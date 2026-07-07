Squads Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 24.07.2026

The hundred

BIR
BIR
TRE
TRE

Playing

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BIR
TRE
TRE
First TeamSecond Team
Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Bench

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BIR
TRE
TRE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet