Match details England vs New Zealand Test Test Series England vs. New Zealand 25.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Test Series England vs. New Zealand 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, June 04, 2026 - Monday, June 29, 2026
|Toss:
|New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, June 25, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Trent Bridge, West Bridgford, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Duckett Ben, Gay Emilio, Bethell Jacob, Root Joe, Brook Harry, Smith Jamie, Stokes Ben, Atkinson Gus, Archer Jofra, Tongue Josh, Bashir Shoaib, Fisher Matthew
|Bench
|Ahmed Rehan, Baker Sonny, Rew James, Robinson Oliver
New Zealand Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Trent Bridge
|City
|West Bridgford
|Capacity
|17500
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Radcliffe Road End