Match details England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 25.06.2026

TestTrent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
ENG
NZ
NZ

(84 ov.) 361/4

Match Info

Match:Test Series England vs. New Zealand 2026
Date:Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Monday, June 29, 2026
Toss:New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, June 25, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Trent Bridge, West Bridgford, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersDuckett Ben, Gay Emilio, Bethell Jacob, Root Joe, Brook Harry, Smith Jamie, Stokes Ben, Atkinson Gus, Archer Jofra, Tongue Josh, Bashir Shoaib, Fisher Matthew
BenchAhmed Rehan, Baker Sonny, Rew James, Robinson Oliver

New Zealand Squad

PlayersLatham Tom, Conway Devon, Nicholls Henry, Ravindra Rachin, Mitchell Daryl, Blundell Tom, Santner Mitchell, Smith Nathan, Tickner Blair, Sears Ben, O'Rourke William
BenchFoulkes Zak, Foxcroft Dean, Henry Matt, Jamieson Kyle, Phillips Glenn, Williamson Kane

Venue Guide

StadiumTrent Bridge
CityWest Bridgford
Capacity17500
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toRadcliffe Road End