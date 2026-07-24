6.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Luff rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

5.5 4 And another! On a good line and length once more. Dunkley rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line. Dunkley moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

5.3 1 On a good line and length. Luff advances and drives for a run.

5.2 1 Good length from King, outside off. Dunkley gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

5.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Luff shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

4.5 . Good line and length. Luff moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 And again! Good length from King, pitching outside off stump. Luff moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

4.3 4 FOUR MORE! Pitching on a good line and length. Luff moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Luff gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs back through point.

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Luff advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

3.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Luff gets forward and flicks a glance behind point on the off side for one run.

3.4 W OUT! Filer breaks through! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Mooney backs away but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Mooney has to go

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley pushes forward and edges back behind square for a run.

3.2 6 SIX! Short, outside off once more. Dunkley rocks back and late cuts for 6 runs behind point.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Dunkley pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

2.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Mooney pushes forward and plays a sloppy flick for a single run.

2.3 4 And another! Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump once more. Dunkley goes back and plays a cut back through point for four runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Dunkley advances and drives for four runs.

2.1 1 Full, on a good line. Mooney moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dunkley moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the front foot and edges for one run back behind point.

1.3 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Dunkley. She pushes forward and outside edges for one run. There's an attempt at a run out.

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dunkley goes back and plays a mediocre cut

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across the batter. Dunkley pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off again. Dunkley gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

0.3 1 Full, on line. Mooney gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dunkley. She advances and flicks for a run.

0.1 . On a good line and length from Capsey. Dunkley rocks back and defends

18.5 W OUT! Elwiss gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Perry moves onto the back foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Jones on the on side.

18.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Perry advances and drives shakily

18.3 . On a good line and length once again. Perry steps back and slices a wild cut through point.

18.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Elwiss. Perry shuffles down the pitch and drives on the on side for six runs.

18.1 . Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. Perry steps back and drives

17.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Filer moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Gardner. Smith rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Perry gets forward and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

17.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry goes back and flicks for 2 runs.

17.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith goes back and punches a drive for a run.

16.5 . Good length from Levick, pitching outside off stump. Smith goes back and guides a sloppy late cut

16.4 . On a good line and length from Levick. Smith goes back and drives shakily

16.3 1 Good line and length from Levick. Perry advances down the pitch and edges for a run on the leg side.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Smith advances and drives for a run down the ground.

16.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Smith rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.1 1 Levick pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Perry. She pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and eases a bad drive for one run.

15.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

15.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

15.2 1 Good line and length from Adams but angled across. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull for one run behind square.

15.1 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a wild flick

14.5 W OUT! Elwiss breaks through! Full ball, on a good line once more. Gray gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive, and is caught by Heath down the ground.

14.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Perry gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

14.3 1 Good length, outside off. Gray moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive for a run.

14.2 . On a good line and length again. Gray moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive down the ground.

14.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Gray gets forward and plays a sloppy flick down the ground.

13.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Perry advances down the pitch and punches a drive past the bowler for a half dozen runs.

13.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Gray gets forward and flicks down the ground for one run.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Gardner. Perry gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

13.2 1 Good length from Gardner, outside off. Gray moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Gray gets forward and plays a wild flick behind square.

12.5 . Good line and length from Elwiss. Gray moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly down the ground.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Perry pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Gray gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for one run. The ball is misfielded.

12.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Perry gets forward and flicks for one run.

12.1 1lb Good line and length. Gray pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

11.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Perry goes back and cuts averagely back behind point.

11.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Perry moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

11.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Perry rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

11.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Perry gets on the front foot and defends

11.1 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Gray gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry goes back and cuts averagely for a single run back through point. The ball is misfielded.

10.3 1 Good length from Garth, outside off stump. Gray gets forward and glances for a single run behind point on the off side.

10.3 1w Wide. On line but angled across and down the leg side. Gray moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

10.2 . On a good line and length from Garth. Gray gets on the back foot and flicks a shaky leg glance

10.1 W OUT! Garth gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. King moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Mooney

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. King gets forward and sweeps for a run back behind square.

9.4 1 Good length from Bates, outside off again. Perry goes back and pulls sloppily for a run.

9.3 1 Good length, outside off. King gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

9.2 . Good line and length from Bates. King goes back and drives averagely

9.1 1 Bates pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perry pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry moves down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs.

8.4 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. King gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.2 . Back of a length, on line. King gets on the back foot and leg glances shakily

8.1 1 Good length, outside off. Perry gets forward and drives for a single run.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Levick. King goes back and drives poorly

7.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. King gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs behind point.

7.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. King moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across King. She pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep

7.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Levick. Reyneke moves onto the back foot and punches a shaky drive, and is caught by Heath on the on side.

6.4 . Good length from Levick, outside off stump. Reyneke rocks back and cuts shakily through point.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Perry advances down the pitch and flicks for a run.

6.2 . Length ball, outside off. Perry gets on the back foot and eases a poor drive through the off side.

6.1 . On a good line and length. Perry rocks back and defends

5.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Reyneke gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball pass through to Mooney without offering a shot

5.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Reyneke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

5.3 . Bates pitches one up, on a good line once more. Reyneke goes back and plays a flick

5.2 W OUT! Bates breaks through! On a good line and length once again. Spence moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky scoop, and is caught by Levick back behind square.

5.1 . On a good line and length once more. Spence rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend

4.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Bates, outside off stump. Dercksen gets on the back foot and outside edges. TRENT ROCKETS appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. TRENT ROCKETS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Dercksen must depart.

4.4 . Bates pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Dercksen pushes forward and outside edges

4.3 . Bates pitches one up, on line. Dercksen gets forward and plays a sloppy flick

4.2 . Good line and length from Bates once again. Dercksen rocks back and defends

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Perry rocks back and drives on the leg side for a run.

3.5 W OUT! Elwiss breaks through! On a good line and length once more. Perrin gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Perrin has to go

3.4 1 Good line and length once again. Perry advances and flicks for 1 run.

3.3 1 Elwiss pitches one up, on line again. Perrin pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

3.2 . Good line and length from Elwiss. Perrin pushes forward and drives averagely down the ground.

3.1 . Good length from Elwiss, pitching outside off once more. Perrin rocks back and cuts averagely through point.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perrin gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive through the off side field.

2.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry goes back and leg glances for a single run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Perry pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

2.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Capsey gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.1 . Full toss, outside off once more. Capsey advances down the pitch and drives poorly down the ground.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Perrin gets forward and punches a poor drive on the off side.

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Capsey gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

1.3 4 Length ball, outside off stump. Capsey advances, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in four leg byes behind point.

1.2 . On a good line and length from Garth. Capsey gets forward and punches a sloppy drive

1.1 W OUT! Garth breaks through! Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump once again. Beaumont gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive, and is caught by Dunkley on the off side.

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Beaumont rocks back and finesses a glance back behind point.

0.4 1 Good line and length. Perrin pushes forward and plays a bad flick for 1 run.

0.3 . Good length from Garth, outside off stump once again. Perrin gets on the back foot and guides a bad cut through point.

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Perrin pushes forward and drives averagely through the off side field.