latham ducks under it

31.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot but watches the ball pass through to Smith

31.3 . Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Latham rocks back but allows the ball to pass through to Smith without playing a shot

31.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

31.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

30.6 4 And another! Full, outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

30.6 nb And another! No ball. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

30.5 . Good length, outside off. Conway gets on the front foot but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

30.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

30.3 1lb Full, on a good line. Latham pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick behind square, resulting in a leg bye. ENGLAND appeal for LBW, but Latham is given not out. ENGLAND call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

30.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point on the off side for a run.

30.1 . On a good line and length from Tongue. Conway gets forward and defends down the ground.

29.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot but lets the ball go through to the wicketkeeper

29.4 . Good length from Atkinson, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.

29.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot but opts to let that one pass through to Smith untouched

29.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot but decides to just let the ball travel through to the keeper

29.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Conway pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

28.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for one run.

28.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Conway gets forward but watches it pass through to the wicketkeeper

28.4 1 Back of a length from Tongue, on line. Latham rocks back and flicks a leg glance behind square for one run.

28.3 1 Fifty comes up for Conway! Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for 1 run.

28.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Tongue, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

28.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and flicks

27.6 . Stokes comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot but lets that one pass through to the keeper

27.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Latham rocks back and pulls for four runs behind square.

27.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward but opts to let that one go through to Smith

27.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot but allows it to through to Smith without offering a shot

27.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind square for a single run.

27.1 . On a good length, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

26.6 . Good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

26.5 . Good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.4 . Back of a length from Bashir, on line. Latham goes back and plays a defensive stroke

26.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and edges for a run.

26.2 1 Good length from Bashir, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and inside edges behind point for a single run.

26.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

25.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Stokes, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs back through point.

25.5 . Stokes now coming around the wicket to Conway. Good length from Stokes, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot but decides to allow the ball to pass through to the keeper

25.4 . Stokes now coming over the wicket to Conway. On a good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

25.3 . Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot but decides to allow it to travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

25.2 . Stokes now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Conway gets forward but watches it travel through to Smith untouched

25.1 . Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

24.6 . On a good line and length once again. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

24.4 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.3 1 Back of a length from Bashir, pitching outside off stump. Latham goes back and cuts for one run through point.

24.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

24.1 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.6 . Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off. Latham pushes forward but allows the ball to through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

23.5 . Good length, outside off. Latham gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

23.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Latham goes back and cuts

23.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Latham rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

23.2 . Back of a length from Stokes, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

23.1 2 Latham brings up his 50! Back of a length from Stokes, outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

22.6 . Full toss, on a good line. Conway gets on the front foot and drives

22.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Latham goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

22.4 . Pitched up, on line. Latham moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

22.3 . Good line and length. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Conway pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

22.1 1 Back of a length from Bashir, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the back foot and drives through point on the off side for 1 run.

21.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend

21.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Conway gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

21.4 1 Back of a length from Stokes, pitching on a good line. Latham goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

21.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through point for one run.

21.2 1 Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

21.1 2 Full, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side.

20.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Latham gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

20.5 2 Full ball, on line. Latham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs.

20.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Conway gets forward and punches a drive for a run through point on the off side.

20.3 . Good length from Bashir, outside off. Conway gets forward and defends

20.2 . Bashir pitches one up, on line. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

20.1 2 Full, on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a drive back through point for a couple of runs.

19.6 1 Full, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a run.

19.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and eases a drive

19.4 . Stokes now coming around the wicket to Conway. On a good length, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot but decides to let that one go through to Smith without playing a shot

19.3 . Good length from Stokes, pitching outside off. Conway pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying to defend

19.2 4 FOUR! Stokes pitches one up, on a good line. Conway gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Stokes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for 1 run.

18.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Latham rocks back and leg glances for one run behind square.

18.5 2 Full, outside off. Latham gets forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

18.4 . Good length from Bashir, outside off. Latham pushes forward and defends

18.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

18.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Latham moves onto the front foot and drives

18.1 . Good length from Bashir, outside off. Latham pushes forward and defends

17.6 . Tongue now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, on leg stump. Conway goes back but misses while trying a pull

17.5 . On a good line and length again. Conway gets forward and edges

17.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Conway gets forward and drives sloppily

17.3 . Tongue drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back but allows the ball to travel through to the wicketkeeper

17.2 . Back of a length from Tongue, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Conway rocks back and defends

17.1 1 Full, on line. Latham gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for a run.

