Squads Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 24.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Graham Heather
all rounder
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
King Alana
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Morris Sophie
bowler
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Schutt Megan
bowler
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Voll Georgia
batsman
Match has not started yet