16.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Latham rocks back and guides a leg glance for a single run behind square.

16.5 1 Back of a length from Bashir, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

16.4 . Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Latham gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Conway gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

16.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.6 2 Short, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for two runs.

15.5 . Full, on line. Latham pushes forward and drives

15.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot but lets that one pass through to the wicketkeeper

15.3 . Tongue drops one in short, outside off stump. Latham ducks out of the way

15.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Latham rocks back and defends averagely

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Latham pushes forward but decides to allow it to travel through to Smith

14.6 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Conway. He gets on the front foot and defends

14.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and eases a drive

14.4 . Good line and length from Bashir. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 . Full, on a good line. Conway gets forward and drives

14.2 . Back of a length from Bashir, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

14.1 . Length ball, outside off. Conway gets on the back foot and cuts

13.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Latham. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

13.5 . On a good line and length from Tongue. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

13.3 . Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Latham pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

13.2 . Good line and length. Latham gets forward and defends

13.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and cuts

12.6 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway pushes forward and defends

12.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Conway moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

12.4 . On a good line and length from Bashir. Conway gets forward and drives. Tidy work in the field by Bashir results in a single run being saved.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 Good length from Bashir, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

12.1 . Good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . Good length from Tongue, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

11.5 . Good line and length. Conway pushes forward and defends

11.4 . Good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

11.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Conway moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

11.2 . Good line and length. Conway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

10.6 . On a good line and length from Bashir again. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for four runs behind square.

10.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and lifts a drive for a single run.

10.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Latham gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

9.6 . Good length, outside off. Conway gets forward and defends

9.5 . On a good line and length from Tongue. Conway moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

9.4 1lb Back of a length from Tongue, pitching on a good line. Latham moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

9.3 4 FOUR! Tongue pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Latham moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for four runs.

9.2 . On a good length, outside off. Latham pushes forward and defends

9.1 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Latham pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

8.6 . On a good length, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot but opts to let the ball travel through to Smith untouched

8.5 4 FOUR! Atkinson comes over the wicket to Conway. Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

8.4 . Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Conway goes back but decides to let that one go through to the keeper

8.3 . On a good length, outside off. Conway gets forward but lets it pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

8.2 3 Atkinson comes around the wicket to Latham. Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 3 runs.

8.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

7.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward but lets it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

7.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to Smith untouched

7.4 nb No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.3 . Archer comes around the wicket to Conway. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot but decides to let it through to Smith untouched

7.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Latham gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run behind square.

7.1 . Back of a length from Archer, on a good line. Latham moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 1 On a good line and length. Conway gets forward and defends for one run.

6.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Conway gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

6.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Conway pushes forward and drives. Good fielding by Atkinson results in a single run being saved.

6.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot but decides to allow the ball to through to the keeper

6.2 . Good line and length from Atkinson once again. Conway goes back and defends

6.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Conway. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

5.5 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the back foot but opts to let the ball travel through to the keeper

5.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Latham moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point.

5.2 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside leg. Latham gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

5.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Latham gets on the back foot but lets the ball travel through to Smith without offering a shot

4.6 . Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the back foot but decides to let the ball pass through to Smith

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and defends

4.4 4 FOUR! Atkinson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

4.3 3 Short of a length, outside off stump. Latham goes back and guides a glance for three runs on the on side.

4.2 . Good line and length. Latham moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square.

4.1 . On a good line and length. Latham moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

3.6 . On a good line and length. Conway gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to defend

3.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Conway gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

3.4 . On a good length, outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Conway goes back but lets the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

3.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length once again. Latham moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot on the leg side, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.1 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Latham gets on the front foot but lets the ball go through to the keeper

2.6 4 FOUR! Atkinson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Conway gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

2.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends averagely

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway pushes forward but watches it travel through to the keeper unchallenged

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the back foot but opts to let it through to the wicketkeeper

2.1 . On a good length, outside off. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Latham moves onto the front foot but decides to let it travel through to Smith

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Latham gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Length ball, outside off. Latham gets forward but decides to just let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

1.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Latham goes back and edges for a pair of runs back behind point.

1.2 2 Full, outside off stump. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a couple of runs.

1.1 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Latham pushes forward and edges

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Conway pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke. ENGLAND appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

0.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off stump. Latham goes back and tucks a leg glance for one run behind square.

0.2 . Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off but angled across Latham. He goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance through the on side field.